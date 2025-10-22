WorldSBK 2026

Jerez Test – October

The first laps of the 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship were turned at Jerez yesterday, as riders and teams returned to the track just days after the 2025 season finale. Despite light rain early on, conditions improved to allow a full day of testing, and it was Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who set the pace.

Bulega Leads the Way for Ducati

The 2025 runner-up picked up right where he left off, clocking a 1’38.027 in the afternoon to top the timesheets.

Iker Lecuona made his first appearance on the Panigale V4 R, finishing seventh fastest with a 1’39.520 after steadily improving throughout the day.

Ducati’s Technical Coordinator, Marco Zambenedetti – “The 2026 Panigale is all new, it’s a bike that has been fully, deeply revised in every area. The aerodynamics use some concepts from MotoGP; the chassis is completely revised, with a new front frame, rear swing arm, different balance, a completely different gearbox and engine heads, as well as revised suspension, and a totally different electronics package. Compared to the old model, the biggest difference will be changes to the chassis and aerodynamics in terms of bike behaviour, but the riders’ feedback and the lap times will tell us. We want to give a warm welcome to Iker. These days we need to focus on his feeling with the bike. I think he has lots of potential, and with the team being new, I hope we will find the right way to work at our best together.”

Vierge impresses on Yamah debut

Xavi Vierge made his debut with Pata Maxus Yamaha after switching from Honda. The Spaniard adapted quickly to the R1, setting a 1’39.137 to finish second overall and fastest Yamaha. The Spaniard had gone quicker on the Honda over the race weekend, but it was a strong first outing on the Yamaha.

Teammate Andrea Locatelli ended fifth fastest (1’39.479) while completing a series of back-to-back comparisons on updated Yamaha components.

“We were trying a couple of new options to find a step forward,” said Locatelli. “We found some quite positive things and now have one month to prepare again before the next test.”

Team Principal Paul Denning praised Vierge’s start: “It’s Xavi’s first touch on the R1, and to end the day second overall is never a bad start. He’s professional, quick to adapt, and has a big smile on his face, a great debut for the 2026 programme.”

Manzi Makes an Impression on WorldSBK Debut

Fresh from his WorldSSP title triumph, Stefano Manzi (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) wasted no time making an impression in his first full Superbike outing, setting the third-fastest time with a 1’39.349.

The Italian completed a mammoth 95 laps, more than any other rider, and was fastest of the Yamaha R1 contingent at one stage.

“It’s amazing to make my WorldSBK debut,” said Manzi. “The weather wasn’t ideal early on, but we did a lot of work and I’m happy overall. From the next tests, we’ll focus more on details.”

Teammate Remy Gardner was limited by shoulder pain from his final-round crash, completing 16 laps for ninth overall (1’39.695) before ending his test early to recover ahead of next month’s return to Jerez.

Remy Gardner – “Unfortunately, I couldn’t ride as much as we planned today because of my shoulder. Still, we completed a few laps and decided to save half a day for later, which could be useful. I’m satisfied with what we managed to do, and now the focus is on the next test in a month’s time. I’ll take some rest to recover properly and come back in good shape for the next outing.”

Solid Outings for BMW and Kawasaki

With BMW’s new 2026 riders Miguel Oliveira and Danilo Petrucci unavailable, Michael van der Mark returned to testing duties for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, posting the sixth-fastest time (1’39.492) as the team continued chassis and electronics work.

For Kawasaki, Garrett Gerloff completed 61 laps and finished eighth overall (1’39.689). The American was reunited with former crew chief Les Pearson, and the pair used the session to test a range of set-up changes on the ZX-10RR.

“We changed a lot of things and got some information for next year,” Gerloff said. “We’ll take what we learned here and make some positive changes for the next test in January.”

Other Highlights

Bahattin Sofuoglu (Yamaha Motoxracing) impressed with the fourth-fastest time (1’39.433), ahead of a strong rookie showing from teammate Mattia Rato (14th, 1’41.243).

Ryan Vickers made his debut as Honda HRC test rider, completing initial laps on the CBR1000RR-R.

Testing continues at Jerez on November 26–27, where teams will return for a second round of post-season evaluation before the winter testing ban begins.

WorldSBK 2026

Jerez Test Times – October 21