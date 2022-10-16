2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship
EnduroGP of Germany – Round Seven
The final days of racing in the 2022 WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Zschopau, Germany, saw many titles wrapped up on the opening day.
Bringing the series to thrilling end, the all-important closing round of the season saw Wil Ruprecht (TM Racing), Brad Freeman (Beta) and Harry Edmondson (Fantic) join Andrea Verona (GASGAS), Zach Pichon (Sherco) and Jane Daniels (Fantic) as 2022 FIM Enduro World Champions.
Wil Ruprecht – 2022 E2 Champion
“To win my first world title has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. But they don’t come easy. It’s been a good year, great results mixed with some tough days, so to finally lock it down is incredible.”
Aussie Daniel Milner also finished ninth across both daysand finishes the E2 season in 12th overall.
Zach Pichon added the Junior1 World Cup title to his overall Enduro Junior title, while Luc Fargier (Beta) topped the Junior2 Enduro World Cup series. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia made it two-for-two in Germany by claiming the overall EnduroGP victory on day two in Zschopau.
Italy’s Andrea Verona notably claimed the the EnduroGP title in Germany a day early, with a fifth place finish enough to wrap up the championship.
Despite the weather showing the first signs of winter, spirits were high, and mud was back on the menu for the first time since the EnduroGP of Slovakia, adding a further challenge for riders.
Day 1 (Saturday)
With a healthy lead in the EnduroGP points standings, GASGAS’ Andrea Verona began the day focused on securing his debut EnduroGP title. Opting to put in a safe ride in the slippery and muddy conditions, the Italian returned to the paddock at the end of the day in fifth overall. More importantly he’d done enough to secure the 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship.
Andrea Verona – 2022 EnduroGP Champion
“It feels amazing to reach this goal of becoming the EnduroGP World Champion this season. I always believed that I could win the title, but I honestly didn’t expect to do it this year. But slowly, slowly the feeling began to grow inside me that this year I could do it. It’s the biggest achievement in enduro and of my career, so to be the world champion is unbelievable. A big thank you to GASGAS, my family and supporters and everyone who’s pushed me to get to this moment!”
At the head of the field there was no holding back for Josep Garcia (KTM). The Spaniard was on a mission from the off. Fastest in the opening JUST1 Enduro Test, he went on to win the following four tests to open up a comfortable gap at the head of the field. Adding another two test wins to his tally, he won the day by a commanding 43 seconds.
Josep Garcia – EnduroGP P1
“It’s been a great day in the mud. I went out to give my best like always. I knew if I could win I could keep my hopes of the Enduro2 title alive. Of course, it’s a long shot, but it’s still possible with one more day to go.”
Behind him and things were a little tighter. Finally showing signs of returning to his best, Brad Freeman – the outgoing EnduroGP champ – kicked off his day by topping the POLISPORT Extreme Test.
At the midway point in the day both he and teammate Steve Holcombe were fighting for second, until a strong final lap saw Freeman pull 13 seconds clear. With Holcombe third, TM Racing’s Wil Ruprecht took fourth overall, with Verona completing the top five.
With his Enduro1 title already wrapped up last time out at round six in Hungary, Verona added another category win to his 2022 tally. Behind him, Honda Racing RedMoto’s Thomas Oldrati took second, with Fantic’s Daniel Milner third.
Adding to his EnduroGP win, Garcia dominated the proceedings in Enduro2. With an outside chance of clinching the title, the Spaniard certainly kept his hopes alive with one more day of racing to go.
Enjoying the mud, Holcombe brought his Beta home in second. Finishing third to maintain control of the Enduro2 points standings, Ruprecht is now just one day away from taking his first senior championship title.
Delivering his best ride of the season when it counted the most, Brad Freeman’s Enduro3 victory levelled the points standings between himself and Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Mikael Persson.
With Persson ending his day second to Freeman both riders are now tied on points with just one day of racing remaining. In what is set to be his final ever weekend of EnduroGP racing following an illustrious 11-year career, Team Sherco CH Racing’s Daniel McCanney put in a terrific ride to join Freeman and Persson on the podium for third.
In the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, Fantic’s Jane Daniels took the title in style by claiming yet another day win. The British rider was unstoppable in the mud and ruts.
Winning all but one test, she topped the classification by an incredible three minutes and nine seconds. Making it a British 1-2 in Zschopau, Rosie Rowett (KTM) took second, with Spain’s Mireia Badia (Rieju) third.
Jane Daniels – 2022 EW Champion
“I just went out there and rode my own race. I knew if I could win today then I could seal the championship, but I didn’t want to think too much about the title. I just pushed hard in every test and let the win come to me. It’s been a great year, winning the world championship and helping Great Britain win the ISDE is just incredible!”
The Enduro Junior category saw newly crowned champion Zach Pichon take the win. The Team Sherco CH Racing’s rider had to dig deep though. Pushed all the way by Fantic’s Albin Norrbin, Pichon won by just under three seconds. Max Ahlin (Beta) rounded out the podium.
With a win on Saturday, Fantic’s Kevin Cristino kept his Enduro Youth title hopes alive. The Italian edged out Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) by six seconds to claim victory. Championship leader Harry Edmondson (Fantic) finished third and enters the final day of racing as the champion elect thanks to a 14-point lead over Cristino.
Day 1 Results – 2022 EnduroGP of Germany
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat
|Moto
|Total
|Gap
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|E2
|KTM
|1:05:59.24
|–
|2
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|E3
|Beta
|1:06:43.15
|+43.91
|3
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|E2
|Beta
|1:06:56.65
|+57.41
|4
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|E2
|TM
|1:07:14.91
|+1:15.67
|5
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|E1
|GASGAS
|1:07:18.40
|+1:19.16
|6
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|E2
|Honda
|1:07:25.60
|+1:26.36
|7
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|E1
|Honda
|1:08:29.55
|+2:30.31
|8
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|E3
|Husqvarna
|1:09:09.76
|+3:10.52
|9
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|E1
|Fantic
|1:09:25.02
|+3:25.78
|10
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|E3
|Sherco
|1:09:38.87
|+3:39.63
|11
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|E1
|Husqvarna
|1:09:54.58
|+3:55.34
|12
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|E1
|Fantic
|1:09:58.09
|+3:58.85
|13
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|E3
|Sherco
|1:10:09.59
|+4:10.35
|14
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|E3
|Husqvarna
|1:10:48.50
|+4:49.26
|15
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|E3
|KTM
|1:10:53.29
|+4:54.05
|16
|CRIQ Antoine
|FRA
|E3
|Beta
|1:11:22.57
|+5:23.33
|17
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|E1
|TM
|1:11:28.28
|+5:29.04
|18
|GARDIOL Jordi
|ITA
|E1
|TM
|1:11:43.61
|+5:44.37
|19
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|E2
|Husqvarna
|1:11:49.28
|+5:50.04
|20
|EDMONDSON Jack
|GBR
|E1
|Husqvarna
|1:12:40.36
|+6:41.12
|21
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|E1
|Honda
|1:12:44.34
|+6:45.10
|22
|HUBNER Edward
|GER
|E1
|KTM
|1:13:21.32
|+7:22.08
|23
|HOUGHTON Harry
|GBR
|E3
|Beta
|1:15:12.03
|+9:12.79
|24
|MULLER Philipp
|GER
|E2
|Beta
|1:15:20.59
|+9:21.35
|25
|BURUD Kevin
|NOR
|E1
|KTM
|1:17:50.26
|+11:51.02
|26
|HRONES Jakub
|CZE
|E2
|Husqvarna
|1:18:35.87
|+12:36.63
Day 2 (Sunday)
After seven long, tough, and varied rounds, the 2022 WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship drew to an exciting close in Zschopau, Germany with Day 2. The focus of attention on the final day of the series was most definitely on who would be crowned Enduro2 and Enduro3 champions.
Ending the day at the top of the overall time sheets, Josep Garcia (KTM) was a man on a mission. Determined to keep his Enduro2 title hopes alive, he was pushing hard.
Overcoming a big mistake on the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test, the Spaniard won the following JUST1 Enduro Test and ACERBIS Cross Test to work his way back into contention. By the end of the second JUST1 Enduro Test the Spaniard had taken the overall lead and by topping another four tests he went on to claim the EnduroGP class win.
With the battle for the Enduro3 title also heating up, Brad Freeman was enjoying one of his strongest days at the office for some time. The British rider held the lead midway through the day, eventually placing second behind Garcia. Newly crowned EnduroGP champion Verona edged out Honda Racing RedMoto’s Nathan Watson by fourth tenths of a second for third.
Brad Freeman – 2022 E3 Champion
“After pulling level on points yesterday for the Enduro3 title it was all or nothing today for the title. Mikael (Persson) came out swinging, so the battle was on straight away. We both wanted it, for sure. It’s been a hard year, probably one of the hardest I’ve had battling through injuries. To end it with my eighth world title is amazing.’
Signing off on a sensational 2022 campaign, Verona added yet another Enduro1 victory to his tally. Taking 13 race wins from a possible 14, the Italian is the undisputed Enduro1 World Champion. Thomas Oldrati (Honda) was once again second, with Fantic’s Loic Larrieu putting in one of his best rides of the season for third.
Andrea Verona
“It’s been an amazing weekend here in Germany and a great way to end the season. Winning the title yesterday was the ultimate goal for myself but also the team this year, and what we achieved hasn’t really sunk in yet. The season ended today with another great day on the bike. Third in EnduroGP and first in Enduro1, so I’m happy to finish with more strong results. With the team we’ll enjoy the moment now, take some rest, and then begin preparing for 2023.”
In the Enduro2 category all eyes were on Ruprecht and Garcia to see who would lift the title. Fourth on the day and clearly opting to keep himself out of trouble and not push too hard and risk crashing, Australian Ruprecht did enough to secure his first FIM Enduro2 World Championship title. Giving it his all, Garcia topped the final day of the season, ending his Enduro2 campaign as runner-up.
Josep Garcia – 2022 E2 Runner-Up
“The goal coming into Germany was to push as hard as I could and go for the win on both days – it’s all I could possibly do if I had any hope of winning the championship. I’m happy with how I rode here in Zschopau, especially in such tough conditions, so I’m happy about that. Day one went really well. I felt super comfortable on the bike and was able to push quite hard, even though a lot of the tests were really slippery. I was hoping for the same on Sunday, but I made a mistake on a hill on the opening test and lost well over 10 seconds. After that I knew I had to ride without any mistakes for the rest of the day because the others were pushing so hard, and it was a lot closer on time. I’m really happy with how the later part of the season has gone for me. Obviously, it would have been good to win the world championship, and I’m certain I had the speed to do so, it was just that injury in Italy that set me back, which meant I had to miss round four from Portugal as well. To win the last four days in the world championship and the Six Days is really encouraging, so I’ll be back next year to fight for the titles once again.”
After levelling the scores on Saturday, Brad Freeman arrived at the final day of racing tied on points with Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Mikael Persson in the Enduro3 class. All to play for, both riders hit the ground running this morning. Freeman opened his account with the POLISPORT Extreme Test win, before Persson answered back by winning the ACERBIS Cross Test and JUST1 Enduro Test.
After six of the day’s 11 tests the two were separated by only seven seconds, in Freeman’s favour. Keeping the pressure on, Freeman managed to extend his lead to win the day and with it claim the Enduro3 World Championship.
Mikael Persson – 2022 E3 Runner-Up
“Of course it’s frustrating knowing that I wasn’t quite able to win the E3 title, but I gave it absolutely everything I had today. On day one, I started off a bit slower than I hoped I would. Maybe the championship pressure was in the back of my mind. I came strong in the afternoon and ended the day with more confidence. Tied on points for the championship coming into the today meant there was nothing to lose and everything to go for, so I gave it my all. I think I rode my best and I know I gave it my best. Unfortunately, I came up short, which is tough. But to only just lose out against a rider like Brad (Freeman) is something I can be proud of. It’s been a great year. Bringing the title fight right down to the wire shows just how strong we were.”
Signing off on a highly successful Enduro Junior career, Team Sherco CH Racing’s Zach Pichon took his 11th victory of the season. Having already clinched the Junior title at round six, Pichon also won the Junior1 World Cup. Roni Kytonen (Honda) and Albin Norrbin (Fantic) joined him on the Junior podium in second and third. Finishing fourth saw Luc Fargier (Beta) also secure the Junior2 World Cup championship.
Coming down to the wire, the Enduro Youth World Championship was won by Fantic’s Harry Edmondson. The young British rider held a 14-point advantage heading into the final day of racing but was facing strong competition from teammate Kevin Cristino.
After five tests Cristino held the lead over Edmondson with Samuli Puhakainen (TM Racing) and Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) not too far behind. Giraudon went on to win the day over Cristino and Puhakainen. Fourth was enough for Edmondson to secure his debut world title.
With the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship already wrapped up, Fantic’s Jane Daniels set about securing herself a perfect season. Flawless all day, Daniels won every special test to claim victory and remain undefeated in 2022. Rieju’s Mireia Badia was second, with Rosie Rowett (KTM) third.
Day 2 Results – 2022 EnduroGP of Germany
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Cat
|Moto
|Total
|Gap
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|E2
|KTM
|1:03:46.07
|–
|2
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|E3
|Beta
|1:04:01.88
|+15.81
|3
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|E1
|GASGAS
|1:04:29.55
|+43.48
|4
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|E2
|Honda
|1:04:29.94
|+43.87
|5
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|E3
|Husqvarna
|1:04:41.73
|+55.66
|6
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|E2
|Beta
|1:04:45.71
|+59.64
|7
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|E1
|Honda
|1:05:53.70
|+2:07.63
|8
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|E3
|Sherco
|1:06:14.92
|+2:28.85
|9
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|E1
|Fantic
|1:06:16.95
|+2:30.88
|10
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|E3
|Sherco
|1:06:24.80
|+2:38.73
|11
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|E1
|Fantic
|1:06:31.19
|+2:45.12
|12
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|E3
|TM
|1:06:35.87
|+2:49.80
|13
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|E1
|Sherco
|1:06:49.79
|+3:03.72
|14
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|E2
|TM
|1:06:56.89
|+3:10.82
|15
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|E3
|KTM
|1:07:03.85
|+3:17.78
|16
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|E1
|TM
|1:07:37.08
|+3:51.01
|17
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|E3
|Husqvarna
|1:08:01.51
|+4:15.44
|18
|EDMONDSON Jack
|GBR
|E1
|Husqvarna
|1:08:54.53
|+5:08.46
|19
|CRIQ Antoine
|FRA
|E3
|Beta
|1:09:36.04
|+5:49.97
|20
|HUBNER Edward
|GER
|E1
|KTM
|1:09:52.58
|+6:06.51
|21
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|E1
|Honda
|1:10:09.91
|+6:23.84
|22
|HOUGHTON Harry
|GBR
|E3
|Beta
|1:12:05.86
|+8:19.79
|23
|BURUD Kevin
|NOR
|E1
|KTM
|1:13:31.06
|+9:44.99
EnduroGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|219
|2
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|195
|3
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM RACING
|180
|4
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|170
|5
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|127
|6
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|124
|7
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|112
|8
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|87
|9
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|Fantic
|76
|10
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|68
|11
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|KTM
|63
|12
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|47
|13
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|42
|14
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|36
|15
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|33
|16
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|33
|17
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|30
|18
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|Sherco
|29
|19
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|26
|20
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|26
|21
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|Beta
|21
|22
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|20
|23
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|Fantic
|19
|24
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|17
|25
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|12
|26
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|7
|27
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|6
|28
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|Honda
|5
|29
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|GASGAS
|4
E1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|277
|2
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|Honda
|222
|3
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|186
|4
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|154
|5
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|126
|6
|CRIVILIN Bruno
|BRA
|Honda
|119
|7
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|104
|8
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|Fantic
|99
|9
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|88
|10
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|FRA
|Beta
|87
|11
|HUBNER Edward
|GER
|KTM
|73
|12
|BURUD Kevin
|NOR
|KTM
|54
|13
|GARDIOL Jordi
|ITA
|TM RACING
|50
|14
|TOMAS FONT Pau
|ESP
|Rieju
|25
|15
|EDMONDSON Jack
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|19
|16
|LJUNGSTROM Oskar
|SWE
|Honda
|16
|17
|OLIVEIRA Luis
|POR
|Yamaha
|5
E2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|TM RACING
|219
|2
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|210
|3
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Honda
|209
|4
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Beta
|165
|5
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|KTM
|127
|6
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|106
|7
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|104
|8
|HRONES Jakub
|CZE
|Husqvarna
|90
|9
|REDONDI Giacomo
|ITA
|GASGAS
|56
|10
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|40
|11
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|39
|12
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|Fantic
|39
|13
|PINI Pietro
|ITA
|Beta
|15
|14
|LUNDGREN Anton
|SWE
|Honda
|12
|15
|MULLER Philipp
|GER
|Beta
|10
E3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|229
|2
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|226
|3
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|178
|4
|SANS SORIA Marc
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|161
|5
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|Sherco
|155
|6
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|Sherco
|137
|7
|CRIQ Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|115
|8
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|105
|9
|BASSET Antoine
|FRA
|Beta
|103
|10
|GUARNERI Davide
|ITA
|Fantic
|71
|11
|YEARBURY Dylan
|NZL
|Husqvarna
|16
|12
|MUNDELL Daniel
|GBR
|Beta
|15
|13
|SZOKE Mark
|HUN
|Sherco
|13
|14
|BOLT Billy
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|13
|15
|DEBAUD Valerian
|FRA
|Fantic
|10
|16
|OGAMI Tomoki
|JPN
|Beta
|4
EW Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|DANIELS Jane
|GBR
|Fantic
|160
|2
|BADIA Mireia
|ESP
|Rieju
|134
|3
|ROWETT Rosie
|GBR
|KTM
|114
|4
|VIEIRA Rita
|POR
|Yamaha
|108
|5
|CHAPLOT Elodie
|FRA
|Sherco
|76
|6
|BRISEBARD Mauricette
|FRA
|GASGAS
|62
|7
|HOLT Vilde
|NOR
|GASGAS
|59
|8
|ROSSAT Audrey
|FRA
|KTM
|44
|9
|NILSSON Emelie
|SWE
|KTM
|41
|10
|ANTUNES Bruna
|POR
|GASGAS
|27
|11
|NOCERA Francesca
|ITA
|Honda
|26
|12
|MARTEL Justine
|FRA
|KTM
|20
|13
|FIFER Tjasa
|SLO
|Beta
|20
|14
|SCHLOSSER Tanja
|GER
|Beta
|18
|15
|SCAGLIONI Carla Rocio
|ARG
|Fantic
|18
|16
|GONZALEZ Tania
|CHI
|Fantic
|13
Junior Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|Sherco
|269
|2
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|Honda
|216
|3
|FARGIER Luc
|FRA
|Beta
|184
|4
|AHLIN Max
|SWE
|Beta
|168
|5
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|Fantic
|149
|6
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|Fantic
|123
|7
|CORTES Bernat
|ESP
|GASGAS
|103
|8
|FISCHEDER Luca
|GER
|Sherco
|96
|9
|SPANU Claudio
|ITA
|Honda
|86
|10
|RINALDI Enrico
|ITA
|GASGAS
|71
|11
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|Sherco
|65
|12
|NAVARRO HUERTAS Al…
|ESP
|Beta
|58
|13
|NAVARRO HUERTAS Se…
|ESP
|Husqvarna
|49
|14
|VAGBERG Lucas
|SWE
|Yamaha
|48
|15
|MORETTINI Manolo
|ITA
|KTM
|34
|16
|SEMB Axel
|SWE
|KTM
|25
|17
|SKUTA Matej
|CZE
|Beta
|16
|18
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|ITA
|Fantic
|15
|19
|JUUPALUOMA Peetu
|FIN
|Husqvarna
|14
|20
|HALJALA Hermanni
|FIN
|TM RACING
|14
|21
|FRANCISCO Enric
|ESP
|KTM
|13
|22
|BUXTON Tom
|NZL
|Husqvarna
|10
|23
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|Sherco
|3
|24
|ERLANDSSON Max
|SWE
|Honda
|3
|25
|SANCHEZ BOTELLA Adria
|ESP
|KTM
|2
Youth Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|EDMONDSON Harry
|GBR
|Fantic
|238
|2
|CRISTINO Kevin
|ITA
|Fantic
|228
|3
|GIRAUDON Thibault
|FRA
|Sherco
|185
|4
|PUHAKAINEN Samuli
|FIN
|TM RACING
|182
|5
|FONTOVA Albert
|ESP
|KTM
|142
|6
|DAVIES Samuel
|GBR
|GASGAS
|118
|7
|JUUPALUOMA Pyry
|FIN
|Fantic
|107
|8
|JOYON Leo
|FRA
|Beta
|97
|9
|MODIN Arvid
|SWE
|Yamaha
|87
|10
|PUEY Alex
|ESP
|KTM
|80
|11
|BERNINI Lorenzo
|ITA
|Beta
|64
|12
|GONFAUS Lluis
|ESP
|KTM
|46
|13
|DELBONO Daniele
|ITA
|GASGAS
|43
|14
|CHATER Charlie
|GBR
|Yamaha
|39
|15
|AHLIN Kalle
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|25
|16
|CORSI Valentino
|ITA
|Fantic
|20
|17
|FUMERO Manuel Alejandro
|VEN
|KTM
|20
|18
|GRIGIS Matteo
|ITA
|GASGAS
|14
|19
|MEI Davide
|ITA
|Beta
|14
|20
|PUOTSAARI Niko
|FIN
|Husqvarna
|14
|21
|ROCHA Frederico
|POR
|Fantic
|14
|22
|ROCA RIUS Oriol
|ESP
|Fantic
|14
|23
|ASK Herman
|NOR
|Fantic
|10
|24
|SCARDINA Pietro
|ITA
|Fantic
|8
|25
|OLSEN Sebastian
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|8
|26
|COLORIO Luca
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|7
|27
|REY Jules
|FRA
|Fantic
|5
|28
|AHOKAS Juho
|FIN
|Beta
|4
|29
|ESCOFET Marti
|ESP
|Fantic
|1