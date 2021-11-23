Troy Herfoss Interview

Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss is continuing to recover from those massive hip and shoulder injuries he sustained at Hidden Valley, five months ago almost to the day.

Herf’ had some subsequent setbacks after the first bout of surgery and went under the knife again three months ago (August).

We last spoke to Herfoss about five weeks ago (Oct) where he stated that he was eager to try and make the ASBK finale at The Bend.

The 34-year-old turned some laps last week at Wakefield Park and again this week at Winton, in the company of World Endurance star Josh Hook, who will make a guest appearance for Penrite Honda at The Bend.

Troy Herfoss Recovery Update Interview

Trevor Hedge: I believe you rode the bike last week and then got a little bit more serious today at Winton?

Troy Herfoss: “That’s right, I’ve done a couple of laps at Wakefield, just to make sure its possible, and then let my body rest for a few days, to see how I felt. Then I rode again today, I didn’t really – not full commitment, but I did more laps today than the first day that’s for sure.”

Trev: How did you go moving around the bike, etc.

Herfoss: “It’s still not great, it’s hard to move on the bike really. I have to shimmy across and I’m just really weak and it hurts at the moment.”

Trev: I imagine it will hurt more tomorrow.

Herfoss: “I think so, I pulled up pretty good from Wakefield, but really it’s like I’d been to the gym for the first time in my life, and that was only a couple of laps. I imagine the next few days will be interesting.”

Trev: I know when we last spoke a few weeks ago, you said if you could manage it you would love to race at The Bend, and maybe even solidify that second place in the championship, or third if you could bring some top 10 finishes home. What do you think your chances are?

Herfoss: “I don’t really know what I’m going to be doing yet. In all honesty, following a couple of guys today for a lap here and there, I’ve got to think about their safety too. I’m not very strong on the bike and the last thing I need to do is crash, and the absolute last thing I want to do is be weak on the bike and take some other poor guy out… So at the moment it’s just a really really big mental fight with myself to work out what I want to do. I really want to race but you know, I want to be competitive. So we’ll wait and see.”

“I just don’t know what I’m going to be doing, if I had to say today, I’d probably say I wouldn’t – I probably wouldn’t be racing, but two weeks is a long time. In the last few weeks I’ve come a long way, so I just don’t know where I’m at.”

Trev: So you’d love to, but just not sure you’ll be strong enough. If you are strong enough you’ll have a crack, is that a good way to sum it up?

Herfoss: “I don’t just want to go there just to conserve second in the championship, I want to be competitive, and there’s all these great reasons to be there in my mind, so I’ve just got to work out if its possible.”

Trev: Would you describe The Bend as a particularly physical track?

Herfoss: “You know what? No. The reason is because when you go to Wakefield or Winton, the bike is capable of doing a lap time the whole time, so really it’s whoever can physically get around that track the best. Whereas traditionally Tailem Bend is not like that.

“If we can get the bike to where I can save the tyre, then physically that track is not hard to ride, because guys definitely have a lot of trouble towards the end of the race. So if we go there this year and the tyres do hold up, it will be quite a physical race. But there is a possibility it could be a tyre war again and that could benefit us. That could make it a lot less physical for me.”

Trev: Well all the best, I hope you don’t pull up too sore. Any plans to get back on the bike again before the Bend?

Herfoss: “No, I’m basically just now trying to get moving in the limbs in the next few weeks, to get stronger and just trying to get a bit more comfortable in certain positions. That was the best part about the last two days. Just getting my body in certain positions it’s not used to being in, and seeing how it reacts to it.”

Trev: You’ll have to get out there doing yoga with the hippies on the beach at Byron in the mornings mate…

Herfoss: “That’s probably exactly what I need.” *laughs*

Trev: Best travels and hopefully I’ll see you at The Bend.

Herfoss: “One things for sure, I’ll be there watching even if it turns out that I can’t race.”

