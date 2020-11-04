2021 Yamaha MT-07

Last week Yamaha took the wraps off an up-sized and very much up-specced MT-09 for 2021 and overnight Yamaha unveiled a similarly upgraded MT-07.

In Australia we receive a specially tuned 655 cc LAMs version to meet our learner requirements and Yamaha also bring in the full power 689 cc variant which is dubbed MT-07 HO.

The full power version will arrive in February 2021 in Tech Black while the LAMs machine will arrive a month later and be available in Storm Fluo, Icon Blue and Tech Black. Pricing is yet to be set.

New LED lighting all round freshens the look and the instrumentation is also updated. The new bifunctional LED headlight received mixed responses when it was first shown on the new MT-09 and the new face also debuts on the MT-07 for the new model year.

32 mm wider tapered alloy bars are reached to from a new seat that is 805 mm from terra firma.

A new injection-moulded plastic resin fuel tank, complete with winglets, also makes its mark.

Finishes and minor details have also been changed to the fork covers, pegs, engine stays and covers.

The 689 cc engine of the full power model has new intake ducts with a new tune to match along with a new 2-into-1 exhaust and ECU that Yamaha promise delivers an even more linear response while metting Euro5 emissions legislation.

The battery is also new while the engine now features Crystal Graphite engine covers.

Maximum thrust of 67 Nm is achieved by just 6500 rpm while peak power arrives 2500 rpm later and is rated at 73 horsepower.

Stopping power is also uprated with the rotors up front increasing from 282 to 298 mm.

Overall this is a fairly significant update to what is Yamaha’s most popular and successful models in Australia that prepares it to go head to head in the marketplace against Triumph’s new Trident when it arrives next February.

201 Yamaha MT-07 Technical highlights