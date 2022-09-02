2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 5

Great Britain have extended their ISDE lead to four-minutes on the penultimate day of the 2022 running, with Spain and Italy, four and five-minutes in arrears heading into the final. Team Australia dropped to 21st, with Josh Green forced to retire, and Todd Waters not starting after his Day 4 retirement having cartwheeled into a hay bailey flat out in fifth, dislocating his shoulder.

In the Juniors Italy still holds the lead, 1m47s ahead of Team Finland, with Australia rounding out the top three, 6m26 off the leaders but almost five-minutes clear of fourth placed Great Britain.

Great Britain holds the Women’s World Trophy lead by a sizeable margin, almost 14 minutes ahead of Team France, with Team Australia a further six-minutes in arrears but almost 30-minutes clear of Sweden.

World Trophy Team

Almost seventy years since they last won the FIM ISDE, back in 1953, Great Britain hold a four minute and twenty-two second lead in the race with just the final Day Six remaining. Spain gained more time on Italy today to see them head into tomorrow’s Final Cross Test in second overall with a forty-five second advantage over the Italians.

As per FIM ISDE tradition, Day Five marked the final day of racing for competitors in the mountains ahead of tomorrow’s Final Cross test. However, it was still a tough day at the office for most with a new set of special tests to master. Competitors completed the Airoh special test in the morning and evening, with three tests inducing the technical MOTUL special test during the afternoon.

Continuing their run of unbeaten form since Day Two, Great Britain again topped the World Trophy classification. A smaller margin of thirteen seconds indicates that they are now beginning to think about managing their overall lead.

Spain and Italy continued their fight as both nations tried to improve their chances for the runner-up position heading into Day Six. Spain had the edge, pulling clear to place second, with Italy third.

Enjoying one of their best days of the FIM ISDE, France also applied pressure on Italy throughout the day. Finishing just five seconds behind in fourth, they were pleased with their effort as they protected their position of fourth overall.

Sweden was fifth best on Day Five, ahead of United States and Finland. In the overall classification the United States will have to keep a watchful eye on Sweden as they only hold a fifty-one second advantage over them.

Another retirement saw Team Australia drop to 21st.

World Trophy Team Day 5 Results POS RIDER DAY 5 TOT GAP 1 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:21’34.64 11:54m13.17 – HOLCOMBE Steve 35’01.48 WATSON Nathan 35’09.49 ETCHELLS Jed 35’53.24 MCCANNEY Jamie 35’30.43 2 TEAM SPAIN 2:21’47.82 11:58m36.11 +4m22 SANS Marc 35’56.07 BETRIU Jaume 35’31.13 GARCIA Josep 34’25.70 CORTES Bernat 35’54.92 3 TEAM ITALY 2:22’27.23 11:59m20.71 +5m07 VERONA Andrea 34’25.66 OLDRATI Thomas 35’55.81 SALVINI Alex 36’01.22 BERNARDINI Samuele 36’04.54 4 TEAM FRANCE 2:22’32.36 12:03m59.51 +9m46 DE CLERCQ Till 36’03.53 CHARLIER Christophe 36’00.84 BLANJOUE Hugo 35’00.06 LE QUERE Leo 35’27.93 5 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:25’01.71 12:11m18.28 +17m05.11 RUSSELL Kailub 36’00.31 TOTH Joshua 36’22.78 MICHAEL Layne 36’16.57 OLIVEIRA Dante 36’22.05 6 TEAM SWEDEN 2:23’59.58 12:12m09.54 +17m56.37 PERSSON Mikael 35’11.91 ELOWSON Albin 35’17.80 GRELSSON Joakim 36’44.33 LJUNGSTROM Oskar 36’45.54 7 TEAM FINLAND 2:28’06.83 12:36m15.26 +42m02.09 JUUPALUOMA Pyry 37’27.24 POHJOLA Eemil 36’22.31 HANNINEN Antti 37’04.38 JUUPALUOMA Peetu 37’12.90 8 TEAM BELGIUM 2:29’44.29 12:43m16.09 +49m02.92 WILLEMS Erik 36’11.88 VANHOENACKER Dimitri 39’13.39 LOUIS Tim 37’41.92 DAMIAENS Dietger 36’37.10 9 TEAM GERMANY 2:33’08.09 12:56m01.74 +1:01m48.57 SPACHMULLER Yanik 37’35.04 MULLER Philipp 37’54.39 ROBBACH Paul 39’31.57 GORNER Florian 38’07.09 10 TEAM CHILE 2:36’51.47 13:20m15.54 +1:26m02.37 PAKCIARZ Nicolas 38’38.15 BORGONO Joaquin 37’40.15 COLLANTES Luciano 39’56.93 MIRANDA Vicente 40’36.24 …16 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 4:51’17.26 17:29m42.15 +5:35m28.98 MAY Callan Charles 37’48.99 YEARBURY Dylan 36’40.19 BUXTON Tom 36’48.08 REARDON Seth 3:00’00.00* …21 TEAM AUSTRALIA 7:12’00.71 19:25m02.41 +7:30m49.24 MILNER Daniel 35’40.32 WATERS Todd 3:00’00.00* GREEN Josh 3:00’00.00* WILKSCH Andrew 36’20.39

E1

Andrea Verona continues his E1 domination, leading the class from Zachary Pichon and Jamie McCanney, but Aussie Daniel Milner sits fourth.

Kyron Bacon completes the top-ten, with Blake Hollis in 24th, Jess Gardiner 49th and Josh Green 58th.

E1 Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA 2:54’32.40 2 PICHON Zachary FRA 2:58’06.52 3 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR 2:59’42.46 4 MILNER Daniel AUS 3:00’12.90 5 OLDRATI Thomas ITA 3:00’23.48 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR 3:01’25.09 7 KYTONEN Roni FIN 3:02’37.71 8 DE CLERCQ Till FRA 3:02’41.33 9 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA 3:03’12.45 10 BACON Kyron AUS 3:03’24.52 24 HOLLIS Blake AUS 3:10’49.80 49 GARDINER Jessica AUS 3:29’35.69 58 GREEN Josh AUS 4:30’35.18

E2

Spain’s Josep Garcia continues to lead the E2, ahead of Britains duo of Nathan Watson and Steve Holcombe, with top Aussie Korey McMahon in 19th, followed by Emelie Karlsson and Ebony Nielsen in 52th and 54th respective.

E2 Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP 2:53’32.59 2 WATSON Nathan GBR 2:56’07.48 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR 2:56’58.14 4 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA 2:58’25.76 5 ELOWSON Albin SWE 3:00’09.24 6 RUSSELL Kailub USA 3:01’10.46 7 SALVINI Alex ITA 3:01’12.38 8 MICHAEL Layne USA 3:02’18.06 9 TOTH Joshua USA 3:02’34.00 10 CHARLIER Christophe FRA 3:02’40.60 19 MCMAHON Korey AUS 3:08’39.10 52 KARLSSON Emelie AUS 3:39’35.16 54 NIELSEN Ebony AUS 3:45’53.26 57 WATERS Todd AUS 5:49’21.16

E3

Mikael Perrson have proven unstoppable in the E3 class, with Jaume Betriu a minute behind, followed by Leo Le Quere. Andrew Wilksch now sits eight.

E3 Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 PERSSON Mikael SWE 2:58’35.76 2 BETRIU Jaume ESP 2:59’26.44 3 LE QUERE Leo FRA 3:00’11.82 4 AHLIN Max SWE 3:01’59.52 5 SANS Marc ESP 3:02’32.50 6 FARGIER Luc FRA 3:02’59.47 7 LESIARDO Morgan ITA 3:04’14.60 8 WILKSCH Andrew AUS 3:04’53.17 9 DAMIAENS Dietger BEL 3:05’47.83 10 WALTON Alex GBR 3:07’23.37

Junior World Trophy

Finland have enjoyed their first Junior World Trophy day win of the 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) with victory on Day Five. Finally breaking Italy’s win streak, it was the turn of Finland to end a day at the top of the time sheets in France. After getting agonisingly close to toppling the Italian’s on Day Four, the Finns powered clear to a thirty-three second margin of victory on the penultimate day of the FIM ISDE.

Roni Kytonen – Team Finland

“Italy have been super strong this week, so it’s nice to finally get a win ahead of them. It’s been a really good FIM ISDE so far with some amazing special tests. We’re looking forward to ending it on a high tomorrow.”

Australia also had a good outing, finishing behind Finland as runners up. Although forced to settle for third today, Italy still controls the Junior World Trophy overall race lead. The defending champions are a healthy one minute and forty-seven seconds in front of Finland heading into tomorrow’s Day Six Final Cross Test.

Australia remains third in the overall classification with a four minute plus advantage over Great Britain in fourth. Spain completes the top five.

Junior World Trophy Results Day 5

POS RIDER DAY 5 TOT GAP 1 TEAM ITALY 1:49’52.52 9:16m26.46 – LESIARDO Morgan 36’25.78 RINALDI Enrico 37’01.15 SPANU Claudio 36’25.59 2 TEAM FINLAND 1:49’07.02 9:18m14.17 +1m47 HALJALA Hermanni 36’19.40 PUHAKAINEN Samuli 36’34.83 KYTONEN Roni 36’12.79 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1:49’40.61 9:22m53.42 +6m26 BACON Kyron 35’49.61 MCMAHON Korey 36’35.95 HOLLIS Blake 37’15.05 4 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 1:51’12.30 9:27m27.82 +11m01.36 GORDON Aaron 37’32.89 WALTON Alex 36’49.87 EDMONDSON Harry 36’49.54 5 TEAM SPAIN 1:51’54.24 9:31m53.23 +15m26.77 FONTOVA Albert 37’07.72 SANCHEZ Adria 37’56.20 PANDO Julio 36’50.32 6 TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC 1:51’48.50 9:34m24.65 +17m58.19 PITEL Zdenek 36’53.94 SKUTA Matej 36’41.87 KALNY Jaroslav 38’12.69 7 TEAM NEW ZEALAND 1:51’31.07 9:35m10.08 +18m43.62 SCOTT James 36’37.91 WATTS Thomas 37’14.55 YEOMAN Will 37’38.61 8 TEAM NETHERLANDS 1:55’33.91 9:48m15.10 +31m48.64 JOCHEMS Tommie 38’56.55 BOKSLAG Mike 38’13.71 ZOMER Marc 38’23.65 9 TEAM PORTUGAL 1:56’54.65 9:56m46.61 +40m20.15 CLEMENTE Tomas 39’03.88 ROCHA Frederico 39’28.72 SILVA Renato 38’22.05 10 TEAM BELGIUM 1:57’30.04 10:01m16.52 +44m50.06 TICHOUX Florian 39’21.93 NIJS Dante 38’47.17 VANDERHEYDEN Mika 39’20.94

Women’s World Trophy

The penultimate day of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) ended with Great Britain firmly placed to claim a historic Women’s World Trophy win. Winning Day Five to extend their overall lead to almost fourteen minutes over nearest rivals France, Great Britain are now odds on favourites to secure a debut Women’s World Trophy win, along with a debut modern era World Trophy FIM ISDE victory.

Day Five was another tough day of racing at the FIM ISDE. Continuing to push the Women’s World Trophy competitors to their limits, a new course served up a fresh set of special tests in the mountains, while also completing the Airoh special test located close to the paddock twice.

Determined to put a virtual grasp on the winner’s trophy, Great Britain saw Jane Daniels (Fantic) top the individual classification to help them to a two minute and twenty-eight second win over France. Australia fended off Sweden to place third.

Jane Daniels – Great Britain

“It feels good to reach the end of Day Five, it’s been a tough week both mentally and physically, but the end is almost in sight. It’s hard to think of the win just yet, so let’s just get through Day Six safely and see what happens.”

Women’s World Trophy Results Day 5