2023 KTM & Husqvarna Unifilters

Unifilter have announced that air filters for the 2023 KTM Husqvarna models are in production right now and will be available as a ProComp2 dual stage, O2Rush single stage or O2Rush Race Ready factory pre-oiled options.

Features include dual stage filter layers on the ProComp2 only, soft seal technology, 100 per cent increase in filter surface area using corrugated foam, high air flow, re-usable, Australian Made, factory pre-oiled – O2Rush Race Ready only.

These are available for the following KTM 2023-on models: SX 125-250, SX-F 250-450, XC-F 250-450, XC 125-300, as well as the Husqvarna 2023-on models: FC 250-450, FX 350-450, TC 250, TX 300

Updated Unifilter Part Numbers

ProComp2 – Part # AU1455ST – RRP $65.80

O2Rush – Part # O2R1455 – RRP $41.87

O2Rush Race Ready – Part # O2R1455RR – RRP $47.79

Honda CRF300L Unifilter

The long-awaited Unifilter air filter solution for the CRF300L is now available, the AU4138KIT utilises a polyurethane frame and seal to ensure the best seal possible while dual layer corrugated air filter foam ensures the dust is kept out of your machine.

Features include the ‘Dual Stage’ filter layers, polyurethane seal technology, 100% increase in filter surface area using corrugated foam, re-usable, Australian Made and supplied with spare outer foam and prefilters.

The Unifilter AU4138KIT kit will fit the Honda CRF300L 2021 onwards, and is available for $113.65 RRP. The main filter can be bought separately for $89.72, and the pre-filters as a pair for $29.21 RRP.

Also currently available are Unifilters for the CRF250R 2018-onwards and CRF450R 2021-on, in the ProComp2 and O2Rush, or O2Rush Race Ready.

For best results use with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil. Unifilter motorcycle air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand.