Yamaha Motor Corporation 65th birthday

Due to ongoing restrictions, this year’s Yamaha Day festivities are all planned to happen on-line.

The theme for 2020 is heritage and the aim is to build a closer connection to the Yamaha brand.

YMA has created a Yamaha Day web page here:

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/yamahaday2020

YMA encourages all Yamaha fans to check out the page, learn more about Yamaha’s unique history and let them know your Yamaha story.

Yamaha are running two competitions, the first is a colouring competition featuring a range of heritage models. Entrants have the chance to win one of four Xbox One S consoles valued at $399 RRP inc GST, click here to enter

Submit your most memorable Yamaha experience in a second competition for your chance to win either a GoPro MAX camera valued at $799.95 RRP inc GST or a Hero 8 Black valued at $599.95 RRP inc GST in a different competition starts on Monday 22 June.

YMA’s Yamaha Day landing page is rich with heritage content including a timeline that highlights key models and more. Plus check out our Facebook and Instagram heritage posts that link to the Yamaha Day page. If you like what you see don’t forget to share and wish Yamaha a happy birthday for 1 July!

Yamaha fans can also download the Yamaha Day profile template to update their Facebook profile picture in the lead-up to 1 July. You can find it here https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes by searching for Yamaha Day 2020.

On 1 July YMA will also be running a couple of special Facebook Live birthday events including a walkaround Team Craig Dack Racing HQ. Tune in and help Yamaha celebrate 65 years of Kando!