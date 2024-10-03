Zero S PLUS+ and DS Plus+
ZERO Motorcycles Australia have launched four unique Australia-only variants of the 2023 S and 2023 DS models. These bikes feature a range of enhancements designed to elevate the riding experience for both urban commuters and adventure seekers.
The 2023 S Model is now available in two PLUS+ variants: The S Charge PLUS+ and S Power PLUS+ offering riders the choice of either a 6kw charge tank for faster charging and public charging compatibility or a power tank with an additional 3.6kw for extended range riding.
Both variants come equipped with a ZERO branded phone holder, factory luggage rack and 29 litre Shad top box for added convenience and practicality.
The two DS PLUS+ variants build on the versatility of the standard 2023 DS with the addition of BarkBuster handguards and a factory headlight cover to enhance rider protection and comfort.
Like the 2023 S PLUS+ variants, the 2023 DS PLUS+ bikes also come in DS Charge PLUS+ and DS Power PLUS+ guises, offering customers the opportunity to choose the bike that best suits their riding lifestyle.
All four variants in S PLUS+ and DS PLUS+ feature distinctive PLUS+ badging to signify their enhanced status.
Chris Walton – Zero Motorcycles Australia GM
“We are thrilled to introduce the S PLUS+ and DS PLUS+ bikes to our growing range of electric motorcycles. These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing riders with cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance while addressing their evolving needs.”
All four bikes are priced at $17,990 on road at your local ZERO dealer.
In standard trim, the 2023 ZERO S comes with a 7.2 kWh battery, offering a city range of 142 km and a top speed of 144 km/h, powered by a Z-Force 75-5 motor delivering 46 hp (34 kW) and 106 Nm of torque.
The standard trim 2023 ZERO DS also features a 7.2 kWh battery, providing a city range of 132 km, a top speed of 158 km/h, and is equipped with the same Z-Force 75-5 motor, producing 46 hp (34 kW) and 106 Nm of torque.
2023 S Charge PLUS+
- 6kw Charge Tank (faster charging, public charging compatibility)
- Factory Luggage rack and Shad 29 litre top box
- ZERO phone holder
- Limited edition badging
2023 S Power PLUS+
- 3.6kw Power Tank (increased battery capacity, extended range) This brings the bike to 10.8kw total battery.
- Factory Luggage rack and Shad 29 litre top box
- ZERO phone holder
- Limited edition badging
2023 DS Charge PLUS+
- 6kw Charge Tank (faster charging, public charging compatibility)
- Factory Luggage rack and Shad 29 litre top box
- Genuine Barkbuster hand guards
- Factory headlight cover
- Limited edition badging
2023 DS Power PLUS+
- 3.6kw Power Tank (increased battery capacity, extended range) This brings the bike to 10.8kw total battery.
- Factory Luggage rack and Shad 29 litre top box
- Genuine Barkbuster hand guards
- Factory headlight cover
- Limited edition badging
All models are now available for purchase at authorised Zero Motorcycles dealerships.
