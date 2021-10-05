2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph are set to release a learner legal but fully featured adventure machine on to the Australian market during the first quarter of 2022.

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 pumps out 80 horsepower in overseas markets, but in Australia Triumph have chosen to only offer a LAMS variant tuned specifically to meet our learner requirements. That means 56 horsepower at 8750 rpm from the 660 cc triple, and 62 Nm at 6250 rpm. The wet weight with a full 17.2-litre fuel tank is 206 kg.

It might be learner legal but it is still a fairly high-spec machine in other areas and, as such, will be priced from $14,690 Ride Away.

Showa provides the suspension, which has 150 mm of travel at both ends. The monoshock offers hydraulically assisted pre-load adjustment, while the 41 mm forks are of the SFF specification.

Ground clearance figures have not been quoted in the press material we have been supplied but it does look modest, and something more akin to a CB500X Honda or DL650 V-Strom, rather than a more hard-core Tenere 700. Rolling on five-spoke cast alloy 17-inch rims the Tiger Sport 660 would be classified at the soft-roader end of the adventure-touring spectrum.

Nissin provide the stoppers, twin-piston calipers and a pair of 310 mm discs up front and a 255 mm disc at the rear, backed by switchable ABS. Two riding modes are offered, Road and Rain, which tailor the throttle response and mapping of the traction control intervention to the conditions at hand.

There are plenty of creature comforts, with a comfortable stepped seat at a height of 835 mm for the rider. An optional low seat drops that further to 810 mm. Other nice touches include an adjustable windscreen, slip-assist clutch, smartly integrated pannier mounts for the optional luggage system and full LED lighting throughout.

A nicely finished TFT screen can provide navigation and phone functionality when paired with the optional My Triumph connectivity system.

A two-way quick-shifter, heated grips, USB charging point and tyre pressure monitoring are all available as optional extras.

The optional luggage system is extensive with colour-matched panniers with a combined capacity of 57-litres and a 47-litre top-box capable of swallowing two full-face helmets.

Riders can choose between three colour schemes: the contemporary Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, the vibrant Korosi Red and Graphite with distinctive sporty graphics, or a minimalist Graphite and Black option. It’s a handsome looking machine in any of those hues.

At an almost 15k price point it might be a hard sell in the LAMS category, but it is likely to prove the most comfortable grown up touring option in the learner legal segment. And for some, that will make it well worth the asking price.

2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Specifications