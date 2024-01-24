2024 WorldSBK Ducati
2024WorldSBK Ducati V4 R Specifications
- Engine – 998 cc, 90-degree V4
- Bore x Stroke – 81 x 48.4 mm
- Valve Timing = Desmodromic, 4 valves per cylinder
- ECU – Magneti Marelli ML
- Induction – EFI with independent motorised elliptical throttle bodies
- Injectors- Continental with aerodynamic butterfly valves, twin injectors for each cylinder
- Exhaust- Akrapovic titanium 4-2, with two titanium mufflers
- Claimed Power- >235 bhp at 16,000 rpm at the crankshaft.
- Frame – Aluminium front frame
- Front Suspension – 46 mm pressurized RVP2530 upside-down Öhlins fork
- Rear Suspension – Single-side aluminium swingarm, Öhlins RVP50 shock absorber
- Rims – Marchesini forged aluminium alloy – 5 spoke Y design
- Transmission – 6 speed, straight cut gears
- Clutch – STM dry multi-plate slipper clutch with hydraulic control
- Front Brakes – Monobloc finned aluminium Brembo calipers entirely machined from solid, with a radial attachment of 4 pistons in titanium. Dual Brembo steel brake discs.
- Rear Brakes – Brembo aluminium caliper with axial attachment of 2 pistons. Brembo steel brake disc
- Front Tyre – Pirelli slick 125/70-R17
- Rear Tyre – Pirelli slick 200/65-R17
- Length – 2070mm
- Wheelbase – 1450 mm
- Width – 670mm
- Fuel Capacity – 21 litres
- Weight – 168 kg with water and oil*
*Max revs and minimum bike weight managed by FIM regulation
WorldSBK Ducati V4 R Images
Stefano Cecconi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal)
“The 2024 season will certainly be interesting. We will face important challenges due to the new regulations and the new scenario of our competitors, and this will be an additional stimulus for us. I have no doubt, though, that the team will keep working with the same determination to try and achieve great results again. We will rely on the best line-up a team can field: two reigning world champions. On the one hand, Alvaro, who certainly needs no introduction, and on the other Nicolò, who has repaid immediately the trust we gave him. We’ll also have the extraordinary support of Ducati on our side and that’s why we start this season with all the credentials to be protagonists again“.
Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager Ducati Corse)
“Last year, we celebrated Alvaro Bautista and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, who successfully brought back the World Superbike Riders’ World Title to Borgo Panigale, completing an extraordinary Triple Crown by also securing the Manufacturers’ and Teams’ World Titles. It would have been difficult to imagine a better performance, but the 2023 WorldSBK season surpassed our expectations, writing a new chapter in Ducati’s history. Alvaro Bautista retained his Superbike World Champion title, and Nicolò Bulega, aboard the Panigale V2, became Supersport World Champion, marking a historic first Riders’ World Title for Ducati in this category. Adding to the significance of these victories are the Manufacturers’ Titles in both categories, accomplishments that fill us with pride. As we approach the new Superbike season, we do so with the best possible lineup, featuring two World Champions riding the Ducati Panigale V4 R machines. For sure, the 2024 season is full of challenges; the competition is increasingly fierce, and there are new hurdles to overcome. However, these challenges motivate and push us to do better. We are eager to see Alvaro and Nicolò hit the track in their new colours this year, starting with the upcoming tests at Jerez and Portimão in the next few days”.
Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)
“It is a big satisfaction to be back in a beautiful place like Madonna di Campiglio to present the bikes with which we will face a 2024 championship that will be extremely challenging, with so many changes both in terms of technical regulations and in terms of competitors. We will immediately have to work hard to adapt to the new rules, but I believe that in any case, it will be a very enjoyable season. The goal is to reach our maximum potential as soon as possible so that we can then have fun in every round. There will also be changes in the garage with a new team-mate: Nicolò is young, strong, and has already proven to be fast. I would also like to welcome the new sponsors who will accompany me aboard a really beautiful bike. The hope is that we can all do a great job together and for that, I want to wish the guys in my team the best of luck”.
Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)
“I am very happy to have had the privilege of taking part in this ceremony. I remember very well when as a child I used to follow the Ducati team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio: being now among the protagonists of this event fills me with pride. I thank the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team for believing in me and giving me the chance to ride this Panigale V4R that I find beautiful. Let me make a joke: usually, when a bike is beautiful it must also go fast. That’s why we have high expectations for this season. I’m sure we can do well. The package we have is excellent, I’m very excited and I’ll try to give my best right from the start”.
2024 Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team
- Stefano Cecconi – Team Principal
- Daniele Casolari – Team Owner
- Serafino Foti – Team Manager
- Marco Zambenedetti – Technical Coordinator Ducati Corse
- Piero Guidi – Sponsorship
- Mauro Sona – Sponsorship Consultant
- Federico Cappelli – Press Officer
- Silvia Diamanti – Sponsorship & Hospitality Coordinator
- Sanin Ahmetovic – Warehouse Parts
- Manuela Barbieri – Team Coordinator
- Giacomo Guffanti – Data analyst
- Alberto Terzo – Electronic Engineer
- Chaz Davies Riders’ Coach
Alvaro Bautista Crew #1
- Giulio Nava – Crew Chief
- Fausto Ghafar – Electronic Engineer
- Fabrizio Longhini – Chief Mechanic
- Roberto Banci – Mechanic
- Alessandro Abbrandini – Mechanic
- Miller Sarti – Driver & Tyre Technician
Nicolò Bulega Crew #11
- Tommaso Raponi – Crew Chief
- Alessandro Castagnetti – Electronic Engineer
- Flavio Grandi – Chief Mechanic
- Andrea Facchinetti – Mechanic
- Alex Cionna – Mechanic
- Gaspar Celdran – Tyre Technician
Management Ducati Corse
- Luigi Dall’Igna – General Director Ducati Corse
- Mauro Grassilli – Sporting Director Ducati Corse
WorldSBK 2024
The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.
The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round on the weekend of February 25.
Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au
2024 WorldSBK Dates
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSP300
|WWSBK
|23-25 Feb
|Phillip Island
|X
|X
|22-24 Mar
|Catalunya
|X
|X
|X
|19-21 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|14-16 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 Jul
|Donington
|X
|X
|X
|19-21 Jul
|Most
|X
|X
|X
|9-11 Aug
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|X
|23-25 Aug
|Balaton Park
|X
|X
|X
|6-8 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|20-22 Sep
|Cremona
|X
|X
|X
|27-29 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|18-20 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X
Ducati World SBK Statistics (1988 – 2023)
- Wins 420
- Pole Position 189
- Fastest laps 425
- Titles (manufacturers) 19
- Titles (riders) 16
- Riders on podium 725
- No. of podiums 1067
Ducati WorldSBK Race Winners
- Alvaro Bautista 59
- Carl Fogarty 55
- Troy Bayliss 52
- Chaz Davies 26
Doug Polen 26
- Raymond Roche 23
- Carlos Checa 22
- Troy Corser 16
Noriyuki Haga 16
Neil Hodgson 16
- Pierfrancesco Chili 13
Giancarlo Falappa 13
- Scott Redding 12
- Rubén Xaus 11
- Régis Laconi 10
- Ben Bostrom 7
- John Kocinski 5
James Toseland 5
Michael Ruben Rinaldi 5
- Michel Fabrizio 4
- Sylvain Guintoli 3
Lorenzo Lanzi 3
Marco Melandri 3
- Shane Byrne 2
Mauro Lucchiari 2
Marco Lucchinelli 2
Stéphane Mertens 2
- Anthony Gobert 1
Garry McCoy 1
Andy Meklau 1
John Reynolds 1
Jamie Whitham 1