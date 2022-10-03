2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy

Images by Printh24

Italy has taken the win at the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, with the team of Enrico Tortoli, Giorgio Grasso, and Tulio Pellegrinelli cementing their position at the fastest three-rider squad in the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EVT)in the Vintage Veterans Trophy Team class.

Celebrating enduro motorcycles from the early 1970s through to the early 1990, and bringing together friends and former rivals, the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy ended in Santiago Do Cacem, Portugal with the final day MX races.

With the event’s heavy lifting done over the first three days, the final day of competition in Santiago Do Cacem saw all competitors take to the track for the event’s final MX races.

Delivering the goods as they have throughout the 2022 EVT, Enrico Tortoli, Giorgio Grasso, and Tulio Pellegrinelli all completed their respective races without incident or accident to claim a commanding margin of victory in the overall Vintage Veterans Trophy Team competition.

Giorgio Grasso – Team Italy

“I’ve really enjoyed racing here in Portugal, at the end of the four days we got the win we were looking for. The big change we made as a team from previous years was that we came here well prepared in every aspect – we were really ready. The race was not too difficult, but at the same time there were some tricky aspects, so it’s great to get through the four days with no troubles. For myself, Tulio, and Enrico, it’s been a great week.”

Behind Team Italy it was Team Germany that ended the event in second in the Vintage Veterans Trophy Team competition – the position they had held from day two of the competition onwards.

With Uwe Weber, Johannes Steinel, and Sven Roth all posting highly respectable times during the final day MX races, Team Germany kept themselves ahead of Team Portugal as the local favourites – Paolo Fragoso, Antonio Silva, and Filipe Guerra – rounded out the Vintage Veterans Trophy Team podium.

With Italy, Germany, and Portugal filling the podium positions, Team Canada earned a well-deserved fourth ahead of Poland. All five teams got all three of their riders and their vintage motorcycles to the end of each day of competition. Austria, France, and Spain completed the Vintage Veterans Trophy Team results.

Italian trio Maurizio Bettini, Luigi Mazzoni, and Mario Graziani used the fourth and final day of competition at the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy to put the finishing touches to their Vintage Silver Vase Club Team campaigns having started the final MX races as the provisional class leaders.

Putting in three solid rides the MC Pantera 1 teamsters rounded out the event as Vintage Silver Vase Club Team winners, placing ahead of Xavier Soler, Ivan Gomez, and David Carrion from Motoclub Cerdanya 1.

Rounding out the podium were MOTO Club Pantera riders Marco Ghilardi, Roberto Cancelli, and Carlo Badii. At the end of four days of enjoyable but challenging racing, 11 Vintage Silver Vase Club Teams managed to get their three riders, and their vintage bikes, to the finish.

Topping the Individual class at the 2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, American Fred Hoess ended his four days of racing in Portugal with a highly impressive final day performance, setting one of the day’s fastest times during the final MX races. Added to his day three victory, Hoess topped the Individual class ahead of Giorgio Volpi, with Adriano Micozzi third.

2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy Results

Rank Country TOTAL 1 ITALY 96.76 TORTOLI Enrico – A3 GRASSO Giorgio – C2 PELLEGRINELLI Tullio Giovanni – C3 2 GERMANY 231.21 WEBER Uwe – A3 STEINEL Johannes – B4 ROTH Sven – C3 3 PORTUGAL 699.21 FRAGOSO Joao Paulo – A3 SILVA Antonio – B3 GUERRA Luis Filipe – B3 4 CANADA 1864.63 LACOMBE Thierry – A3 AURIAC Claude – C2 MARCOUX Michel – C2 5 POLAND 6661.30 AUGUSTYN Ryszard – A3 WIECKOWSKI Piotr – B3 WIECKOWSKI Robert – B3 6 AUSTRIA 36414.06 REISINGER Oswald – A3 REISENHOFER Anton – B3 ROSENBERGER Kristopher – C3 7 FRANCE 43438.49 BORSOTTO Francois – B0 CHARBONNIER Thierry – A3 TIRARD Didier – C2 8 SPAIN 43750.51 ARENAS Xavier – A3 PANELLA Jose Maria – B1 ESTEBAN Javier – C1

2022 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy Individual Top 25