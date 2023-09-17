Yamaha and CFMOTO partnership

Yamaha have made an official statement confirming a planned change of ownership of Chongqing Jianshe Mechanical and Electric Co., Ltd., a current partner of the Yamaha’s motorcycle manufacturing joint venture in China, Zhuzhou Jianshe Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (ZJYM), are scheduled to transfer ZJYM’s equity interest to ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER CO., LTD. (CFMOTO) in November, 2023.

The name of the new business will be ZHUZHOU CF YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. (ZCYM), which currently has approximately 500 employees.

CFMOTO will have a 50 per cent share-holding in ZCYM, Yamaha a 44.23 per cent share, with Tair Yea Limited holding the remaining 5.77 per cent.

Yamaha sees China as one of its important production and sales bases and will continue to discuss the direction of the joint venture with CFMOTO going forward with the aim of further raising competitiveness.

CFMOTO already have a close working alliance with KTM, while this new alliance with Yamaha will further strengthen their footprint within the global motorcycle industry.