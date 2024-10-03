Zero S PLUS+ and DS Plus+

ZERO Motorcycles Australia have launched four unique Australia-only variants of the 2023 S and 2023 DS models. These bikes feature a range of enhancements designed to elevate the riding experience for both urban commuters and adventure seekers.

The 2023 S Model is now available in two PLUS+ variants: The S Charge PLUS+ and S Power PLUS+ offering riders the choice of either a 6kw charge tank for faster charging and public charging compatibility or a power tank with an additional 3.6kw for extended range riding.

Both variants come equipped with a ZERO branded phone holder, factory luggage rack and 29 litre Shad top box for added convenience and practicality.

The two DS PLUS+ variants build on the versatility of the standard 2023 DS with the addition of BarkBuster handguards and a factory headlight cover to enhance rider protection and comfort.

Like the 2023 S PLUS+ variants, the 2023 DS PLUS+ bikes also come in DS Charge PLUS+ and DS Power PLUS+ guises, offering customers the opportunity to choose the bike that best suits their riding lifestyle.

All four variants in S PLUS+ and DS PLUS+ feature distinctive PLUS+ badging to signify their enhanced status.

Chris Walton – Zero Motorcycles Australia GM

“We are thrilled to introduce the S PLUS+ and DS PLUS+ bikes to our growing range of electric motorcycles. These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing riders with cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance while addressing their evolving needs.”

All four bikes are priced at $17,990 on road at your local ZERO dealer.

In standard trim, the 2023 ZERO S comes with a 7.2 kWh battery, offering a city range of 142 km and a top speed of 144 km/h, powered by a Z-Force 75-5 motor delivering 46 hp (34 kW) and 106 Nm of torque.

The standard trim 2023 ZERO DS also features a 7.2 kWh battery, providing a city range of 132 km, a top speed of 158 km/h, and is equipped with the same Z-Force 75-5 motor, producing 46 hp (34 kW) and 106 Nm of torque.

2023 S Charge PLUS+

6kw Charge Tank (faster charging, public charging compatibility)

Factory Luggage rack and Shad 29 litre top box

ZERO phone holder

Limited edition badging

2023 S Power PLUS+

3.6kw Power Tank (increased battery capacity, extended range) This brings the bike to 10.8kw total battery.

Factory Luggage rack and Shad 29 litre top box

ZERO phone holder

Limited edition badging

2023 DS Charge PLUS+

6kw Charge Tank (faster charging, public charging compatibility)

Factory Luggage rack and Shad 29 litre top box

Genuine Barkbuster hand guards

Factory headlight cover

Limited edition badging

2023 DS Power PLUS+

3.6kw Power Tank (increased battery capacity, extended range) This brings the bike to 10.8kw total battery.

Factory Luggage rack and Shad 29 litre top box

Genuine Barkbuster hand guards

Factory headlight cover

Limited edition badging

All models are now available for purchase at authorised Zero Motorcycles dealerships.

Check out the Zero Motorcycles Australia website.