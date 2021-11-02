Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – REC-004988
Campaign number – MC162
Original published date – 28 October 2021
Supplier details – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd
Contact name – Authorised Yamaha Dealer
Contact phone – 1300 593 600
Contact email – cr@yamaha-motor.com.au
Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications
Yamaha Bolt (XVS950CUD)
Year range – 2020-2021
Affected units – 26
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing issue with the engine crankcase, oil may leak onto the road and come in contact with the rear tyre. This could result in a loss of control of the vehicle.
What are the hazards?
A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident, which may cause injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their local Yamaha Dealer to make an appointment to have their model inspected and fixed free of charge.