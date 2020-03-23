Unifilter KTM 390 Adventure pre-cleaner

Protect your KTM 390 Adventure main air filter from the bulk of the dust and dirt with an easy to access Unifilter pre-cleaner, which comes supplied as a twin pack, with a reusable design and made in Australia.

Simply remove the seat and swap your pre-cleaner for a fresh one and get back on the ride in minutes, with specially designed pliable seams and a reusable cable tie for fitment.

Unifilter Australia has over 40 years’ experience in design and manufacturing effective foam air filters in Australia for a wide range of motorcycle, 4×4 and industrial applications. The new 390 Adventure pre-cleaners provide additional filtration without impacting performance, giving riders additional peace of mind and an extra layer of protection for their air filter.

Unifilter KTM 390 Adventure pre-cleaner

Twin Pack

Supplied with re-usable cable tie

Unique pliable seams

Re-usable design

Small modification required to snorkel

Australian Made

Part # AU1449PC

RRP $25.00

Available early April

Unifilter air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand, thanks to Ficeda Acessories (link). For best results re-oil with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil – a heavy weight, mineral based red foam filter oil. It will not dry out like synthetic filter oils and is also designed and made in Australia.

Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil comes in the following sizes – UBHR02 500ml $17.50, UBHR03 1L $27.50, UBHR05 5L $85.00, UBHR20 20L $279.95.