Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. This time around we sit down with South Australian Superbike privateer Daniel Falzon.

Daniel Falzon

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Daniel Falzon: “Any rider who does a ‘one off’ round trying to prove a point without championship considerations.. They are the dangerous ones!”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

DF: “Do rider’s team member’s count? haha”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

DF: “We’ve all seen Wayne Maxwell’s signature right hook, no one would like to be on the receiving end of that.”

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

DF: “Gotta be a country bumpkin, us city slickers wouldn’t survive a night alone… Let’s go with Josh Waters.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

DF: “My Mechanic, Liam – He has an RSI in his index finger.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

DF: “Sorry, Nic Liminton!”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

DF: “I’ll take the fifth for this one.”

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

DF: “Mad Mike – Mad that there’s another Ducati now ;)”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

DF: “Morgan Park!”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

DF: “T12 Phillip Island, nothing comes close.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

DF: “T7 Morgan Park.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

DF: “A late inside dive in to T12 Phillip Island to overtake Maxwell for the win….without contact.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

DF: “Dog!”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

DF: “I’d ask YRT for tools, but I’d most definitely never ask myself. I’ll search for a left handed screwdriver for 20 minutes.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

DF: “I’d be in jail for pulling an (absolutely massive) wheelie on public roads with a pillion…. Not speaking from experience or anything! Haha”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

DF: “#25 hours in a day.”

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

DF: “Positive, Determined, Empathetic.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

DF: “An investment property, it’s not enough money to justify a supercar, but that would definitely be the next purchase.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

DF: “We still have one of each category racebike stored away, their sentimental value is worth more than what we’d sell for. We’ll definitely keep a Cat bike forever though, that’s going to be stored in the dining room. Georgia just doesn’t know it yet!”

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

DF: “This is easy, my life is already set! Paramedics is my forever job, but I plan on going back to Uni to study few more years shortly to be qualified as an Intensive Care Paramedic then eventually more training for a Rescue Paramedic in the helicopter doing retrieval and high acuity trauma. That’s the only job I can align the same level of adrenaline to racing with!”