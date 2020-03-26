2020 KYMCO Agility RS 125

Kymco Australia have announced the release of the Agility RS 125 aimed at offering an effective delivery solution for $2790 +ORC.

Kymco Agility RS scooter
2020 KYMCO Agility RS 125

The Kymco Agility RS 125 comes equipped with all the necessary features for modern day delivery including universal phone holder, USB charging port and heavy-duty rear carrier rack.

Kymco Agility RS scooter
USB charging is standard

Powered by an efficient Kymco 125cc 4-stroke engine and twist and go CVT automatic transmission. Braking is disc at the front and drum at the rear.

Kymco Agility RS scooter
The 125cc 4-stroke engine is twist and go

Available in a new black/white colour combination, the RS 125 is also supported by Kymco’s three-year warranty program.

Kymco Agility RS scooter
Front disc brake

For further information on the 2020 Kymco Agility RS 125, get in contact with your local Kymco dealer or head to the website www.kymco.com.au (link).

Kymco Agility RS scooter
Underseat storage

2020 Kymco Agility RS 125 Specifications

Engine SOHC, air-cooled, four-stroke 
Displacement 125 cc 
Power 6.9 KW @ 7500 RPM 
Bore x Stroke 52.4 x 57.8 mm 
Compression ratio 9.6:1 
Fuel system Carburettor 
Ignition CDI 
Starting Electric with kick backup 
Transmission Twist and go CVT automatic  
Front suspension Telescopic fork 
Rear suspension Mono-shock
Front tire 120 x 70 – 12 inch
Rear tire 130 x 70 – 12 inch
Front brakes Hydraulic disc, 180 mm
Rear brakes Mechanical drum, 110 mm
Length 1830 mm
Width 690 mm
Height 1125 mm
Wheelbase 1315 mm 
Seat height 785 mm 
Ground clearance 127 mm 
Fuel capacity 5 L 
Dry weight 106 kg
Colour choices Black & White 
Warranty Three year factory program*
Price $2790 +ORC
Kymco Agility RS scooter
2020 KYMCO Agility RS 125

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR