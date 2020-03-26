2020 KYMCO Agility RS 125

Kymco Australia have announced the release of the Agility RS 125 aimed at offering an effective delivery solution for $2790 +ORC.

The Kymco Agility RS 125 comes equipped with all the necessary features for modern day delivery including universal phone holder, USB charging port and heavy-duty rear carrier rack.

Powered by an efficient Kymco 125cc 4-stroke engine and twist and go CVT automatic transmission. Braking is disc at the front and drum at the rear.

Available in a new black/white colour combination, the RS 125 is also supported by Kymco’s three-year warranty program.

For further information on the 2020 Kymco Agility RS 125, get in contact with your local Kymco dealer or head to the website www.kymco.com.au (link).

2020 Kymco Agility RS 125 Specifications