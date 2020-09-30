2021 KTM 350 EXC-F WESS

A trick limited production version of KTM highly popular 350 EXC-F is heading to Australia early next year and will be available for pre-order on the same basis that the popular Six Days models are generally released and in similar numbers.

The WP XACT air forks sets it apart from the rest and are exclusive to the WESS edition model and the first time they have been fitted to a KTM enduro machine.

Specifically designed for high-performance offroad use, the latest innovation from WP allows for easy and quick adjustments via the air pressure valve for preload (on the left) or the easy-access clickers for damping (on the right), optimizing suspension settings for different tests or the changing conditions of a long riding day.

In addition, the WP XACT fork introduces big weight savings compared to the alternative systems.

Using key elements from KTM’s best-selling 4-stroke competition Enduro machine, the KTM 350 EXC-F WESS augments the serial production model’s package by including factory wheels with hubs anodized in orange, a radiator fan and protectors, CNC machined triple clamps in orange, a plastic skid plate, and a grippy Factory seat.

Built for those looking for the ultimate 4-stroke race machine, the KTM 350 EXC-F WESS comes with further additions in the forms of a floating front disc with guard, a solid rear disc, a Supersprox stealth rear sprocket, an orange oil plug, grey ODI grips, and a standard map select switch.

The all-new WESS graphics and orange frame make this unique machine stand out with a close-to-factory look regardless of the depth of the rut or the size of the rocks.

Joachim Sauer

KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad

“There is exclusivity with each one of our special edition machines and with the KTM 350 EXC-F WESS we set out to provide hardcore Enduro fans with a technical upgrade that will help them thrive on in competition or further enhance their general feeling while riding. With the addition of the WP XACT fork technology for the first time on a KTM EXC, the bike is a fantastic tribute to the skills we see in the WESS championship. For WESS fans and Enduro riders that want unique looks and class-leading 4-stroke performance then this is another unmissable offroad bike that we at KTM are really proud of.”

The new KTM 350 EXC-F WESS will be available in limited numbers at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from January 2021 onwards.