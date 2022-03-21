Currie still hoping to be on the grid at WorldSSP season opener

On the cusp of his first ever full season in the World Supersport Championship Ben Currie has been dealt a cruel hand.

Just over a month ago, on the 16th of February, Ben crashed while training on a motocross bike in Spain.

The impact fractured his L1 vertebrae and put a separation in his spine.

Ben was rushed to Barcelona hospital in an unstable condition, with high concerns in regards to the safety of his spinal cord. However, there was comfort in the fact that Ben had full feeling in his lower limbs.

Ben then underwent surgery by a really experienced team to stabilise the fracture. Everything went 100 per cent to plan and the surgical team were really happy with the results and Ben was told he could start moving as of the next day.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go as smoothly from there, as when the ward staff tried to get him to his feet, Ben was too weak and exhausted, which led him to feeling sick and faint. This was the result of severe anaemia and low oxygen levels in his blood, from losing too much blood during surgery.

Thankfully after a blood transfusion and two IV drips of iron, the next day Ben was able to get to his feet and get moving, albeit of course, slowly.

Now, five weeks later, Ben has been steadily working his way back to fitness.

Ben Currie

“I’m super motivated to to be fit enough for the start of the season in Aragon on 8th-10th of April however I can’t say for sure if that will actually happen, but it won’t be from a lack of trying.

“I want to thank my family and friends, including all the staff by side at Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau for looking after me during one of the toughest times of my life.

“I’m a super lucky boy, but I just have to remember my problem’s became so much more insignificant with all the tragic things happening in the world, so please don’t show any sympathy, only send strength. I’ll keep you all up to date with my recovery moving forward. Peace.”

We wish Ben all the best in building up enough strength towards making a safe and successful return to racing and for a strong year ahead after this crushing setback.