Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA No. – 2021/18876

Date published – 8 Apr 2021

Campaign number – CR206

Supplier – Ducati ANZ Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Ducati dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 March 2016 – 31 December 2019

Ducati Motorcycle Models:

XDiavel and XDiavel S MY2016-2018

464 affected motorcycles

See attached VIN list

What are the defects?

The motorcycle’s side stand mounting bracket may become damaged over time. The side stand may fail when the motorcycle is parked.

What are the hazards?

If this occurs, the motorcycle may fall over, which could increase the risk of injury to the rider and passenger, or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be notified in writing to contact their closest Ducati dealer or service agent and arrange an appointment for the respective cables to be rearranged, free of charge.

For further information, consumers can contact an authorised Ducati dealer or email contactus@ducati.com