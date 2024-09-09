ZERO Motorcycles arrive in Dandenong, Victoria

Zero Motorcycles has arrived at Peter Stevens Dandenong, bringing the full range of models to the dealership, which will provide the 100 per cent electric bikes alongside servicing, repairs, upgrades, and a wide selection of aftermarket products.

Kirby Lee – Dealer Principal at ZERO Motorcycles Dandenong

“We’re excited to introduce ZERO Motorcycles to our many customers. Our focus is not only on sales but also on offering a full-service experience, giving riders access to everything they need to understand, maintain, enhance and ultimately enjoy their electric motorcycles.”

The dealership will feature one-on-one demo opportunities for riders to experience the performance of ZERO’s electric bikes first hand. In addition, special large-scale demo days will be held periodically for a more in-depth look at the range.

Chris Walton – GM of ZERO Motorcycles Australia

“This marks an important milestone for ZERO Motorcycles in Australia. The Dandenong team stand ready to guide customers from the initial purchase to ongoing support. Thanks to Kirby and his team, riders will have the opportunity to fully explore what ZERO Motorcycles have to offer.”

Peter Stevens Motorcycles Dandenong

View on Google Maps (link)

Address: 109 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong, 3175

Phone: (03) 9120 9200

Peter Stevens Dandenong opening hours