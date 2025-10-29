MOTOROiD:Λ

The third generation of Yamaha’s Motoroid dynasty broke cover today at the Japan Mobility Show, meet MOTOROiD:Λ.

We recently got up close and personal with the second-generation machine at Yamaha HQ. I came away quite impressed, describing it as ‘an experimental fusion of design, robotics, and artificial intelligence that still embodies much of the motorcycling spirit, but in a new and innovative way. It’s best described as a design and engineering study rather than a concept intended for mainstream production.’

That description also rings true for this latest MOTOROiD:Λ.

Over to Yamaha…

MOTOROiD:Λ is capable of learning and evolving autonomously through reinforcement learning.

The system trains in virtual environments and then applies its skills in the real world using Sim2Real techniques.

By giving the machine a degree of independent decision-making, MOTOROiD:Λ represents another step toward a new relationship in which it can grow alongside its user.

The model’s main features include optimised, organic movements generated through AI-based learning and a lightweight, durable exoskeleton engineered to withstand the trial-and-error impacts of the learning process.

By venturing into the uncharted field of mobility mixed with reinforcement learning for motion control, MOTOROiD:Λ aims to redefine the world of two-wheeled vehicles and pioneer an entirely new future.

From a fully unfolded 180-degree position, it can independently drive each motor based on its own judgment to raise the vehicle body and stand upright while maintaining balance.