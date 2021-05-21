2022 KTM EXC-F
Shortly after releasing all the details on the Husqvarna enduro models for 2022, this week KTM unveiled the orange versions of the bikes. We cover the two-strokes separately, here we focus on the four-stroke line-up of 250 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F, 450 EXC-F and 500 EXC-F.
The primary difference between the Husqvarna and KTM ranges are that the KTM machines run KTM’s traditional PDS rear shock system with no linkage, while the Husky machines run a conventional linkage system.
The 2022 KTM Enduro range is expected to go on sale in Australian dealership this July, 2021.
2022 KTM EXC – Key Updates
- Revised WP suspension settings for a firmer & more responsive feel
- Improved oil circulation in the suspension for more consistent feedback
- New MAXXIS MaxxEnduro tyres for unmatched grip in all terrains
- Head-turning 2022 colors inspired by the Factory bikes
- Bold design & retro colors for the revamped KTM EXC SIX DAYS line-up
2022 KTM EXC-F Range Specifications
|KTM 250 EXC-F
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V / DOHC with finger followers
|Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Displacement
|249.91 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|78 mm x 52.3 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.8:1
|Starter / Battery
|E-starter / Lithium Ion 12V / 2Ah
|Fuel System
|Keihin throttle body Ø 42 mm
|Transmission
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gearbox
|6 gears
|Gear Ratios
|13:32 16:30 16:24 23:28 23:23 26:20
|Primary Ratio / Final Drive
|24:73 / 14:52 (13:52)
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Chassis & Brakes
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28 / 22 mm
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Ofset
|22 mm
|Muffler
|Aluminum
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR USD fork, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS
|Suspension Travel Front / Rear
|300 mm / 310 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,482 mm ± 10 mm
|Rims Front / Rear
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 18″ Giant
|Tires Front / Rear
|90 / 90-21″; 140 / 80-18″
|Brake Front / Rear
|Disc brake Ø 260 / 220 mm
|Dimensions & Weight
|Seat Height / Ground Clearance
|960 mm / 355 mm
|Tank Capacity
|approx. 9 liters
|Dry Weight
|approx. 103 kg
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V / DOHC with finger followers
|Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Displacement
|349.7 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|88 mm x 57.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.5:1
|Starter / Battery
|E-starter / Lithium Ion 12V / 2Ah
|Fuel System
|Keihin throttle body Ø 42 mm
|Transmission
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gearbox
|6 gears
|Gear Ratios
|14:32 16:26 20:25 22:23 25:22 26:20
|Primary Ratio / Final Drive
|24:73 / 14:52 (13:52)
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Chassis & Brakes
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28 / 22 mm
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Ofset
|22 mm
|Muffler
|Aluminum
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR USD fork, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS
|Suspension Travel Front / Rear
|300 mm / 310 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,482 mm ± 10 mm
|Rims Front / Rear
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 18″ Giant
|Tires Front / Rear
|90 / 90-21″; 140 / 80-18″
|Brake Front / Rear
|Disc brake Ø 260 / 220 mm
|Dimensions & Weight
|Seat Height / Ground Clearance
|960 mm / 355 mm
|Tank Capacity
|approx. 9 liters
|Dry Weight
|approx. 103.8 kg
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V / OHC with rocker arms
|Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Displacement
|449.9 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|95 mm x 63.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.75:1
|Starter / Battery
|E-starter / Lithium Ion 12V / 2Ah
|Fuel System
|Keihin throttle body Ø 42 mm
|Transmission
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gearbox
|6 gears
|Gear Ratios
|14:36 17:32 19:28 22:26 23:24 26:21
|Primary Ratio / Final Drive
|31:76 / 14:52 (13:52)
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Chassis & Brakes
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28 / 22 mm
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Ofset
|22 mm
|Muffler
|Aluminum
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR USD fork, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS
|Suspension Travel Front / Rear
|300 mm / 310 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,482 mm ± 10 mm
|Rims Front / Rear
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 18″ Giant
|Tires Front / Rear
|90 / 90-21″; 140 / 80-18″
|Brake Front / Rear
|Disc brake Ø 260 / 220 mm
|Dimensions & Weight
|Seat Height / Ground Clearance
|960 mm / 355 mm
|Tank Capacity
|approx. 9.2 liters
|Dry Weight
|approx. 105.5 kg
|KTM 500 EXC-F
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V / OHC with rocker arms
|Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Displacement
|510.9 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|95 mm x 72 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.75:1
|Starter / Battery
|E-starter / Lithium Ion 12V / 2Ah
|Fuel System
|Keihin throttle body Ø 42 mm
|Transmission
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gearbox
|6 gears
|Gear Ratios
|14:36 17:32 19:28 22:26 23:24 26:21
|Primary Ratio / Final Drive
|31:76 / 14:50 (13:50)
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Chassis & Brakes
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4
|Subframe
|Aluminum
|Handlebar
|NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm
|Steering Head Angle
|63.5°
|Triple Clamp Ofset
|22 mm
|Muffler
|Aluminum
|Front Suspension
|WP XPLOR USD fork, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XPLOR shock absorber with PDS
|Suspension Travel Front / Rear
|300 mm / 310 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,482 mm ± 10 mm
|Rims Front / Rear
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 18″ Giant
|Tires Front / Rear
|90 / 90-21″; 140 / 80-18″
|Brake Front / Rear
|Disc brake Ø 260 / 220 mm
|Dimensions & Weight
|Seat Height / Ground Clearance
|960 mm / 355 mm
|Tank Capacity
|approx. 9.2 liters
|Dry Weight
|approx. 105.6 kg