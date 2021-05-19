2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

Following the challenging circumstances that unfortunately plagued the opening round of the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship at Extreme XL Lagares and then led to the subsequent cancellation of this year’s Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, the series is ready to bounce back strongly after this unprecedented double-disappointment.

With this chapter now closed, the FIM and WESS GmbH are now looking forward to the re-start of this year’s series, and to having the opportunity to deliver a diverse and exciting mix of events over the remainder of the season.

The next six events will ensure that the inaugural series is remembered for all the right reasons, whilst also being worthy of crowning the first ever FIM Hard Enduro World Champion. Next up, and re-starting the series, is the new Abestone Hard Enduro in Italy, which will welcome competitors to one of the most picturesque parts of the world.

Winfried Kerschhaggl

FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Series Manager

“Overcoming challenges is what enduro sport is all about. As much as everyone was looking forward to Extreme XL Lagares, an event that in any normal year would have given us an incredible start to the series, the situation is what it is. Disappointing and frustrating for all those involved, we have to move on and focus on the many positives that lie ahead for the series. Of course, the cancellation of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is also a huge loss, but this too cannot be changed, and again we must look forward. The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship has six outstanding events remaining, and while we might have to wait a little while before we go racing again, in mixing well-established favourites with exciting new races, the series will unquestionably meet the expectations of the riders, media and Hard Enduro fans. We want to thank the riders for their understanding and are offering all organisers our full support.”

The Italian event will be followed by the established line up of: Red Bull Romaniacs – Romania, Red Bull TKO – USA, Hero Challenge – Poland (successor to Megawatt), Hixpania – Spain and finally GetzenRodeo – Germany.

John Collins

FIM Enduro Commission Director

“There was so much excitement and anticipation regarding this brand new FIM World Championship, so it was deeply disappointing due to circumstances beyond control of all involved that the start of the series has not gone to plan and has not allowed championship points to be awarded from the opening event. That said, collectively we are all ready to work hard and to move on and to ensure that the next six events that will now define the first edition of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship will be a great success and will put this series firmly on the map. On behalf of the FIM I would like to thank our promoter and all the key stakeholders, including the riders, manufacturers, teams and sponsors for their kind understanding and continued support.”

2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship calendar