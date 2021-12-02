2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT

If, like me, you love the performance of the KTM Super Duke R but want a few more creature comforts, then the Super Duke GT may well be your bag. It certainly would be amongst my top five picks if I was looking at buying a new road motorcycle right now.

That stupendous 175 horsepower V-Twin is simply magnificent and in the GT you get that with all the creature comforts I desire now that I am a bit older and softer than I once was.

The GT moniker stands for Grant Touring, but there’s no mistaking the true sports DNA underlying the touring parts which make long distances and big days an enjoyable experience.

The LC8 V-Twin has been updated for 2022, and is now Euro5 rated while still boasting that 175 hp peak power accompanied by 141 Nm of torque.

Semi-active WP Apex suspension is also fitted, with preload adjustability on the shock geared for long-distance touring, and offering a host of presets for essentially any loadout.

Whether that’s Rider, Rider and Pillion, Rider and Luggage, or fully loaded with all three, the WP Apex system has you covered and features an anti-dive function.

The 7 inch TFT is also new, with redesigned layout matched to robust switchgear for a more intuitive level of control. Launching on the Super Duke GT is also the Turn-By-Turn Plus system, via KTM Connect with navigation projected directly to the TFT display, and the system can operate even off-line with maps able to be preloaded with points of interest.

Wheels are also updated and taken from the latest Super Duke R, saving 1 kg of unsprung weight over the outgoing rims, making for a highly effective weight saving. That’s matched to Continental ContiSportAttack 4 rubber.

Standard is the Cornering MTC, Cornering ABS with Supermoto mode and Cruise Control, as well as a PASC slipper clutch – hydraulically operated.

Brembo provide four-piston mononbloc calipers, on 320 mm rotors, and there’s a two-piston rear Brembo caliper with 240 mm rotor.

The Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame is retained with a matching sub-frame, while the aforementioned wheels are 17 inch units, with a 3.50 front and 6.00 rear, that take a 120/70 front tyre and 190/55 rear.

Seat height is 835 mm, with a wet weight of 234 kg. Optional extras include the Performance Mode and Tech Pack.

The 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT will arrive on authorised KTM dealer floors in Australia and New Zealand from February 2022 onwards, with pricing to be announced.

2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Specifications