Four-model 2022 Harley CVO range revealed

Harley-Davidson’s Custom Vehicle Operations or CVO line-up for 2022 has been confirmed. It includes the CVO Road Glide Limited (replacing the CVO Limited), CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide and CVO Tri Glide, and all models continue to be powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, despite it’s adoption across a number of new 2022 models, with CVO focusing instead on exclusive paint and surface finishes and a number other features to stand out from the crowd.

The CVO models will continue to showcase the most powerful factory-installed engines as a result, boasting 171 Nm of torque at 3750 rom care of the 117 cubic inch displacement, performance cam, performance intake and exhausts. This is no longer exclusive to CVO for 2022, as they now share that drivetrain with the new 2022 Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST.

The complete tech suite will also be fitted to each CVO including Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements and the Boom Box GTS infotainment system powered by Rockford Fosgate.

Brad Richards – Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design

“Gunslinger is our partner in custom paint that’s been that’s been adding incredible artisanal techniques to our CVO arsenal and family for a long time now, and they’re inspiring us to push the limits, so we try to do the same thing with them,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design. “When most manufacturers are at the limits of a robot, Gunslinger can go in there with an artist who has the ability to brush by hand and deliver the sharpest pinstripe possible. That hand applied technique allows for very intricate two-tones, three-tones, airbrush drop shadows, and really transcends the ‘expected’ by delivering a truly custom look.”

CVO Motorcycle Technology

The Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements is a suite of technology designed to enhance rider confidence and safety, and is a standard fitment on each 2022 CVO model. The system matches performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn. The systems are electronic and utilise electronic brake control and powertrain technology.

Elements of Cornering Riding Safety Enhancements include Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Standard is also the Daymaker Adaptive LED headlamp, with sensors and electronics integrated into the headlamp that control 12 additional LED lights that activate based on the lean of the bike to project light into corners.

Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate is a premium motorcycle audio system found on each 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO model. The Harley and Rockford Fosgate collaboration features speakers and amplifiers designed specifically for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Every 2022 CVO motorcycle is shipped with a wireless Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset, which connects via Bluetooth interface with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system. The headset features Mesh Intercom Network protocol that automatically connects to a near limitless number of riders while in public mode – and can connect with up to 16 riders in private mode at a range of up to 5 miles (8.05km). This headset also fulfills the Apple CarPlay microphone requirement for the Boom! Box GTS.

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

The 2022 CVO Street Glide is Harley’s premium hot-rod bagger, with batwing fairing and custom paint, including new decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option).

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips are fitted and match Kahuna Collection shifter pegs, brake pedal cover and muffler end caps, as well as rider and passenger pegs.

Fugitive custom wheels in gloss black are fitted and can have contrast chrome details, all gloss black, or Blue Steel and contrast scorched chrome finish, depending on paint option.

A low-profile console runs CVO light, while the Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake reinforces the hot-rod style.

New paint options include: Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes; Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes; Blue Steel solid colour and Scorched Chrome finishes.

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

The 2022 CVO Road Glide runs the frame-mounted shark nose fairing with dual LED headlamps, and of course the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, with an exclusive 21-inch front wheel with eye catching rims, custom paint and custom-styled front spoiler.

New paint options include: Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes; Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes; Blue Steel Solid Colour and Scorched Chrome finishes, with new decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers.

The Road Glide fairing features split-stream venting to limit head buffeting and the Dual Daymaker LED headlamps.

An exclusive combo of 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, which are a cast-aluminium rim and laced spokes, which allow a TPMS (tire pressure monitoring systems) to be run. This is the only 21-inch front wheel offered on a touring model.

There’s also a low-profile console with CVO light, heated Kahuna Collection hand grips with matching Kahuna shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider and passenger pegs

A Fang Front Spoiler is also run, alongside the Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake.

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Limited

The CVO Road Glide Limited is ideal for the rider who tours loaded up or with a pillion and is after long-haul comfort, running premium audio, heated seats and grips, and the aerodynamic Road Glide fixed fairing.

New decorative insert finishes join the new paint options: Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes; Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes; Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes.

The Road Glide fairing also features split-stream venting and Dual Daymaker LED headlamps, while all other lighting is LED.

The heated seat offers dual-zone rider/passenger control for added comfort in cool weather, with heated Kahuna Collection hand grips matching shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider/passenger boards.

A further standout feature are the Tomohawk custom wheels.

2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide

The CVO Tri Glide is loaded with premium audio, comfort features and naturally runs a chassis designed from the wheels up as a trike, incorporating the twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain featured in each CVO offering.

The new paint scheme is Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern and Bright Chrome finishes, with new decorative insert finishes also featured.

The Tomahawk Contrast Cut cast aluminium wheels are run front and rear, and the Kahuna Collection is fitted including: heated rider grips, pegs, rider and passenger foot boards, and muffler tips.

Also fitted is the heated seat with dual-zone rider/passenger system and full LED lighting.

The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide will be available for $58,250 ride-away, the CVO Road Glide will retail for $58,750 ride-away and the CVO Road Glide Limited will be priced at $61,750 ride-away. The CVO Tri Glide meanwhile will be $76,250 ride-away. The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO models are expected to arrive from around March, 2022.