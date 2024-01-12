Motorcycle Recall Notices

Indian Springfield Crankshaft Position Sensor Recall

Recall number – REC-005859

Campaign number – I-23-07

Original published date – 19 December 2023

Supplier details – POLARIS SALES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Polaris Australia

Contact phone – 03 9394 5610

Contact website – https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au

Indian Springfield

Year range – 2023

Affected units – 15

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect the crankshaft position sensor may have been incorrectly routed. As a result, the sensor may contact the front exhaust system head pipe. If this occurs, it may result in the engine stalling during operation causing a loss of motive power.

What are the hazards?

A loss of motive power whilst driving increases the risk of an accident resulting in serious injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles will be contacted in writing by Indian Motorcycles and are asked to contact their authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the repairs performed, free of charge.

Ducati XDiavel Recall

Recall number – REC-005860

Campaign number – CR262

Original published date – 20 December 2023

Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Contact name – Ducati Service Centre

Contact phone – 1300 112 606

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service

Ducati XDiavel

Year range – 2016 – 2022

Affected units – 687

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The passenger backrest may become loose and break if it has been incorrectly installed and/or if the passenger uses it in contravention of the manufacturer’s information for use.

What are the hazards?

If the backrest breaks and the passenger is not holding on to the rider or retainer seat strap they may fall from the bike causing serious injury or death to the passenger and increasing the risk of an accident.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their preferred Authorised Ducati Service Centre to arrange for the components to be inspected and replaced, if required and a warning label will be applied to the backrest to ensure proper operation, free of charge.

Owners can find information on the Authorised Ducati Service Network by consulting the Dealers Locator section of the website www.ducati.com/au/en/dealers.