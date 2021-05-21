2022 KTM EXC-F

Shortly after releasing all the details on the Husqvarna enduro models for 2022, this week KTM unveiled the orange versions of the bikes. We cover the two-strokes separately, here we focus on the four-stroke line-up of 250 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F, 450 EXC-F and 500 EXC-F.

The primary difference between the Husqvarna and KTM ranges are that the KTM machines run KTM’s traditional PDS rear shock system with no linkage, while the Husky machines run a conventional linkage system.

The 2022 KTM Enduro range is expected to go on sale in Australian dealership this July, 2021.

2022 KTM EXC – Key Updates

Revised WP suspension settings for a firmer & more responsive feel

Improved oil circulation in the suspension for more consistent feedback

New MAXXIS MaxxEnduro tyres for unmatched grip in all terrains

Head-turning 2022 colors inspired by the Factory bikes

Bold design & retro colors for the revamped KTM EXC SIX DAYS line-up

2022 KTM EXC-F Range Specifications