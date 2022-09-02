2022 International Six Day Enduro – Day 5
Great Britain have extended their ISDE lead to four-minutes on the penultimate day of the 2022 running, with Spain and Italy, four and five-minutes in arrears heading into the final. Team Australia dropped to 21st, with Josh Green forced to retire, and Todd Waters not starting after his Day 4 retirement having cartwheeled into a hay bailey flat out in fifth, dislocating his shoulder.
In the Juniors Italy still holds the lead, 1m47s ahead of Team Finland, with Australia rounding out the top three, 6m26 off the leaders but almost five-minutes clear of fourth placed Great Britain.
Great Britain holds the Women’s World Trophy lead by a sizeable margin, almost 14 minutes ahead of Team France, with Team Australia a further six-minutes in arrears but almost 30-minutes clear of Sweden.
World Trophy Team
Almost seventy years since they last won the FIM ISDE, back in 1953, Great Britain hold a four minute and twenty-two second lead in the race with just the final Day Six remaining. Spain gained more time on Italy today to see them head into tomorrow’s Final Cross Test in second overall with a forty-five second advantage over the Italians.
As per FIM ISDE tradition, Day Five marked the final day of racing for competitors in the mountains ahead of tomorrow’s Final Cross test. However, it was still a tough day at the office for most with a new set of special tests to master. Competitors completed the Airoh special test in the morning and evening, with three tests inducing the technical MOTUL special test during the afternoon.
Continuing their run of unbeaten form since Day Two, Great Britain again topped the World Trophy classification. A smaller margin of thirteen seconds indicates that they are now beginning to think about managing their overall lead.
Spain and Italy continued their fight as both nations tried to improve their chances for the runner-up position heading into Day Six. Spain had the edge, pulling clear to place second, with Italy third.
Enjoying one of their best days of the FIM ISDE, France also applied pressure on Italy throughout the day. Finishing just five seconds behind in fourth, they were pleased with their effort as they protected their position of fourth overall.
Sweden was fifth best on Day Five, ahead of United States and Finland. In the overall classification the United States will have to keep a watchful eye on Sweden as they only hold a fifty-one second advantage over them.
Another retirement saw Team Australia drop to 21st.
World Trophy Team Day 5 Results
|POS
|RIDER
|DAY 5
|TOT
|GAP
|1
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|2:21’34.64
|11:54m13.17
|–
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|35’01.48
|WATSON Nathan
|35’09.49
|ETCHELLS Jed
|35’53.24
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|35’30.43
|2
|TEAM SPAIN
|2:21’47.82
|11:58m36.11
|+4m22
|SANS Marc
|35’56.07
|BETRIU Jaume
|35’31.13
|GARCIA Josep
|34’25.70
|CORTES Bernat
|35’54.92
|3
|TEAM ITALY
|2:22’27.23
|11:59m20.71
|+5m07
|VERONA Andrea
|34’25.66
|OLDRATI Thomas
|35’55.81
|SALVINI Alex
|36’01.22
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|36’04.54
|4
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:22’32.36
|12:03m59.51
|+9m46
|DE CLERCQ Till
|36’03.53
|CHARLIER Christophe
|36’00.84
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|35’00.06
|LE QUERE Leo
|35’27.93
|5
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|2:25’01.71
|12:11m18.28
|+17m05.11
|RUSSELL Kailub
|36’00.31
|TOTH Joshua
|36’22.78
|MICHAEL Layne
|36’16.57
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|36’22.05
|6
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:23’59.58
|12:12m09.54
|+17m56.37
|PERSSON Mikael
|35’11.91
|ELOWSON Albin
|35’17.80
|GRELSSON Joakim
|36’44.33
|LJUNGSTROM Oskar
|36’45.54
|7
|TEAM FINLAND
|2:28’06.83
|12:36m15.26
|+42m02.09
|JUUPALUOMA Pyry
|37’27.24
|POHJOLA Eemil
|36’22.31
|HANNINEN Antti
|37’04.38
|JUUPALUOMA Peetu
|37’12.90
|8
|TEAM BELGIUM
|2:29’44.29
|12:43m16.09
|+49m02.92
|WILLEMS Erik
|36’11.88
|VANHOENACKER Dimitri
|39’13.39
|LOUIS Tim
|37’41.92
|DAMIAENS Dietger
|36’37.10
|9
|TEAM GERMANY
|2:33’08.09
|12:56m01.74
|+1:01m48.57
|SPACHMULLER Yanik
|37’35.04
|MULLER Philipp
|37’54.39
|ROBBACH Paul
|39’31.57
|GORNER Florian
|38’07.09
|10
|TEAM CHILE
|2:36’51.47
|13:20m15.54
|+1:26m02.37
|PAKCIARZ Nicolas
|38’38.15
|BORGONO Joaquin
|37’40.15
|COLLANTES Luciano
|39’56.93
|MIRANDA Vicente
|40’36.24
|…16
|TEAM NEW ZEALAND
|4:51’17.26
|17:29m42.15
|+5:35m28.98
|MAY Callan Charles
|37’48.99
|YEARBURY Dylan
|36’40.19
|BUXTON Tom
|36’48.08
|REARDON Seth
|3:00’00.00*
|…21
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|7:12’00.71
|19:25m02.41
|+7:30m49.24
|MILNER Daniel
|35’40.32
|WATERS Todd
|3:00’00.00*
|GREEN Josh
|3:00’00.00*
|WILKSCH Andrew
|36’20.39
E1
Andrea Verona continues his E1 domination, leading the class from Zachary Pichon and Jamie McCanney, but Aussie Daniel Milner sits fourth.
Kyron Bacon completes the top-ten, with Blake Hollis in 24th, Jess Gardiner 49th and Josh Green 58th.
E1 Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|2:54’32.40
|2
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|2:58’06.52
|3
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|2:59’42.46
|4
|MILNER Daniel
|AUS
|3:00’12.90
|5
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|3:00’23.48
|6
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|3:01’25.09
|7
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|3:02’37.71
|8
|DE CLERCQ Till
|FRA
|3:02’41.33
|9
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|3:03’12.45
|10
|BACON Kyron
|AUS
|3:03’24.52
|24
|HOLLIS Blake
|AUS
|3:10’49.80
|49
|GARDINER Jessica
|AUS
|3:29’35.69
|58
|GREEN Josh
|AUS
|4:30’35.18
E2
Spain’s Josep Garcia continues to lead the E2, ahead of Britains duo of Nathan Watson and Steve Holcombe, with top Aussie Korey McMahon in 19th, followed by Emelie Karlsson and Ebony Nielsen in 52th and 54th respective.
E2 Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|2:53’32.59
|2
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|2:56’07.48
|3
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|2:56’58.14
|4
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|2:58’25.76
|5
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|3:00’09.24
|6
|RUSSELL Kailub
|USA
|3:01’10.46
|7
|SALVINI Alex
|ITA
|3:01’12.38
|8
|MICHAEL Layne
|USA
|3:02’18.06
|9
|TOTH Joshua
|USA
|3:02’34.00
|10
|CHARLIER Christophe
|FRA
|3:02’40.60
|19
|MCMAHON Korey
|AUS
|3:08’39.10
|52
|KARLSSON Emelie
|AUS
|3:39’35.16
|54
|NIELSEN Ebony
|AUS
|3:45’53.26
|57
|WATERS Todd
|AUS
|5:49’21.16
E3
Mikael Perrson have proven unstoppable in the E3 class, with Jaume Betriu a minute behind, followed by Leo Le Quere. Andrew Wilksch now sits eight.
E3 Results – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|2:58’35.76
|2
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|2:59’26.44
|3
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|3:00’11.82
|4
|AHLIN Max
|SWE
|3:01’59.52
|5
|SANS Marc
|ESP
|3:02’32.50
|6
|FARGIER Luc
|FRA
|3:02’59.47
|7
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|3:04’14.60
|8
|WILKSCH Andrew
|AUS
|3:04’53.17
|9
|DAMIAENS Dietger
|BEL
|3:05’47.83
|10
|WALTON Alex
|GBR
|3:07’23.37
Junior World Trophy
Finland have enjoyed their first Junior World Trophy day win of the 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) with victory on Day Five. Finally breaking Italy’s win streak, it was the turn of Finland to end a day at the top of the time sheets in France. After getting agonisingly close to toppling the Italian’s on Day Four, the Finns powered clear to a thirty-three second margin of victory on the penultimate day of the FIM ISDE.
Roni Kytonen – Team Finland
“Italy have been super strong this week, so it’s nice to finally get a win ahead of them. It’s been a really good FIM ISDE so far with some amazing special tests. We’re looking forward to ending it on a high tomorrow.”
Australia also had a good outing, finishing behind Finland as runners up. Although forced to settle for third today, Italy still controls the Junior World Trophy overall race lead. The defending champions are a healthy one minute and forty-seven seconds in front of Finland heading into tomorrow’s Day Six Final Cross Test.
Australia remains third in the overall classification with a four minute plus advantage over Great Britain in fourth. Spain completes the top five.
Junior World Trophy Results Day 5
|POS
|RIDER
|DAY 5
|TOT
|GAP
|1
|TEAM ITALY
|1:49’52.52
|9:16m26.46
|–
|LESIARDO Morgan
|36’25.78
|RINALDI Enrico
|37’01.15
|SPANU Claudio
|36’25.59
|2
|TEAM FINLAND
|1:49’07.02
|9:18m14.17
|+1m47
|HALJALA Hermanni
|36’19.40
|PUHAKAINEN Samuli
|36’34.83
|KYTONEN Roni
|36’12.79
|3
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|1:49’40.61
|9:22m53.42
|+6m26
|BACON Kyron
|35’49.61
|MCMAHON Korey
|36’35.95
|HOLLIS Blake
|37’15.05
|4
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|1:51’12.30
|9:27m27.82
|+11m01.36
|GORDON Aaron
|37’32.89
|WALTON Alex
|36’49.87
|EDMONDSON Harry
|36’49.54
|5
|TEAM SPAIN
|1:51’54.24
|9:31m53.23
|+15m26.77
|FONTOVA Albert
|37’07.72
|SANCHEZ Adria
|37’56.20
|PANDO Julio
|36’50.32
|6
|TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC
|1:51’48.50
|9:34m24.65
|+17m58.19
|PITEL Zdenek
|36’53.94
|SKUTA Matej
|36’41.87
|KALNY Jaroslav
|38’12.69
|7
|TEAM NEW ZEALAND
|1:51’31.07
|9:35m10.08
|+18m43.62
|SCOTT James
|36’37.91
|WATTS Thomas
|37’14.55
|YEOMAN Will
|37’38.61
|8
|TEAM NETHERLANDS
|1:55’33.91
|9:48m15.10
|+31m48.64
|JOCHEMS Tommie
|38’56.55
|BOKSLAG Mike
|38’13.71
|ZOMER Marc
|38’23.65
|9
|TEAM PORTUGAL
|1:56’54.65
|9:56m46.61
|+40m20.15
|CLEMENTE Tomas
|39’03.88
|ROCHA Frederico
|39’28.72
|SILVA Renato
|38’22.05
|10
|TEAM BELGIUM
|1:57’30.04
|10:01m16.52
|+44m50.06
|TICHOUX Florian
|39’21.93
|NIJS Dante
|38’47.17
|VANDERHEYDEN Mika
|39’20.94
Women’s World Trophy
The penultimate day of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) ended with Great Britain firmly placed to claim a historic Women’s World Trophy win. Winning Day Five to extend their overall lead to almost fourteen minutes over nearest rivals France, Great Britain are now odds on favourites to secure a debut Women’s World Trophy win, along with a debut modern era World Trophy FIM ISDE victory.
Day Five was another tough day of racing at the FIM ISDE. Continuing to push the Women’s World Trophy competitors to their limits, a new course served up a fresh set of special tests in the mountains, while also completing the Airoh special test located close to the paddock twice.
Determined to put a virtual grasp on the winner’s trophy, Great Britain saw Jane Daniels (Fantic) top the individual classification to help them to a two minute and twenty-eight second win over France. Australia fended off Sweden to place third.
Jane Daniels – Great Britain
“It feels good to reach the end of Day Five, it’s been a tough week both mentally and physically, but the end is almost in sight. It’s hard to think of the win just yet, so let’s just get through Day Six safely and see what happens.”
Women’s World Trophy Results Day 5
|POS
|RIDER
|DAY 5
|TOT
|GAP
|1
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|2:05’18.85
|10:35m17.68
|–
|304
|DANIELS Jane
|40’14.41
|305
|ROWETT Rosie
|42’10.20
|306
|HOLMES Nieve
|42’54.24
|2
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:07’47.70
|10:49m16.53
|13m58.85
|316
|LEMOINE Marine
|43’07.50
|317
|CHAPLOT Elodie
|42’19.83
|318
|MARTEL Justine
|42’20.37
|3
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|2:10’54.17
|10:55m04.11
|19m46.43
|325
|GARDINER Jessica
|41’35.10
|326
|KARLSSON Emelie
|45’04.51
|327
|NIELSEN Ebony
|44’14.56
|4
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:12’32.94
|11:22m21.94
|47m04.26
|310
|BERZELIUS Hanna
|44’22.67
|311
|BORG NILSSON Emelie
|44’50.97
|312
|AKESSON Linnea
|43’19.30
|5
|TEAM CANADA
|2:31’10.04
|12:33m07.47
|1:57m49.79
|319
|BRODERICK Kristen
|48’48.24
|320
|BOUDREAU Marie-Claude
|1:01’23.12*
|321
|TURNER Shelby
|40’58.68
|6
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|4:23’27.48
|14:55m50.21
|4:20m32.53
|301
|RICHARDS Brandy
|3:00’00.00*
|302
|GUTISH Rachel
|42’01.13
|303
|STEEDE Korie
|41’26.35
|7
|TEAM GERMANY
|5:01’51.23
|16:48m53.40
|6:13m35.72
|313
|BUHMANN Samantha
|1:18’07.45*
|314
|SCHLOSSER Tanja
|43’43.78
|315
|BORCHERS Anne
|3:00’00.00*
|8
|TEAM SPAIN
|4:42’00.01
|18:35m00.77
|7:59m43.09
|307
|CALVO Julia
|3:00’00.00*
|308
|BADIA Mireia
|41’27.43
|309
|ESTEBAN Nora
|1:00’32.58*