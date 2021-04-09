Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2021/18876
Date published – 8 Apr 2021
Campaign number – CR206
Supplier – Ducati ANZ Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Ducati dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 March 2016 – 31 December 2019
Ducati Motorcycle Models:
XDiavel and XDiavel S MY2016-2018
464 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
The motorcycle’s side stand mounting bracket may become damaged over time. The side stand may fail when the motorcycle is parked.
What are the hazards?
If this occurs, the motorcycle may fall over, which could increase the risk of injury to the rider and passenger, or bystanders.
What should consumers do?
Consumers will be notified in writing to contact their closest Ducati dealer or service agent and arrange an appointment for the respective cables to be rearranged, free of charge.
For further information, consumers can contact an authorised Ducati dealer or email contactus@ducati.com