WorldSBK 2024 – Round Eight

Magny-Cours – Sunday

WorldSBK riders reflect on Magny Cours

In order of championship standing

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 365 points

“Michael did an incredible job in race one. He is always strong in wet conditions, and he showed that again. It was a fantastic ride. He did not take a risk, he was just riding smoothly and finally he got the deserved win. It’s a pity that I can’t take part in the races after my crash, but my recovery is the most important thing. This is what I focus on now. I hope to be back in two weeks’ time at Cremona. We will see. I want to thank all the medical staff at the track and in Moulins hospital. And I want to thank everybody for the many messages and best wishes. See you soon on track again!”

Nicolò Bulega – 310 points

“I’m really happy with these results also because last night, after the crash, I was down in the dumps. This morning, however, I woke up with a strong determination to recover what I had lost. The feeling with the bike was extraordinary and allowed me to ride at my best despite the pain. See you at Cremona”.

Alvaro Bautista – 243 points

“There’s not much to say. It’s been an unlucky weekend. Unfortunately, after the start of the Superpole Race, I couldn’t avoid contact with a rider much slower than me, and in the crash, I injured myself. Patience is needed now. I hope to recover for Cremona”.

Alex Lowes – 235 points

“It was a little damp off line but I wanted to have a go at passing Nicolo in the last couple of laps. The strength of my bike in the chicanes, and how the Kawasaki is turning so well, I cannot exploit that sometimes when I am right behind another rider. But I am happy with a podium finish. Maybe my bike was better than Nicolo’s in the last couple of laps, so maybe I could have had a chance to win the race – but I can’t be disappointed. The team are doing a great job and we were back on the podium. In Race Two I had a good start but in T6/T7 I suddenly felt a problem that seemed big enough to maybe be the end of my race. I pulled in the clutch and moved off line, then did all the resets we can do on the bike nowadays. I kept going after I had checked the bike was OK. I am happy that it didn’t end the race because it was good one for us, although I had to pass a lot of riders. Some guys were out injured today but from the very first round in Phillip Island the confidence I have in the front of the Kawasaki, and being able to make passes, is one of the points I enjoy most.”

Danilo Petrucci – 190 points

“In Race 2, I couldn’t follow Niccolò in the opening laps, and he built a lead that proved decisive. I didn’t even expect to be alone in second, I thought I’d have to fight for it. When I tried to push to catch Bulega, he had that little extra. In any case, I’m really happy because I’ve never taken three podiums in a single weekend before. Today, we made a great comeback in the Superpole Race and finished second in the full-length race. If we were in motocross, I would’ve won the Grand Prix because I scored the most points over the weekend (laughs). A big thanks to the team for the fantastic work and to everyone supporting me from home.”

Andrea Locatelli – 170 points

“Overall a really difficult weekend and we don’t get to bring home a lot of points. It was tricky conditions, especially yesterday and we lost an opportunity to potentially make the podium. This morning, I felt I had a good chance but also I crashed because I was pushed out by Danilo. In Race 2, we did not make a step forward because the set-up was not perfect especially in the rear– I believed that it was possible to be able to fight, but the feeling was not the best and this is what I could do for today. We have another race in Cremona coming up and we were fast there during the test, so I am looking forward to reset a little bit and go full gas again. I want to say thanks to all the guys on the team who are working hard – it was a difficult weekend and unfortunately, we didn’t get any good results which is frustrating but, in any case, we always try to give our maximum. Let’s see what we can do in Cremona.”

Michael van der Mark – 159 points

“I am really, really happy with how the weekend went. The bike felt fantastic from the first day on. We had some really good results, especially yesterday’s victory, and we scored a lot of points. Today in the Superpole race, we gambled a little bit with the tyre and for some reason it did not really work out on my bike. It was a shame to lose so many positions in the end, but we were still in the top ten and scored some points. In race two, I had fantastic start but straight away I felt I did not have the pace of Nicolo Bulega and Danilo Petrucci so I tried to manage my pace and I was having a good race. We have to improve in some areas, for example on the exit of the corners and if we fix this, we should be able to fight longer for podiums. But overall, I think the weekend has been fantastic and going home with a victory and a lot of points is always great.”

Andrea Iannone – 144 points

“Magny-Cours was a particularly challenging weekend. The new track, the bad weather and the resulting changes made to the set-up affected performance and I didn’t find the right references. The important thing is that we managed to bring home some points and positive feelings in view of the two days of testing that await us in Aragon. I’m confident for the next races.”

Remy Gardner – 133 points

“It’s been a more positive day than yesterday! We achieved our goal in the sprint and I was able to start from the third row in Race 2. Then, our race pace was not so bad and I could enjoy some good battles to finish with a sixth position. We’re looking for more, but considering where we started, we should take this as a good Sunday.”

Garrett Gerloff – 95 points

“I’m very happy with this first podium for me and the team! I actually thought this is something we could do much earlier, I thought we could have a podium already last year, and we have been close a couple of times last year, but not close enough. Now I’m so happy for the team. We have been struggling a bit this year, but we all have been focused and were trying to figure out the problems and we have been able to make big progress. To finally get the podium is really amazing. But I just wanted to say: all the best for Toprak and I hope he recovers as soon as possible. For sure, if he was out there, it would have been a lot more difficult to get the podium. But anyway, I take the podium, when it comes.”

Jonathan Rea – 86 points

“Unfortunately, my injury needed specialist attention and I had to have an emergency surgery to repair some damage in my right thumb. I will understand my recovery day-by-day, but I would just like to thank the track medics and especially Dr Antoine Martins for fixing me up. Thank you to all my team, my fans and all my sponsors that continue to support me in this tough period.”

Dominique Aegerter – 79 points (injured)

Scott Redding – 75 points

“I’m happy for my team to get a podium because I know they worked so hard for it and we have both been working hard. I came close twice but didn’t quite sealed the deal, but today Garrett has done an amazing job to get the podium. I know he has been wanting that a lot and he will cherish that moment and I’m really happy for him. For myself I had a pretty good race, I was just struggling a little bit to get into the position to overtake, but when you said before the weekend that I would start at front row, get two fourth positions and an eighth position, I would have been happy. Overall I’m satisfied with the weekend, I can go home happy now and hopefully, by the time Cremona comes, I will already be a father.”

Xavi Vierge – 69 points

“Firstly, I want to say a big thank you to everyone on the team because, as always, they have worked incredibly hard both at home and at the track. In the last few races, our potential has been greater than what we’ve shown—especially on my side, as I was struggling with arm pump. Since the surgery, I’ve felt better, and already at Portimão we had a solid weekend, followed by an important test in Estoril where we felt we made another small step forward. Here, at a track that is normally one of the hardest for us, we saw the benefits of all this hard work. It’s true that this weekend was affected by changing conditions, but we were strong in wet, damp, and dry conditions, so we can be happy with that. We’re still not ready to fight for the win, but compared to the start of the season, we’ve made a good step. Yesterday, in Race 1, we made the perfect tyre choice, and if the rain hadn’t come, I think we had a good chance to fight near the podium or even for it. Today, in Race 2, we made a great start, lying in fourth and third place for a few laps until defending that position became impossible. I tried to stick with the group, but I completely wore out the rear tyre, especially on the right side, which was completely gone in the last few laps. I held onto the top six until the last lap when I lost the battle and closed eighth. All in all, a very good weekend. We’ll take all the positives and now look forward to the upcoming two-day test at Aragón, where we’ll see if we can make another step forward.”

Axel Bassani – 69 points

“The Superpole Race was difficult and we fought with the other riders who had made an SCQ tyre choice. We finished in tenth position. I think it was one of my best Superpole races since Misano. In Race Two we started really well and in P3 for the first time we started to ‘smell’ some clean air in front. It was really nice to come back to racing near the lead. But, we had to take a long lap penalty. After that I started to feel a little drop in grip from the rear and I started to move and slide a lot. It took some time but we raced at the front and we have to come back to doing that.”

Iker Lecuona – 56 points

“Overall, I’m really happy because this morning in the sprint, I started basically last and still managed to finish P7. I even had a chance to fight for the top five, if not for a clash with Van der Mark along the way. Anyway, the goal of improving my grid position for the main race was achieved, and Xavi was right there too, so having two Hondas in the top seven was really cool. This afternoon, I was expecting a bit more, but I struggled a lot with my right arm—I’ve been dealing with this issue all weekend, to be honest, and today it was especially difficult to manage. It meant I made a few mistakes, lost some positions on track, and then I received a penalty that moved me back to tenth after the flag. Not that it changed much, though. The positive is that both Hondas were fighting close to the front, which shows we’ve taken a step forward. Let’s see if we can keep this momentum and hopefully build on it. But, yes, we’re happy today.”

Team Managers

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“This weekend is hard to describe. I think it was an emotional rollercoaster for everyone, and honestly, it’s something we don’t want to experience in this form again. It started with top performances in the first two free practice sessions – until Toprak’s crash. Our focus is entirely on supporting his recovery as best we can in close cooperation with the WorldSBK medical team. We will wait and see in the coming days and help him wherever we can. Right now, it’s hard to predict how things will develop.

“On the other hand, Mickey’s victory was a dream come true for all of us, and after the serious injuries he had, it felt great for everyone to see him back on top of the podium. It was also fantastic to see that we brought all the BMW M 1000 RRs to the front. Garrett and the Bonovo Action BMW Racing Team confirmed this today with their podium. Congratulations to them as well! On top of that, Scott had two fourth-place finishes. Today, we had three BMW machines in the top eight. With the strong results this weekend, we were also able to limit the damage in the battle for the manufacturers’ title, as we collected many points in all three races. But right now, all our thoughts are with Toprak, and we hope that he will be back with us at Cremona.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Prometeon Yamaha

“Magny-Cours has been the toughest of tough weekends. Race 1 yesterday, with the changeable track conditions, offered a clear opportunity for both JR and Loka to fight for the podium – but JR’s Lap 1 crash and resulting injury put him out for this weekend, meaning that all opportunities were gone. For Loka, getting caught out by the rain shower when he was closing in on the lead yesterday, being punted out of podium contention by Petrucci in Turn 5 in the Superpole Race and then a really difficult Race 2 capped off one of “those” weekends. We obviously hope that Jonathan is going to be able to ride in Cremona – it could be a really tough challenge, but whatever the case we are focused on regrouping and doing our best to perform a lot better at Yamaha’s Italian home race.”

WorldSBK Race Two

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was peerless on Sunday afternoon at Magny-Cours, leading from start to finish to complete a perfect day. Reacting to his Saturday afternoon crash at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in style, Bulega followed up on a fantastic Tissot Superpole Race win with a 2.3s victory over second placed Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), who took his third podium of the weekend.

Petrucci chased hard throughout the race and was Bulega’s nearest challenger, though in truth the factory Ducati rider was never under significant threat from his compatriot, having built a 2.5s lead by the end of lap 4, a gap that remained stable until the chequered flag. Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) made it up into third in front of Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) on lap 10 and the American did not look back from there as he charged on for his first BMW podium.

Starting in second on the grid Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) ran wide at Turn 8 on lap 1 – dropping to the back of the race. Lowes then fought back brilliantly, making his way through the pack, eventually getting on front of his former Yamaha teammate Van der Mark for fourth with four laps to go. Race 1 winner Van der Mark notched another solid top five result, 7.5s down on Bulega, whilst just over four seconds behind the Dutchman Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) came home sixth.

Just over half a second behind Gardner was Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) in seventh place, the Honda rider benefitting from a penalty for Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW), who was finally awarded eighth, the Briton being demoted one position for exceeding track limits on final lap. The top 10 was rounded out by Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC), after Lecuona was given a three second penalty in lieu of a Long Lap Penalty for shortcutting a corner during the final laps.

Axel Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) had charged through from 10th on the grid to take over from Van der Mark for third on lap 5, the Italian dropping back to fifth before he was demoted to 11th after a Long Lap Penalty for an earlier shortcut of Turn 6. There was also a DNF for Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) due to a technical issue.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N Bulega Duc 34m03.028 260,2 2 D Petrucci Duc +2.303 274,8 3 G Gerloff BMW +4.300 262,8 4 A Lowes Kaw +6.576 260,9 5 M Van Der Mark BMW +7.521 246,0 6 R Gardner Yam +11.620 242,7 7 X Vierge Hon +12.155 262,8 8 S Redding BMW +12.200 229,3 9 A Locatelli Yam +13.821 244,9 10 I Lecuona Hon +15.219 224,1 11 A Bassani Kaw +17.918 244,9 12 A Iannone Duc +26.852 235,8 13 A Delbianco Yam +28.630 250,0 14 T Rabat Kaw +28.646 247,7 15 M Rinaldi Duc +29.418 252,3 16 P Oettl Yam +35.166 248,3 17 B Ray Yam +36.438 242,2 18 T Mackenzie Hon +49.190 245,5 19 I Lopes Hon +49.535 209,3 Not Classified RET S Lowes Duc 9 Laps 259,6

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) made up for the disappointment of his race one crash on Saturday by storming to a fantastic Tissot Superpole Race win at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours on Sunday morning. The 2023 WorldSSP Champion took the lead on the opening lap from Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and kept the English rider at bay in an exciting finale to secure his first win since his stunning rookie victory in the opening race of the season in Australia.

Lowes made a great start on his Kawasaki ZX-10RR, but was overtaken by Bulega at Turn 5, with those two pulling clear for the victory to be contested between the pair. An early crash for Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) ended his race at Turn 7 on the opening lap with the WorldSBK Champion taken to the medical centre for a check-up. Bautista was subsequently declared unfit for Race 2 due to a fracture of the eighth rib on his left side. On the penultimate lap Lowes had put himself in a position to challenge Bulega for the lead before a small error from the Kawasaki rider gave the Ducati star the initiative and the Italian would not look back from there.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) crashed out at Turn 5 on lap 5 after fighting with fellow Italian Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), as Petrucci pushed on to secure a strong third place, after starting in tenth on the grid. Petrucci’s podium finish was a repeat of his Race 1 result, as was the fourth place for Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) – indeed it was the fourth time in 2024 that Redding has ended a race in fourth. The experienced Briton was able to get the better of Xavi Vierge (Team HRC), who ended up fifth in a feisty mid-pack battle, with Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) sixth and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) seventh.

After his excellent ride to victory in the wet in Race 1 yesterday Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was amongst the front runners in the early laps, riding in third place, thought he would ultimately end up in eighth place. Van der Mark was followed across the finish line by Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Axel Bassani (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) in ninth and tenth places respectively.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Duc 16m15.040 2 A Lowes Kaw +0.115 3 D Petrucci Duc +3.677 4 S Redding BMW +3.903 5 X Vierge Hon +5.710 6 G Gerloff BMW +5.854 7 I Lecuona Hon +6.613 8 M Van Der Mark BMW +7.788 9 R Gardner Yam +8.397 10 A Bassani Kaw +10.270 11 A Iannone Duc +17.510 12 M Rinaldi Duc +18.040 13 A Delbianco Yam +18.907 14 P Oettl Yam +19.130 15 B Ray Yam +19.288 16 S Lowes Duc +20.436 17 T Rabat Kaw +25.603 18 T Mackenzie Hon +25.910 19 I Lopes Hon + Not Classified RET A Locatelli Yam 5 Laps RET A Bautista Duc /

WorldSBK Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T Razgatlioglu 365 2 N Bulega 310 3 A Bautista 243 4 A Lowes 235 5 D Petrucci 190 6 A Locatelli 170 7 M Mark 159 8 A Iannone 144 9 R Gardner 133 10 G Gerloff 95 11 J Rea 86 12 D Aegerter 79 13 S Redding 75 14 X Vierge 69 15 A Bassani 69 16 I Lecuona 56 17 M Rinaldi 46 18 S Lowes 40 19 N Spinelli 25 20 T Rabat 10 21 A Delbianco 9 22 T Mackenzie 7 23 P Oettl 5 24 M Pirro 3 25 B Ray 3

WorldSSP Race Two

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) took a classy win on Sunday, holding off a late charge from Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) to secure maximum points in the second race of the day. An eventful weekend at the Motul French Round for Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) saw him finish the race in third place and still in the championship lead, though now by a reduced advantage of 14 points over Montella.

Montella made a great start getting up into P2 from sixth place on the grid on the opening lap, determined to claw back as many points as possible after a costly penalty which had seen him finish Race 1 sixth after a long lap penalty. White flags were briefly shown as the riders began lap 2 with light rain falling at Magny-Cours, though Montella was not perturbed and took over in the lead on lap 3. Huertas had dropped back at the start but fought his way up to fifth by the end of lap 2, before joining the fight at the front. By lap 5 Montella was leading by 2.5s, with Huertas by then up into second.

On lap 14 Manzi took over in the lead from Montella, with Huertas close by in third. Montella got back in front with three laps to go, with Huertas running wide at Turn 5 on the last lap and therefore having to settle for third. In the lead Montella had to keep it absolutely full gas to hold on for a vital win over Manzi, with the Yamaha rider setting the fastest lap of the race, his 1’40.027 being a new race lap record.

Whilst Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) may have finished the race over 12 seconds behind winner Montella it was still a superb performance from the Briton as he notched the best result of his WorldSSP career, with Spaniard Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) just behind him in fifth. Glenn van Straalen (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) took sixth place, whilst French wildcard

Corentin Perolari (CBO Racing Honda France) will be happy with his seventh place finish. Rounding out the top ten, meanwhile, were Race 1 winner Niki Tuuli (EAB Racing Team), pole man Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse).

Oli Bayliss was the first Australian home in 11th, three positions ahead of countryman Tom Edwards.

Oli Bayliss – P11

“It was a bit of a difficult weekend here in Magny-Cours. I truggled at the start of race one due to the conditions of the track and just wasn’t able to push how I wanted at the begining. I put a good lap in at the end which allowed me to start race two from seventh place. I got a good start but going into turn five I just got completely hemmed in and from that moment on I couldn’t really do much to attack the guys in front and I struggled a bit on corner exit for the rest of the race. Two weeks until Cremona so we’ll take the positives and go from there. Thank you to the team for their work over the weekend.”

Tom Edwards – P14

“I’m happy with how this round went as I felt comfortable again aboard the bike. I managed to be the WorldSSP Challenge winner in both races and to secure some valuable points in the standings, following a brace of difficult rounds. I’d like to thank the team for allowing me to recover the right feeling with the bike as well as for their hard work, which put me in the right condition to do well. Now I feel very confident for the remainder of the season.”

Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) crashed on the first lap and then there was big disappointment for the Magny-Cours crowd at the end of lap 13, when the two Frenchman Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) and Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) crashed out together at Turn 13, making it a frustrating end to their home round. Mahias was later declared unfit with a A/C joint separation and right collarbone fracture.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Y Monetella Duc 31m54.069 263,4 2 S. Manezi Yam +0.171 259,6 3 A. Hueertas Duc +1.380 262,8 4 T Booeth-amos Tri +12.230 258,4 5 J. Navearro Duc +12.626 260,9 6 G. Vane straalen Yam +14.148 256,5 7 C. Pereolari Hon +16.613 258,4 8 N Tulli Duc +18.116 260,2 9 C. Onceu Kaw +25.199 260,9 10 M Schroetter MV +26.309 261,5 11 O. Bayliss Duc +26.994 258,4 12 J. Mcphee Tri +28.928 259,0 13 K. Tobea Hon +36.277 263,4 14 T Edwards Duc +37.570 263,4 15 P. Bieesiekirski Duc +37.915 256,5 16 O Vostatek Tri +38.816 258,4 17 L. Poweer MV +43.689 257,8 18 S. Coresi Duc +44.313 259,6 19 A. Saremoon Yam +44.532 257,8 20 L. Dalela porta Yam +44.716 255,9 21 N Antonelli Duc +45.578 258,4 22 A. Diaez Yam +49.378 258,4 23 F Fuleigni Duc +49.754 261,5 24 G. Anteiga Kaw +53.507 258,4 25 A. Negerier Yam +1m02.462 253,5 26 E. De ela vega Yam +1m02.810 260,9 27 L. De evleeschauwer Tri +1m10.004 251,7 28 R. De erosa QJM 1m10.197 252,9 29 K. Bin pawi Hon 1n12.281 234,8 Not Classified RET L Mahias Yam 7 Laps 259,0 RET V Debise Yam 7 Laps 257,8 RET F Vleeschauwer MV 9 Laps 259,6 RET B Sofuoglu MV / 262,1

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Huertas 289 2 Y Montella 275 3 S Manzi 239 4 V Debise 162 5 M Schroetter 148 6 J Navarro 139 7 F Caricasulo 138 8 G Straalen 126 9 N Tuuli 103 10 L Mahias 81 11 C Oncu 70 12 T Amos 67 13 B Sofuoglu 65 14 O Bayliss 64 15 J Mcphee 37 16 T Edwards 35 17 N Antonelli 31 18 S Corsi 29 19 L Baldassarri 21 20 Y Ruiz 18 21 K Toba 15 22 A Sarmoon 12 23 C Perolari 9 24 L Ottaviani 9 25 O Vostatek 9 26 L Porta 9 27 T Smits 6 28 L Power 6 29 T Toparis 6 30 P Biesiekirski 6 31 S Odendaal 4 32 A Diaz 3 33 F Fuligni 3 34 M Brenner 3 35 K Pawi 2 36 G Giannini 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Double World Champion Jeffrey Buis (KTM Freudenberg-Paligo Racing) secured the win in Race 2 in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship class at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, coming from tenth on the grid to fight his way to the top step of the podium. Buis took his 13th win – increasing his tally as the record holder for victories in the class – also notching a seventh victory for KTM and his 23rd podium. Brothers Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) and Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) proudly represented Indonesia on the podium again, as Mahendra increased his Championship lead to 12 points.

The 100th WorldSSP300 race in history was not short of incident. After the initial start Unai Calatayud (ARCO SASH MotoR University Team) took the holeshot, before Mahendra quickly took over at the front, with Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) leading by Turn 5. A technical problem for David Salvador (MS Racing) resulted in him suffering a big impact after a highside crash at Turn 5 on Lap 2, which saw the race red flagged as the marshals cleaned the track. Salvador was taken to the medical centre for a check up and would not take part in the restarted race due to a left elbow fracture.

The Quick Start procedure was followed for the restart with a new race distance of seven laps for the WorldSSP300 riders over which to contest the win. Mahendra took the lead early after the restart, before Buis came from the fourth row on the grid to take over at the front by Turn 5. On the second lap of the restarted race Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo-PL Performances) had made it into the lead, but Buis would not yield and soon got back in front and began to pull clear. KOVE Racing Team pair Marc Garcia and Julio Garcia were riding well and forced their way into the top four with five laps to go.

Entering the penultimate lap Buis had the lead, with Mahendra hot on his tail and Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) also joining the party. Pratama came out of the chasing pack setting a blistering pace on the penultimate lap, briefly leading on the final lap, only for Buis to retake the lead and push on for the win. Iglesias crashed on the final lap after fighting with Mirko Gennai (MTM Kawasaki). Gennai crossed the finish line second but was penalised by three seconds for irresponsible riding and was therefore relegated to 14th place.

Crossing the line one second behind the front three Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) was fourth, with Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) fifth and Phillip Tonn (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) in sixth for a career best result. A hectic incident arriving at the finish saw Humberto Maier (MS Racing), Julio Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) and Elia Bartolini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team) crash, but they were given seventh, eighth and ninth respectively as they crossed the line. Pepe Osuna (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team) completed the top ten, 2.324s behind winner Buis.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 J. BUIS NED Winner 2 G. PRATAMA INA +0.546 3 A. MAHENDRA INA +0.548 4 L. VENEMAN NED +1.526 5 M. GARCIA ESP +1.674 6 P. TONN GER +1.848 7 J. OSUNA SAEZ ESP +2.281 8 J. GARCIA GONZALEZ ESP +2.290 9 E. BARTOLINI ITA +2.300 10 M. VANNUCCI ITA +2.491 11 H. MAIER BRA +2.500 12 M. GAGGI ITA +2.616 13 K. SABATUCCI ITA +3.304 14 M. GENNAI ITA +3.356 15 U. CALATAYUD ESP +5.166 16 E. ERCOLANI ITA +5.728 17 B. IERACI ITA +6.899 18 R. BIJMAN NED +7.055 19 G. MANSO BRA +11.621 20 S. DI SORA FRA +11.782 21 K. FONTAINHA BRA +13.355 22 R. TRAGNI ITA +17.108 23 I. BOLANO HERNANDE ESP +29.812 24 M. MARTELLA ITA +33.519 25 M. AGAZZI ITA +37.786 26 G. ZANNINI ITA +38.039 27 F. SEABRIGHT GBR +58.308 Not Classified RET D. MOGEDA ESP RET I. IGLESIAS BRAVO ESP RET D. SALVADOR ESP RET F. NOVOTNY CZE

WorldSSP 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A Satya Mahendra 164 2 L Veneman 152 3 I Iglesias Bravo 138 4 J Buis 111 5 M Garcia 102 6 M Gennai 101 7 G Hendra Pratama 98 8 D Mogeda 81 9 M Gaggi 75 10 J Garcia Gonzalez 74 11 J Manuel Osuna Saez 62 12 U Calatayud 58 13 E Bartolini 58 14 P Svoboda 53 15 B Ieraci 53 16 D Salvador 40 17 C Thompson 39 18 S Di Sora 34 19 P Tonn 27 20 R Bijman 27 21 H Maier 25 22 M Vannucci 25 23 F Seabright 16 24 E Ercolani 14 25 K Sabatucci 13 26 O Svendsen 10 27 G Manso 8 28 E Cazzaniga 6 29 K Fontainha 6 30 D Czarkowski 5 31 R Tragni 3 32 T Alonso 1 33 I Bolano Hernandez 1

R3 World Cup Race Two

The FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup title fight swung in favour of Marc Vich in Race 2 at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours after the Spanish star used all his experience to take a vital victory, he now has a nine-point lead going into the final round. Eduardo Burr and Gonzalo Sanchez completed the podium.

In complete contrast to Saturday’s Race 1, the second race in France was held under sunny skies and with warm temperatures. Japan’s Takumi Takahashi started from pole thanks to setting the fastest lap in the first race, and he was joined on the front row by Saturday’s victor Cameron Swain and Alessandro Di Persio.

In a typically thrilling and unpredictable race, the lead group swopped places several times with no one rider able to make a significant break from the pack. Brazil’s Burr had a go at leading, but he was quickly joined by title rivals Vich and Sanchez as well as Pietro Anastasi and Peruvian wildcard Aymon Bocanegra. Showing his skill with every passing race, Di Persio had excellent pace but a double long lap penalty cost him the chance of a good points haul. The Italian title hopeful nevertheless took 11th place and remains in mathematical contention.

Back at the front, bLU cRU stalwart Vich used all his experience and race craft to keep putting his R3 in the lead. The Mallorcan charged to his third victory of the season and now takes over the head of the standings by nine points with one round remaining. Burr returned to the podium with a great second place, while Sanchez recovered brilliantly from a Race 1 DNF to take an important third.

Saturday’s race one winner Cam Swain consolidated with a ninth place result on Sunday.

R3 World Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M Vich R3 17m54.392 180,0 2 E Burr R3 +0.298 180,3 3 G Sanchez Melendezsp R3 +0.501 180,3 4 P Anastasi R3 +0.966 178,2 5 A Bocanegra R3 +2.113 181,8 6 D Joulin R3 +2.258 182,7 7 T Takahashi R3 +4.238 182,1 8 S Yamane R3 +4.256 183,4 9 C Swain R3 +7.915 176,2 10 M Borgelt R3 +9.759 176,8 11 A Di Persio R3 +12.952 181,8 12 P Chompurat R3 +17.276 172,8 13 D Nowak R3 +20.207 180,6 14 I Schunselaar R3 +30.036 177,6 15 N Zanin R3 +35.449 177,0

R3 World Cup Points