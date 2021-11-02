Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – REC-004988

Campaign number – MC162

Original published date – 28 October 2021

Supplier details – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd

Contact name – Authorised Yamaha Dealer

Contact phone – 1300 593 600

Contact email – cr@yamaha-motor.com.au

Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications

Yamaha Bolt (XVS950CUD)

Year range – 2020-2021

Affected units – 26

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue with the engine crankcase, oil may leak onto the road and come in contact with the rear tyre. This could result in a loss of control of the vehicle.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident, which may cause injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their local Yamaha Dealer to make an appointment to have their model inspected and fixed free of charge.