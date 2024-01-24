2024 WorldSBK Ducati

2024WorldSBK Ducati V4 R Specifications

Engine – 998 cc, 90-degree V4

Bore x Stroke – 81 x 48.4 mm

Valve Timing = Desmodromic, 4 valves per cylinder

ECU – Magneti Marelli ML

Induction – EFI with independent motorised elliptical throttle bodies

Injectors- Continental with aerodynamic butterfly valves, twin injectors for each cylinder

Exhaust- Akrapovic titanium 4-2, with two titanium mufflers

Claimed Power- >235 bhp at 16,000 rpm at the crankshaft.

Frame – Aluminium front frame

Front Suspension – 46 mm pressurized RVP2530 upside-down Öhlins fork

Rear Suspension – Single-side aluminium swingarm, Öhlins RVP50 shock absorber

Rims – Marchesini forged aluminium alloy – 5 spoke Y design

Transmission – 6 speed, straight cut gears

Clutch – STM dry multi-plate slipper clutch with hydraulic control

Front Brakes – Monobloc finned aluminium Brembo calipers entirely machined from solid, with a radial attachment of 4 pistons in titanium. Dual Brembo steel brake discs.

Rear Brakes – Brembo aluminium caliper with axial attachment of 2 pistons. Brembo steel brake disc

Front Tyre – Pirelli slick 125/70-R17

Rear Tyre – Pirelli slick 200/65-R17

Length – 2070mm

Wheelbase – 1450 mm

Width – 670mm

Fuel Capacity – 21 litres

Weight – 168 kg with water and oil*

*Max revs and minimum bike weight managed by FIM regulation

WorldSBK Ducati V4 R Images

Stefano Cecconi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal)

“The 2024 season will certainly be interesting. We will face important challenges due to the new regulations and the new scenario of our competitors, and this will be an additional stimulus for us. I have no doubt, though, that the team will keep working with the same determination to try and achieve great results again. We will rely on the best line-up a team can field: two reigning world champions. On the one hand, Alvaro, who certainly needs no introduction, and on the other Nicolò, who has repaid immediately the trust we gave him. We’ll also have the extraordinary support of Ducati on our side and that’s why we start this season with all the credentials to be protagonists again“.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager Ducati Corse)

“Last year, we celebrated Alvaro Bautista and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, who successfully brought back the World Superbike Riders’ World Title to Borgo Panigale, completing an extraordinary Triple Crown by also securing the Manufacturers’ and Teams’ World Titles. It would have been difficult to imagine a better performance, but the 2023 WorldSBK season surpassed our expectations, writing a new chapter in Ducati’s history. Alvaro Bautista retained his Superbike World Champion title, and Nicolò Bulega, aboard the Panigale V2, became Supersport World Champion, marking a historic first Riders’ World Title for Ducati in this category. Adding to the significance of these victories are the Manufacturers’ Titles in both categories, accomplishments that fill us with pride. As we approach the new Superbike season, we do so with the best possible lineup, featuring two World Champions riding the Ducati Panigale V4 R machines. For sure, the 2024 season is full of challenges; the competition is increasingly fierce, and there are new hurdles to overcome. However, these challenges motivate and push us to do better. We are eager to see Alvaro and Nicolò hit the track in their new colours this year, starting with the upcoming tests at Jerez and Portimão in the next few days”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It is a big satisfaction to be back in a beautiful place like Madonna di Campiglio to present the bikes with which we will face a 2024 championship that will be extremely challenging, with so many changes both in terms of technical regulations and in terms of competitors. We will immediately have to work hard to adapt to the new rules, but I believe that in any case, it will be a very enjoyable season. The goal is to reach our maximum potential as soon as possible so that we can then have fun in every round. There will also be changes in the garage with a new team-mate: Nicolò is young, strong, and has already proven to be fast. I would also like to welcome the new sponsors who will accompany me aboard a really beautiful bike. The hope is that we can all do a great job together and for that, I want to wish the guys in my team the best of luck”.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I am very happy to have had the privilege of taking part in this ceremony. I remember very well when as a child I used to follow the Ducati team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio: being now among the protagonists of this event fills me with pride. I thank the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team for believing in me and giving me the chance to ride this Panigale V4R that I find beautiful. Let me make a joke: usually, when a bike is beautiful it must also go fast. That’s why we have high expectations for this season. I’m sure we can do well. The package we have is excellent, I’m very excited and I’ll try to give my best right from the start”.

2024 Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team

Stefano Cecconi – Team Principal

Daniele Casolari – Team Owner

Serafino Foti – Team Manager

Marco Zambenedetti – Technical Coordinator Ducati Corse

Piero Guidi – Sponsorship

Mauro Sona – Sponsorship Consultant

Federico Cappelli – Press Officer

Silvia Diamanti – Sponsorship & Hospitality Coordinator

Sanin Ahmetovic – Warehouse Parts

Manuela Barbieri – Team Coordinator

Giacomo Guffanti – Data analyst

Alberto Terzo – Electronic Engineer

Chaz Davies Riders’ Coach

Alvaro Bautista Crew #1

Giulio Nava – Crew Chief

Fausto Ghafar – Electronic Engineer

Fabrizio Longhini – Chief Mechanic

Roberto Banci – Mechanic

Alessandro Abbrandini – Mechanic

Miller Sarti – Driver & Tyre Technician

Nicolò Bulega Crew #11

Tommaso Raponi – Crew Chief

Alessandro Castagnetti – Electronic Engineer

Flavio Grandi – Chief Mechanic

Andrea Facchinetti – Mechanic

Alex Cionna – Mechanic

Gaspar Celdran – Tyre Technician

Management Ducati Corse

Luigi Dall’Igna – General Director Ducati Corse

Mauro Grassilli – Sporting Director Ducati Corse

WorldSBK 2024

The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round on the weekend of February 25.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

2024 WorldSBK Dates

Date Circuit WSBK WSSP600 WSP300 WWSBK 23-25 Feb Phillip Island X X 22-24 Mar Catalunya X X X 19-21 Apr Assen X X X 14-16 Jun Misano X X X X 12-14 Jul Donington X X X 19-21 Jul Most X X X 9-11 Aug Algarve X X X X 23-25 Aug Balaton Park X X X 6-8 Sep Magny-Cours X X X 20-22 Sep Cremona X X X 27-29 Sep Aragón X X X 18-20 Oct Jerez X X X X

Ducati World SBK Statistics (1988 – 2023)

Wins 420

Pole Position 189

Fastest laps 425

Titles (manufacturers) 19

Titles (riders) 16

Riders on podium 725

No. of podiums 1067

Ducati WorldSBK Race Winners