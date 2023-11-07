2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro

Day One Report

The 97th running of the FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) has kicked off in San Juan, Argentina, where Team United States claimed the opening victory in the World Trophy Class. Australia lead the Women’s Trophy into Day Two while Sweden was the dominant force in the Junior Trophy across the early runs.

The only representation from Austalia in ISDE 2023 is in the FIM Women’s World Trophy.

FIM World Trophy

In the FIM World Trophy classification, it was Jed Etchells (Fantic) of defending nation Great Britain who held the honour of being the first rider onto the opening special test.

Almost immediately the race for victory was on as rider after rider filtered through. The United States made their mark from the get-go and led Great Britain by nine seconds, with Italy a further six seconds behind in third.

After three tests, the United States were looking comfortable in the heat and dust and had extended that advantage out to thirty-two seconds over Italy, who were now in second. With Spain up to third, Great Britain were bumped down to fourth.

Exiting the sixth and final test of the day, the United States could be pleased with their opening-day efforts in Argentina. Led by Dante Oliveira (KTM), all four riders placed inside the top-eight overall to give them a one-minute-and-fifty-five-second lead heading into day two.

Dante Oliveria – United States

“But it’s been a great day for the team,” said Oliveira. “The liaison sections were tough with nowhere to rest, but the conditions are similar to what we can get back home. With the same course to ride tomorrow, it’s going to be a tough day!”

Behind them, the battle for the remainder of the top five chopped and changed multiple times. Great Britain worked their way back up to second, while France came on strong in the latter half of the day to snatch third.

Spain and Italy completed the top five. Chile were the best of the South American nations in sixth, with host country Argentina seventh.

FIM World Trophy Standings

TEAM UNITED STATES – 3:09’18.25 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN – 3:11’13.45 TEAM FRANCE – 3:12’01.19 TEAM SPAIN – 3:14’44.46 TEAM ITALY – 3:16’23.40 TEAM CHILE – 3:16’31.70 TEAM ARGENTINA – 3:27’13.75 TEAM CANADA – 3:28’09.63 TEAM VENEZUELA – 3:32’54.16 TEAM BRAZIL – 5:34’50.60 TEAM BOLIVIA – 6:30’03.63 TEAM COLOMBIA – 8:09’51.19

FIM Women’s World Trophy

The FIM Women’s World Trophy category is already shaping up to be an exciting battle between Australia and the United States. Australia holds the upper hand at the end of day one, but it’s a slender lead at just two seconds.

After three tests, Australia held a one-minute lead over the United States. But on test four, the United States managed to reduce that gap to just thirteen seconds.

Australia responded and pulled it out to nineteen seconds, before one last attack from the United States on the sixth and final test saw them bring it back to two seconds.

Already over twelve minutes behind Australia and the United States are France in third. Peru hold fourth. There was disappointment for defending champions Great Britain after they dropped out of contention when Emily Hall (Rieju) retired.

FIM Women’s World Trophy Standings

TEAM AUSTRALIA – 2:44’46.51 TEAM UNITED STATES – 2:44’49.08 TEAM FRANCE – 2:56’58.19 TEAM FIM LA – 3:18’57.14 TEAM ARGENTINA – 5:03’28.48 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN – 5:24’06.20 TEAM GERMANY – 5:30’31.31 TEAM CANADA – 7:05’18.77

FIM Junior World Trophy

Setting the pace on the opening day, Sweden raced to a commanding day one win in the FIM Junior World Trophy category. The trio of Albin Norrbin (Fantic), Axel Semb (Husqvarna), and Max Ahlin (KTM) were impressive as they quickly mastered the slippery, dusty terrain. Pulling clear of their rivals, they lead the way by two minutes and twenty-eight seconds.

Albin Norrbin – Sweden

“It was incredibly hot out there and a very tough start to the ISDE,” told Norrbin. “We’ve had a good day though and it’s awesome to be leading already. We’ll try to keep pushing tomorrow.”

As defending FIM Junior World Trophy champions, Italy placed well on day one with second position. But they know that they will have to fight hard tomorrow to reel the Swedes back in.

France end day one in third overall, but have the United States close behind in fourth. Only fifteen seconds separate both nations at this early stage in the race.

FIM Junior World Trophy Standings

TEAM SWEDEN – 2:24’29.25 TEAM ITALY – 2:26’57.61 TEAM FRANCE – 2:27’18.36 TEAM UNITED STATES – 2:27’35.11 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN – 2:32’57.61 TEAM ARGENTINA – 2:37’42.51 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC – 2:40’41.51 TEAM GERMANY – 2:42’01.23 TEAM PORTUGAL – 2:55’38.03 TEAM COLOMBIA – 2:56’33.60 TEAM CHILE – 4:40’46.10

Garcia the individual front-runner

Picking up where they left off in 2022, the battle for overall individual honours resumed between Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) and Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS).

Verona was quickest on the opening special test, before Garcia went on to top the five remaining special tests. He leads Verona by twelve seconds, with Dante Oliveira (KTM) a further one minute behind in third.

Josep Garcia – Spain

“It’s nice to have day one in the bag,” said Garcia. “I struggled a bit on the first lap, but soon settled into the race. My speed came good, and I was happy with how I ended. But for sure it will be a long race.”

The Enduro1 category saw Garcia get out to an early lead over Jed Etchells (Fantic). France’s Theo Espinasse (Beta) is just three seconds behind Etchells in third.

Verona has set himself out as the rider to beat in Enduro2 and leads the way by one minute over Oliveira. The United States figure strongly, with Cole Martinez (Honda) and Taylor Robert (KTM) in third and fourth respectively.

The Enduro3 category is proving highly competitive with just six seconds separating the top three riders. France’s Loic Larrieu (KTM) is fastest by four seconds over Spain’s Jaume Betriu (KTM), with Albin Norrbin (Fantic) third.

Individual Day One Overall Results (Top 15)