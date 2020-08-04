2020 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

Can you possibly imagine being gifted something as completely awesome as this new 50 cc motocross machine from KTM.

Unfortunately you would have to wait until just after Christmas though as this latest 50 is not due to go on sale in Australia until January.

The new top of the wozza kids two-stroke banshee of barn storming fun was overnight unveiled during opening ceremonies at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in the USA as future AMA National Champions prepare for a week-long battle at America’s largest amateur motocross event, the perfect backdrop to introduce KTM’s latest race-focused machine.

This machine is set to fly high over triples rather than just romp around the paddocks with state-of-the-art WP Suspension, high-end brakes and minimal weight.

The list of specifically selected performance features includes an FMF exhaust system, CNC machined aluminum ignition and clutch covers and high-performance Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tyres.

Refinements to the engine and jetting for maximum performance and wrapped in special Factory Edition graphics and a blue grippier seat, the 2020 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition is the stuff kids dreams are made of.

