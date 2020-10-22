2021 Honda Grom

Five years after its initial Aussie launch, an essentially all-new Honda Grom is set to land Down Under in the first half of 2021.

Its predecessor proved popular with more than 3700 Groms hitting Aussies roads in the last four years.

We took one to the racetrack (Video), we took one to the snow (Video), and we also came across a young bloke that road a Grom from Melbourne to Darwin!

The engine has been heavily updated to meet Euro5 emissions standards but claimed peak power remains at ten horsepower, although a slightly higher compression ratio should also give the Grom a bit more zing under throttle.

It remains air-cooled and still displaces 125 cc but the bore and stroke measurements are dramatically different with the 2021 model featuring a much longer stroke for more low down and mid-range torque.

It also gains an extra ratio to help utilise that new engine with a five-speed gearbox and now has a proper oil-filter.

A gear position indicator and shift-light is added to the new instrumentation.

Rake and trail measurements remain the same as before, as does the low 760 mm seat height.

The bodywork is pretty much all new but its still unmistakably a Grom, even if its had a bit of a face-lift with a new LED headlight design. It also gains ABS for 2021.

2021 Honda Grom Specifications