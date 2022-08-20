CFORCE 110 and CFORCE EV110 colouring competition

CFMOTO kept it simple for their all-new ATV youth range, aiming for the top in terms of value, performance and safety features.

Two blockbuster models will be released in Australia from September 2022, starting with the petrol-powered CFORCE 110, followed by the CFORCE EV110 e-version.

The CFORCE 110 and CFORCE EV110 are the pathways for kids to commence their powered four-wheel journey in a fun and safe environment. And with sporty looks, strong performance, disc brakes all-round and a portfolio of safety features – including a unique geofence perimeter function – the CFORCE 110s raise the bar in the youth ATV space.

The CFORCE 110s have more suspension travel, hydraulic brakes and a 3.5-inch LCD gauge compared to their main opposition.

A smartphone-compatible App allows parents or guardians to monitor location and vehicle status, and an arbitrary riding perimeter can also be set up to a maximum of 400 metres. Once the boundary is breached, the smartphone buzzes and the ATV is speed limited.

Other safety features include a magnetic tether, adjustable speed limiter, LED brakes light and a LED daytime running light.

The fuel tank on the electric-start CFORCE 110 is a hefty 6.4 litres, so no range anxiety for those longer days in the saddle. It has a top speed of 42km/h, powered by a single-cylinder, SOHC, fuel-injected engine.

In order to celebrate the arrival of the CFORCE 110, CFMOTO are giving one away in a colouring in competition. To enter, details are as follows:

Print out the page and get your child to colour it in. Provide a name and age, as well as an email address (so CFMOTO can contact you if you win!). Then email a photo of it to marketing@cfmoto.com.au; AND Take another photo of the final product without the email address and post it on the CFMOTO Australia ATV & UTV Facebook page (@cfmotoaustralia) alongside the hashtag #cforce110australia to complete your entry.

All entries must be submitted by September 19, 2022 go into the draw to win an all-new CFMOTO CFORCE 110 youth ATV valued at $3490. And you can chose your colour: Rocket Red or Baja Blue!

The competition is suited to children between six and 12 years of age. The winner will be announced on September 21, 2022. More details are on the CFMOTO Australia website: www.cfmoto.com.au.