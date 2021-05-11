2021 BMW R 1250 RT

Pricing for the 2021 BMW R 1250 RT variants has been released, with updates for the new year model including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), BMW Full Integral ABS Pro and Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) as standard equipment.

All models offered for Australian customers also feature Riding Modes Pro, which enables configuration of ride modes to individual rider preferences.

The bike also features a new LED headlamp with swivel function, alongside a new high-definition 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that can display a map in the instrument cluster.

The Audio System 2.0 of the R 1250 RT improves the sound experience of its predecessor, while a splash proof storage compartment with USB connection allows easy phone storage and charging.

A styling revision is thanks to newly developed front fairings enhancing the RT’s aerodynamics.

The R 1250 RT is powered by the 1245 cc ShiftCam boxer, producing 100 kW and 143 Nm of torque, Hill Start Control, immobiliser and the Comfort and Dynamic packages as standard, with a host of inclusions.

The R 1250 RT also runs BMW Motorrad Paralever and Telelever suspension, with a rebound and preload adjustable suspension strut, plus steering stabiliser.

Other features include a standard luggage rack, full LED lighting, heated grips, dynamic brake light, centre stand, electronically adjustable screen, with standard seat height 805 or 825 mm, and arriving in Alpine White. Low and High seat options are available as a no cost option, and a Sports Silencer is available for $1,360 RRP.

The new R 1250 RT will be available in four variant levels – RT, Elegance, Sport and Option 719, starting at $34,590* plus on-road costs for the base RT.

The 2021 R 1250 RT Sport will start from $35,490* plus on-road costs and will be available in Racing Blue Metallic, adding the Style Sport package.

The 2021 R 1250 RT Elegance starts at $35,190* + ORC and includes the Style Elegance package in Manhattan Metallic.

Finally the 2021 R 1250 RT Option 719 will be available from $39,390* + ORC in the Option 719 Mineral White Metallic colour scheme and includes the Billet Pack Storm and Billet Pack Storm II, as well as the Billet Pack Shadow and Billet Pack Shadow II.

Classic and Sport wheels are optional for $1250, as is bench style seat at $350.