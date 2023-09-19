2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Rounds 3 & 4

Mick Doohan Raceway, Brisbane

Images by RbMotoLens

The Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) has continued its full-throttle charge up and down the east coast, with the country’s best flat trackers sliding their steeds through Rounds Three and Four of the championship chase over the weekend, in a double-header event at Mick Doohan Raceway in the northern suburbs of Brisbane.

Round Three – Flat Track

Saturday’s Round Three of the series featured a traditional Flat Track contest, while Sunday’s Round 4 action played out on a brand new TT course created by the hosting North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club.

Hard and fast racing with plenty of saddle time and laps ridden each day for senior and junior competitors alike lured large grids of riders.

With the Brisbane meet also featuring the first appearance of a Pro Twins category, the booming multi-cylinder bikes with no front brake, added a thunderous new dimension to the weekend’s action.

Dave Maddock – AFTN Series Organiser

“It was another sensational weekend of hard and fast racing that had every spectator on their feet and cheering on the action. It’s a real priority of the AFTN series to give riders and spectators alike great value with plenty of laps and close battles across all classes, and with riders again getting around 65 laps in each day of competition, there was definitely al lot of on-track action. The schedule, with racing from 10:45am and usually wrapping up at around 3:30pm, gives spectators plenty of action without an early start or late finish to the day.”

In the premier Pro 450 category, Saturday’s action kicked off with Dale Borlase (Yamaha) grabbing Super Pole honours. It was Billy Van Eerde (KTM) thought that snared the overall round victory with a near perfect three wins and a second in the day’s four motos to lead home Reid Battye (KTM) and Daniel Wicks (KTM).

In Saturday’s debut contest for Pro Twins, riders Kristian O’Donnell (CF MOTO) emerged the overall winner with 2-2-1 moto scores, leading home Joel Elliott (Yamaha), who started his day in emphatic fashion with wins in the first two races but carded a ninth in the final outing after a big crash at turn two that severely damaged his bike. Behind O’Donnell and Elliott, Miles Roe (Harley) filled the top three overall.

Other class winners in Saturday’s flat track included Lee Hunter (KTM), who was riding a 250 cc bike against 450 cc and 500 cc machines. In the Clubman Open, Cooper Achibald (KTM) starred with four wins from four starts in Junior Lites, and Jed Fyffe (KTM) in Junior 85s.

Pro 450 Round Three Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Billy VAN EERDE 215 2 Reid BATTYE 198 3 Daniel WICKS 182 4 Dale BORLASE 174 5 Thomas HERRICK 159 6 Michael KIRKNESS 155 7 Rowan TEGART 140 8 Mackenzie BOOTH 124 9 Jordan DALL 98 10 Jarryd ORAM 92

Pro Twins Round Three Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Kristian O’DONNELL 160 2 Joel ELLIOTT 140 3 Miles ROE 132 4 Jamie PORTELLI 120 5 David SCULLARD 118 6 Justin STEELE 117 7 David BUTLER 110 8 Murray PEDLEY 98 9 Shane RICHARDS 96 10 Rocco NARDI 96

Clubman Round Three Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Lee HUNTER 210 2 Darren WEBB 197 3 Peter SMITH 186 4 Lawrence FAIREY 168 5 Jason GRIFFIN 161 6 Luke TURNER 157 7 Neil GIRDLER 154 8 Darryl MALLAM 136 9 David SCULLARD 124 10 Rhys SANDOW 118

Junior 85 Round Three Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Jed FYFFE 215 2 Lenny DUGGAN 196 3 Lockie DUGGAN 189 4 Levi LAYTON 161 5 Hugo HOLMES 158 6 Oscar MIDDLEBROOK 146 7 Charlie NICHOLS 134 8 Jake PAIGE 132 9 William WIGGINS 124 10 Logan TURNER 116

Junior Lites Round Three Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD 225 2 Thoren OPENSHAW 192 3 Lachlan RUSSELL 192 4 Bodie PAIGE 166 5 Riley NAUTA 156 6 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS 152 7 James WOOD 150 8 Blake FAIREY 130 9 William SECOMB 106

Round 4 – TT

On Sunday, Van Eerde grabbed the Super Pole points, before series leader Mick Kirkness (Husqvarna), who placed sixth overall on Saturday, bounced back to top form to take the round four victory from Wicks and Van Eerde.

Kirkness, who won rounds one and two of the series in Appin, NSW, continues to lead the series points chase ahead of Wicks and Van Eerde.

Mick Kirkness

“That was a great weekend with some really clean, fast racing, but to be honest, I’m surprised I got the overall round win on Sunday because I really thought this would be a tough track for me. I’d also like to thank the guys at the North Brisbane Junior Club for the new coping on the top of the fence around the outside of the track; this really saved me from injury on Saturday and allowed me to get everything together for Sunday.”

On Sunday’s TT course, Jason Griffin (Honda) edged out Hunter in the Clubman Open category, while Archibald again topped Junior Lites, and Fyffe repeated with another round win in Junior 85s.

Overall AFTN series standings after four rounds now see Hunter on top in the Clubman Open category, but he’s just a scant five points ahead of Darren Webb (KTM).

In Junior Lites, Lachlan Russell (KTM) holds the series lead with a 35 point advantage over Archibald, while Fyffe reigns supreme in Junior 85s, enjoying a sizeable 110 point lead over Lenny Duggan (Honda).

The Aussie Flat Track Nationals will culminate on November 11 and 12 at Gunnedah NSW, with another double-header weekend of Flat Track action on Saturday followed by TT racing on Sunday.

Pro 450 Round Four Overall

Pos Riders Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 197 2 Daniel WICKS 196 3 Billy VAN EERDE 190 4 Cyshan WEALE 172 5 Rory McQUALTER 153 6 Reid BATTYE 143 7 Thomas HERRICK 140 8 Edward GRABHAM 134 9 Jordan DALL 130 10 Dale BORLASE 130

Clubman Round Four Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Jason GRIFFIN 196 2 Lee HUNTER 191 3 Luke TURNER 187 4 Darren WEBB 185 5 Neil GIRDLER 182 6 Peter SMITH 152 7 Darryl MALLAM 142 8 Lawrence FAIREY 138 9 Rhys SANDOW 124 10 Michael CARUSI 114 11 Molly FAIREY 106 12 David SCULLARD 94

Junior 85 Round Four Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Jed FYFFE 208 2 Levi LAYTON 198 3 Lenny DUGGAN 185 4 Jake PAIGE 182 5 Lockie DUGGAN 166 6 Oscar MIDDLEBROOK 152 7 Hugo HOLMES 146 8 Charlie NICHOLS 132 9 William WIGGINS 126 10 Theo AFEAKI 126 11 Logan TURNER 108 12 Jye FRENCH 108 13 Aiden DIPPELSMANN 96 14 Koby HUNTER 88

Junior Lites Round Four Overall

Pos Rider Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD 215 2 Lachlan RUSSELL 196 3 Thoren OPENSHAW 185 4 James WOOD 169 5 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS 164 6 William SECOMB 150 7 Bodie PAIGE 122 8 Riley NAUTA 34

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 765 2 Daniel WICKS 717 3 Billy VAN EERDE 659 4 Thomas HERRICK 602 5 Dale BORLASE 513 6 Cyshan WEALE 509 7 Rowan TEGART 489 8 Jordan DALL 462 9 Reid BATTYE 414 10 Rory McQUALTER 391

Pro Twins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kristian O’DONNELL 160 2 Joel ELLIOTT 140 3 Miles ROE 132 4 Jamie PORTELLI 120 5 David SCULLARD 118 6 Justin STEELE 117 7 David BUTLER 110 8 Murray PEDLEY 98 9 Shane RICHARDS 96 10 Rocco NARDI 96

Clubman Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Lee HUNTER KTM 765 2 Darren WEBB KTM 760 3 Jason GRIFFIN Honda 669 4 Neil GIRDLER Kawasaki 649 5 Darryl MALLAM Honda 546 6 Rhys SANDOW Kawasaki 520 7 Luke TURNER Honda 454 8 Molly FAIREY Husqvarna 436 9 Shane GALE GasGas 394 10 Rory HUTCHINSON KTM 359

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Rider Man. Total 1 Jed FYFFE KTM 863 2 Lenny DUGGAN Honda 753 3 Lockie DUGGAN KTM 720 4 Charlie NICHOLS Kawasaki 552 5 Jake PAIGE Husqvarna 524 6 William WIGGINS KTM 500 7 Logan TURNER Yamaha 496 8 Jye FRENCH KTM 428 9 Aiden DIPPELSMANN Honda 384 10 Levi LAYTON KTM 359

Junior Lites Standings