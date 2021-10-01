2022 Ducati Multistrada V2

Overnight Ducati pulled the covers off an update to the Multistrada V2 that will arrive in Australia during the first quarter of 2022 priced at $22,539.00 Ride Away, whilst the Multistrada V2 S will start from $25,190 Ride Away.

Improving the ergonomics and comfort for the rider were priorities for the redesign which also benefits from a 5 kg reduction in weight, now tipping the scales at 222 kg with its 20-litre fuel tank full and ready to ride.

The standard seat height is 830 mm but an optional low seat takes that down to 810 mm, to which you can option a low-suspension kit to push it down to 790 mm.

The standard seat has a new shape and is narrower between your legs to further aid the ease with which shorter riders can feel secure on the bike.

The riding position is now more comfortable with the new footpegs inherited from the Multistrada V4 which, thanks to a 10 mm increase in distance from the seat, ensure the right amount of room also for taller riders, preventing them from bending their legs excessively, and thus allowing a more restful position during long journeys. A taller 850 mm seat can also be optioned.

A new evolution of the Testastretta 11° engine also debuts with new con-rods, eight-disc wet clutch and updated gearbox which is claimed to improve shift quality, particularly on the S thanks to its up-down Quick Shifter.

While the V4 Multistrada has moved to conventional valve spring cylinder heads the V2 range retains Ducati’s traditional desmodromic valve actuation. Minor service intervals are 15,000 km while the valve clearances should be checked ever 30,000 km. The water-cooled engine reaches its peak of 113 horsepower at 9000 rpm while the torque peak of 96 Nm arrives at 7750 rpm.

Both models steer with a 19-inch front but while the V2 uses conventional fully-adjustable suspension (KYB forks / Sachs Shock), the S model scores the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (Sachs) fully electronic set-up. Both bikes offer a handy 170 mm of suspension travel.

While the engine changes have realised a 2 kg saving, various parts of have been lightened, including the mirrors, derived from Multistrada V4, the front brake disc flanges and the rims: the new Multistrada V2 mounts rims derived from the Multistrada V4, which are about 1.7 kg lighter. Spoked wheels are also available in the Ducati Performance catalogue, which Ducati claim have also been significantly lightened.

Multistrada V2 is equipped as standard with a state-of-the-art electronic package that offers everything you

need to travel in comfort and safety. The package includes ABS Cornering, which guarantees a high degree of safety when braking even when cornering, Vehicle Hold Control, which makes starting on sloping roads easy, Ducati Traction Control, the four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro) completely configurable by the user and the new featured Ducati Brake Light system which, in the event of sudden braking, automatically activates the flashing of the rear light in order to signal the condition of sudden slowing down appropriately.

In the S version the journey becomes 5-star thanks to a benchmark full-optional package for the segment, which sees the addition of the Ducati Skyhook electronic suspension, Cruise Control, full-LED headlight equipped with Ducati Cornering Lights function which optimizes the illumination of the roadway based on the lean of the motorcycle.

The S also scores Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, Hands Free system, a high resolution 5” colour TFT dashboard with intuitive interface and backlit handlebar controls.

The colour range consists of the classic “Ducati Red” colour with black rims, available for both Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S, together with the new “Street Grey” livery with black frame and “GP Red” rims, which can only be ordered for the version S.

For the Multistrada V2 family there are two trim levels that can be ordered directly from the factory. The Essential trim is available for both Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S, while the Travel trim, with side bags, heated grips and central stand, can only be ordered for the S version.

2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 Technical Specifications

Ducati Multistrada V2 Specifications Engine Type Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin cylinder, Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, Liquid cooled Displacement 937 cc (57.2 cu in) Bore X Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12.6:1 Power 113 hp (83 kW) @ 9,000 rpm Torque 96 Nm (9.8 kgm, 71 lb ft) @ 7,750 rpm 94 Nm (9.6 kgm, 69 lb ft) @ 6,750 rpm* Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Exhaust Stainless steel single muffler, Catalytic converterand 2 lambda probes Transmission Gearbox 6 speed Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.84:1 Ratio 1=37/15, 2=30/17, 3=28/20, 4=26/22, 5=24/23, 6=23/24 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Chassis Frame Tubular steel trellis frame Front Suspension Ø 48 mm fully adjustable usd fork Front Wheel Light alloy casted 3.0″ x 19″ Front Tyre Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Rear Suspension Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, Aluminium double-sided swingarm Rear Wheel Light alloy casted 4.5″ x 17″ Rear Tyre Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Wheel Travel (Front/Rear) 170 mm / 170 mm (6.7 in / 6.7 in) Front Brake 2 x Ø 320 mm aluminum flange semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4- piston 2-pad callipers, Radial Master Cylinder, Cornering ABS Rear Brake Ø 265 mm disc, 2-piston Brembo floating calliper, Cornering ABS Instrumentation LCD Display Dimensions And Weights Dry Weight 199 kg (439 lb) Kerb Weight 222 kg (489 lb) Seat Height 830 mm (32.7 in) (850 mm (33.5 in) with high seat accessory, 810 mm (31.9 in) with low seat accessory,790 mm (31.1 in) with low seat + low suspension kit accessory) Wheelbase 1,594 mm (62.8 in) Rake / Trail 25° 106 mm (4.2 in) Fuel Tank Capacity 20 l (5.3 US Gal) Number Of Seats Dual seat Equipment Safety Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack ( Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control), Ducati Brake Light, Vehicle Hold Control Standard Equipment Self cancelling turn indicators Ready For Ducati Quick Shift up/down, Ducati Multimedia System, Antitheft system Warranty And Maintenance Warranty 24/48** months, Unlimited mileage Maintenance Service Intervals 15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 12 months Desmoservice 30,000 km (18,000 miles) Emissions And Consumption (Only For Countries Where Euro 5 Standard Applies) Standard Euro 5 Co2 Emissions 137 g/km Consumption 5,9 l/100km RRP $22,539 Ride Away

2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 S Technical Specifications