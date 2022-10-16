2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

EnduroGP of Germany – Round Seven

The final days of racing in the 2022 WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Zschopau, Germany, saw many titles wrapped up on the opening day.

Bringing the series to thrilling end, the all-important closing round of the season saw Wil Ruprecht (TM Racing), Brad Freeman (Beta) and Harry Edmondson (Fantic) join Andrea Verona (GASGAS), Zach Pichon (Sherco) and Jane Daniels (Fantic) as 2022 FIM Enduro World Champions.

Wil Ruprecht – 2022 E2 Champion

“To win my first world title has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. But they don’t come easy. It’s been a good year, great results mixed with some tough days, so to finally lock it down is incredible.”

Aussie Daniel Milner also finished ninth across both daysand finishes the E2 season in 12th overall.

Zach Pichon added the Junior1 World Cup title to his overall Enduro Junior title, while Luc Fargier (Beta) topped the Junior2 Enduro World Cup series. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia made it two-for-two in Germany by claiming the overall EnduroGP victory on day two in Zschopau.

Italy’s Andrea Verona notably claimed the the EnduroGP title in Germany a day early, with a fifth place finish enough to wrap up the championship.

Despite the weather showing the first signs of winter, spirits were high, and mud was back on the menu for the first time since the EnduroGP of Slovakia, adding a further challenge for riders.

Day 1 (Saturday)

With a healthy lead in the EnduroGP points standings, GASGAS’ Andrea Verona began the day focused on securing his debut EnduroGP title. Opting to put in a safe ride in the slippery and muddy conditions, the Italian returned to the paddock at the end of the day in fifth overall. More importantly he’d done enough to secure the 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

Andrea Verona – 2022 EnduroGP Champion

“It feels amazing to reach this goal of becoming the EnduroGP World Champion this season. I always believed that I could win the title, but I honestly didn’t expect to do it this year. But slowly, slowly the feeling began to grow inside me that this year I could do it. It’s the biggest achievement in enduro and of my career, so to be the world champion is unbelievable. A big thank you to GASGAS, my family and supporters and everyone who’s pushed me to get to this moment!”

At the head of the field there was no holding back for Josep Garcia (KTM). The Spaniard was on a mission from the off. Fastest in the opening JUST1 Enduro Test, he went on to win the following four tests to open up a comfortable gap at the head of the field. Adding another two test wins to his tally, he won the day by a commanding 43 seconds.

Josep Garcia – EnduroGP P1

“It’s been a great day in the mud. I went out to give my best like always. I knew if I could win I could keep my hopes of the Enduro2 title alive. Of course, it’s a long shot, but it’s still possible with one more day to go.”

Behind him and things were a little tighter. Finally showing signs of returning to his best, Brad Freeman – the outgoing EnduroGP champ – kicked off his day by topping the POLISPORT Extreme Test.

At the midway point in the day both he and teammate Steve Holcombe were fighting for second, until a strong final lap saw Freeman pull 13 seconds clear. With Holcombe third, TM Racing’s Wil Ruprecht took fourth overall, with Verona completing the top five.

With his Enduro1 title already wrapped up last time out at round six in Hungary, Verona added another category win to his 2022 tally. Behind him, Honda Racing RedMoto’s Thomas Oldrati took second, with Fantic’s Daniel Milner third.

Adding to his EnduroGP win, Garcia dominated the proceedings in Enduro2. With an outside chance of clinching the title, the Spaniard certainly kept his hopes alive with one more day of racing to go.

Enjoying the mud, Holcombe brought his Beta home in second. Finishing third to maintain control of the Enduro2 points standings, Ruprecht is now just one day away from taking his first senior championship title.

Delivering his best ride of the season when it counted the most, Brad Freeman’s Enduro3 victory levelled the points standings between himself and Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Mikael Persson.

With Persson ending his day second to Freeman both riders are now tied on points with just one day of racing remaining. In what is set to be his final ever weekend of EnduroGP racing following an illustrious 11-year career, Team Sherco CH Racing’s Daniel McCanney put in a terrific ride to join Freeman and Persson on the podium for third.

In the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, Fantic’s Jane Daniels took the title in style by claiming yet another day win. The British rider was unstoppable in the mud and ruts.

Winning all but one test, she topped the classification by an incredible three minutes and nine seconds. Making it a British 1-2 in Zschopau, Rosie Rowett (KTM) took second, with Spain’s Mireia Badia (Rieju) third.

Jane Daniels – 2022 EW Champion

“I just went out there and rode my own race. I knew if I could win today then I could seal the championship, but I didn’t want to think too much about the title. I just pushed hard in every test and let the win come to me. It’s been a great year, winning the world championship and helping Great Britain win the ISDE is just incredible!”

The Enduro Junior category saw newly crowned champion Zach Pichon take the win. The Team Sherco CH Racing’s rider had to dig deep though. Pushed all the way by Fantic’s Albin Norrbin, Pichon won by just under three seconds. Max Ahlin (Beta) rounded out the podium.

With a win on Saturday, Fantic’s Kevin Cristino kept his Enduro Youth title hopes alive. The Italian edged out Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) by six seconds to claim victory. Championship leader Harry Edmondson (Fantic) finished third and enters the final day of racing as the champion elect thanks to a 14-point lead over Cristino.

Day 1 Results – 2022 EnduroGP of Germany

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Total Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E2 KTM 1:05:59.24 – 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta 1:06:43.15 +43.91 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta 1:06:56.65 +57.41 4 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 TM 1:07:14.91 +1:15.67 5 VERONA Andrea ITA E1 GASGAS 1:07:18.40 +1:19.16 6 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Honda 1:07:25.60 +1:26.36 7 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E1 Honda 1:08:29.55 +2:30.31 8 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 Husqvarna 1:09:09.76 +3:10.52 9 MILNER Daniel AUS E1 Fantic 1:09:25.02 +3:25.78 10 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR E3 Sherco 1:09:38.87 +3:39.63 11 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna 1:09:54.58 +3:55.34 12 LARRIEU Loic FRA E1 Fantic 1:09:58.09 +3:58.85 13 LE QUERE Leo FRA E3 Sherco 1:10:09.59 +4:10.35 14 SANS SORIA Marc ESP E3 Husqvarna 1:10:48.50 +4:49.26 15 BETRIU Jaume ESP E3 KTM 1:10:53.29 +4:54.05 16 CRIQ Antoine FRA E3 Beta 1:11:22.57 +5:23.33 17 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E1 TM 1:11:28.28 +5:29.04 18 GARDIOL Jordi ITA E1 TM 1:11:43.61 +5:44.37 19 SALVINI Alex ITA E2 Husqvarna 1:11:49.28 +5:50.04 20 EDMONDSON Jack GBR E1 Husqvarna 1:12:40.36 +6:41.12 21 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA E1 Honda 1:12:44.34 +6:45.10 22 HUBNER Edward GER E1 KTM 1:13:21.32 +7:22.08 23 HOUGHTON Harry GBR E3 Beta 1:15:12.03 +9:12.79 24 MULLER Philipp GER E2 Beta 1:15:20.59 +9:21.35 25 BURUD Kevin NOR E1 KTM 1:17:50.26 +11:51.02 26 HRONES Jakub CZE E2 Husqvarna 1:18:35.87 +12:36.63

Day 2 (Sunday)

After seven long, tough, and varied rounds, the 2022 WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship drew to an exciting close in Zschopau, Germany with Day 2. The focus of attention on the final day of the series was most definitely on who would be crowned Enduro2 and Enduro3 champions.

Ending the day at the top of the overall time sheets, Josep Garcia (KTM) was a man on a mission. Determined to keep his Enduro2 title hopes alive, he was pushing hard.

Overcoming a big mistake on the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test, the Spaniard won the following JUST1 Enduro Test and ACERBIS Cross Test to work his way back into contention. By the end of the second JUST1 Enduro Test the Spaniard had taken the overall lead and by topping another four tests he went on to claim the EnduroGP class win.

With the battle for the Enduro3 title also heating up, Brad Freeman was enjoying one of his strongest days at the office for some time. The British rider held the lead midway through the day, eventually placing second behind Garcia. Newly crowned EnduroGP champion Verona edged out Honda Racing RedMoto’s Nathan Watson by fourth tenths of a second for third.

Brad Freeman – 2022 E3 Champion

“After pulling level on points yesterday for the Enduro3 title it was all or nothing today for the title. Mikael (Persson) came out swinging, so the battle was on straight away. We both wanted it, for sure. It’s been a hard year, probably one of the hardest I’ve had battling through injuries. To end it with my eighth world title is amazing.’

Signing off on a sensational 2022 campaign, Verona added yet another Enduro1 victory to his tally. Taking 13 race wins from a possible 14, the Italian is the undisputed Enduro1 World Champion. Thomas Oldrati (Honda) was once again second, with Fantic’s Loic Larrieu putting in one of his best rides of the season for third.

Andrea Verona

“It’s been an amazing weekend here in Germany and a great way to end the season. Winning the title yesterday was the ultimate goal for myself but also the team this year, and what we achieved hasn’t really sunk in yet. The season ended today with another great day on the bike. Third in EnduroGP and first in Enduro1, so I’m happy to finish with more strong results. With the team we’ll enjoy the moment now, take some rest, and then begin preparing for 2023.”

In the Enduro2 category all eyes were on Ruprecht and Garcia to see who would lift the title. Fourth on the day and clearly opting to keep himself out of trouble and not push too hard and risk crashing, Australian Ruprecht did enough to secure his first FIM Enduro2 World Championship title. Giving it his all, Garcia topped the final day of the season, ending his Enduro2 campaign as runner-up.

Josep Garcia – 2022 E2 Runner-Up

“The goal coming into Germany was to push as hard as I could and go for the win on both days – it’s all I could possibly do if I had any hope of winning the championship. I’m happy with how I rode here in Zschopau, especially in such tough conditions, so I’m happy about that. Day one went really well. I felt super comfortable on the bike and was able to push quite hard, even though a lot of the tests were really slippery. I was hoping for the same on Sunday, but I made a mistake on a hill on the opening test and lost well over 10 seconds. After that I knew I had to ride without any mistakes for the rest of the day because the others were pushing so hard, and it was a lot closer on time. I’m really happy with how the later part of the season has gone for me. Obviously, it would have been good to win the world championship, and I’m certain I had the speed to do so, it was just that injury in Italy that set me back, which meant I had to miss round four from Portugal as well. To win the last four days in the world championship and the Six Days is really encouraging, so I’ll be back next year to fight for the titles once again.”

After levelling the scores on Saturday, Brad Freeman arrived at the final day of racing tied on points with Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Mikael Persson in the Enduro3 class. All to play for, both riders hit the ground running this morning. Freeman opened his account with the POLISPORT Extreme Test win, before Persson answered back by winning the ACERBIS Cross Test and JUST1 Enduro Test.

After six of the day’s 11 tests the two were separated by only seven seconds, in Freeman’s favour. Keeping the pressure on, Freeman managed to extend his lead to win the day and with it claim the Enduro3 World Championship.

Mikael Persson – 2022 E3 Runner-Up

“Of course it’s frustrating knowing that I wasn’t quite able to win the E3 title, but I gave it absolutely everything I had today. On day one, I started off a bit slower than I hoped I would. Maybe the championship pressure was in the back of my mind. I came strong in the afternoon and ended the day with more confidence. Tied on points for the championship coming into the today meant there was nothing to lose and everything to go for, so I gave it my all. I think I rode my best and I know I gave it my best. Unfortunately, I came up short, which is tough. But to only just lose out against a rider like Brad (Freeman) is something I can be proud of. It’s been a great year. Bringing the title fight right down to the wire shows just how strong we were.”

Signing off on a highly successful Enduro Junior career, Team Sherco CH Racing’s Zach Pichon took his 11th victory of the season. Having already clinched the Junior title at round six, Pichon also won the Junior1 World Cup. Roni Kytonen (Honda) and Albin Norrbin (Fantic) joined him on the Junior podium in second and third. Finishing fourth saw Luc Fargier (Beta) also secure the Junior2 World Cup championship.

Coming down to the wire, the Enduro Youth World Championship was won by Fantic’s Harry Edmondson. The young British rider held a 14-point advantage heading into the final day of racing but was facing strong competition from teammate Kevin Cristino.

After five tests Cristino held the lead over Edmondson with Samuli Puhakainen (TM Racing) and Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) not too far behind. Giraudon went on to win the day over Cristino and Puhakainen. Fourth was enough for Edmondson to secure his debut world title.

With the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship already wrapped up, Fantic’s Jane Daniels set about securing herself a perfect season. Flawless all day, Daniels won every special test to claim victory and remain undefeated in 2022. Rieju’s Mireia Badia was second, with Rosie Rowett (KTM) third.

Day 2 Results – 2022 EnduroGP of Germany

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Total Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E2 KTM 1:03:46.07 – 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta 1:04:01.88 +15.81 3 VERONA Andrea ITA E1 GASGAS 1:04:29.55 +43.48 4 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Honda 1:04:29.94 +43.87 5 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 Husqvarna 1:04:41.73 +55.66 6 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta 1:04:45.71 +59.64 7 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E1 Honda 1:05:53.70 +2:07.63 8 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR E3 Sherco 1:06:14.92 +2:28.85 9 MILNER Daniel AUS E1 Fantic 1:06:16.95 +2:30.88 10 LE QUERE Leo FRA E3 Sherco 1:06:24.80 +2:38.73 11 LARRIEU Loic FRA E1 Fantic 1:06:31.19 +2:45.12 12 PAVONI Matteo ITA E3 TM 1:06:35.87 +2:49.80 13 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E1 Sherco 1:06:49.79 +3:03.72 14 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 TM 1:06:56.89 +3:10.82 15 BETRIU Jaume ESP E3 KTM 1:07:03.85 +3:17.78 16 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E1 TM 1:07:37.08 +3:51.01 17 SANS SORIA Marc ESP E3 Husqvarna 1:08:01.51 +4:15.44 18 EDMONDSON Jack GBR E1 Husqvarna 1:08:54.53 +5:08.46 19 CRIQ Antoine FRA E3 Beta 1:09:36.04 +5:49.97 20 HUBNER Edward GER E1 KTM 1:09:52.58 +6:06.51 21 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA E1 Honda 1:10:09.91 +6:23.84 22 HOUGHTON Harry GBR E3 Beta 1:12:05.86 +8:19.79 23 BURUD Kevin NOR E1 KTM 1:13:31.06 +9:44.99

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 219 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 195 3 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM RACING 180 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 170 5 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 127 6 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 124 7 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 112 8 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 87 9 MILNER Daniel AUS Fantic 76 10 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 68 11 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 63 12 SALVINI Alex ITA Husqvarna 47 13 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 42 14 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Husqvarna 36 15 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 33 16 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 33 17 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 30 18 LE QUERE Leo FRA Sherco 29 19 GUARNERI Davide ITA Fantic 26 20 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Sherco 26 21 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 21 22 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 20 23 LARRIEU Loic FRA Fantic 19 24 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 17 25 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 12 26 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 7 27 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 6 28 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 5 29 REDONDI Giacomo ITA GASGAS 4

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 277 2 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 222 3 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 186 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 154 5 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 126 6 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 119 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 104 8 LARRIEU Loic FRA Fantic 99 9 SORECA Davide ITA Husqvarna 88 10 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 87 11 HUBNER Edward GER KTM 73 12 BURUD Kevin NOR KTM 54 13 GARDIOL Jordi ITA TM RACING 50 14 TOMAS FONT Pau ESP Rieju 25 15 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Husqvarna 19 16 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE Honda 16 17 OLIVEIRA Luis POR Yamaha 5

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 RUPRECHT Wil AUS TM RACING 219 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 210 3 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 209 4 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 165 5 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 127 6 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 106 7 SALVINI Alex ITA Husqvarna 104 8 HRONES Jakub CZE Husqvarna 90 9 REDONDI Giacomo ITA GASGAS 56 10 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 40 11 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 39 12 MILNER Daniel AUS Fantic 39 13 PINI Pietro ITA Beta 15 14 LUNDGREN Anton SWE Honda 12 15 MULLER Philipp GER Beta 10

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 229 2 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 226 3 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 178 4 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Husqvarna 161 5 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR Sherco 155 6 LE QUERE Leo FRA Sherco 137 7 CRIQ Antoine FRA Beta 115 8 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 105 9 BASSET Antoine FRA Beta 103 10 GUARNERI Davide ITA Fantic 71 11 YEARBURY Dylan NZL Husqvarna 16 12 MUNDELL Daniel GBR Beta 15 13 SZOKE Mark HUN Sherco 13 14 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 13 15 DEBAUD Valerian FRA Fantic 10 16 OGAMI Tomoki JPN Beta 4

EW Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 DANIELS Jane GBR Fantic 160 2 BADIA Mireia ESP Rieju 134 3 ROWETT Rosie GBR KTM 114 4 VIEIRA Rita POR Yamaha 108 5 CHAPLOT Elodie FRA Sherco 76 6 BRISEBARD Mauricette FRA GASGAS 62 7 HOLT Vilde NOR GASGAS 59 8 ROSSAT Audrey FRA KTM 44 9 NILSSON Emelie SWE KTM 41 10 ANTUNES Bruna POR GASGAS 27 11 NOCERA Francesca ITA Honda 26 12 MARTEL Justine FRA KTM 20 13 FIFER Tjasa SLO Beta 20 14 SCHLOSSER Tanja GER Beta 18 15 SCAGLIONI Carla Rocio ARG Fantic 18 16 GONZALEZ Tania CHI Fantic 13

Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 269 2 KYTONEN Roni FIN Honda 216 3 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 184 4 AHLIN Max SWE Beta 168 5 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 149 6 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 123 7 CORTES Bernat ESP GASGAS 103 8 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 96 9 SPANU Claudio ITA Honda 86 10 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 71 11 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 65 12 NAVARRO HUERTAS Al… ESP Beta 58 13 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Husqvarna 49 14 VAGBERG Lucas SWE Yamaha 48 15 MORETTINI Manolo ITA KTM 34 16 SEMB Axel SWE KTM 25 17 SKUTA Matej CZE Beta 16 18 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Fantic 15 19 JUUPALUOMA Peetu FIN Husqvarna 14 20 HALJALA Hermanni FIN TM RACING 14 21 FRANCISCO Enric ESP KTM 13 22 BUXTON Tom NZL Husqvarna 10 23 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 3 24 ERLANDSSON Max SWE Honda 3 25 SANCHEZ BOTELLA Adria ESP KTM 2

