2022 WorldSBK Misano Test

The two-day Motul FIM Superbike World Championship test came to a conclusion at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” with Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) once again topping the time-sheets although he was only a tenth clear of nearest rival Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) as the pair tussled over the top spot.

As it was on day one at Misano, Bautista and Gerloff were fighting it out for top spot. The Spanish rider prevailed on the second day, despite opting to sit out of the morning session, as he posted a 1’33.574s, using Pirelli’s SCX tyre, and completed 52 laps on day two, with the team trying a new fuel tank on the Panigale V4 R machine.

Alvaro Bautista

“These have been two important days in which we have made further steps forward. It’s only the third testing activity since November and it’s clear that there’s still room for improvement, both for me and the bike, but the feeling is already positive. In Misano we have worked a lot on the bike, trying different solutions that brought very interesting results. During Barcelona testing days we will go forward in this direction, as we are all confident that we can still improve“.

Team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi was fifth fastest with a 1’34.316s, adding 44 laps to Ducati’s total for the two days.

Michael Rinaldi

“I’m happy because after the injuries that prevented me from taking part in the November tests at Jerez de la Frontera and hindered my last tests at Portimao, I was able to work well here in Misano and I feel I’m in the right physical condition to be able to ride consistently. I must admit that we are slightly behind schedule but I am happy with these first two days of testing in which we have worked well with the team. I believe that in Barcelona we will be able to give 100% to take that step which will allow us to arrive at Aragon ready to get important results“.

Despite Gerloff’s best time of a 1’33.686s, set using a race tyre, being under a tenth slower than Bautista, the American had to settle for second spot on day two with 78 laps completed. Gerloff and his GRT Yamaha squad had electronic settings to try throughout the test as well as a new fuel tank and sub-frame.

Garrett Gerloff

“We’re heading in a good direction. I’m impressed and satisfied with the work Yamaha did with the different parts. Today we tried some setup changes and we made a big improvement. The bike feels great and it was nice to have two dry days. Now it’s all about putting the small pieces together, we’ll have another test in just one week in Barcelona, where we’ll have more teams and riders to compare ourselves to.”

Kohta Nozane, preparing for his second season in WorldSBK was ninth fastest after racking up 54 laps and posting a best time of 1’34.780s.

Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) claimed third spot on the second day of action with plenty of Independent riders showing their pace. French rider Mahias, testing out new suspension components including fork and rear shock, lapped the Misano circuit in 1’34.058s with 61 laps to his name. It was also a strong day for German rookie Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) after he topped the morning session. Although he did not improve on his 1’34.214s in the afternoon, he finished in fourth spot as the team worked on the ergonomics of the bike and then the setup of the Panigale V4 R, as well as a new front fork and brake calliper.

The three BMW riders on track could barely be separated on the timesheets by the end of day two. Rinaldi in fifth was a tenth clear of former team-mate Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in sixth as the British rider continued adjusting to his M 1000 RR. Redding’s best time was a 1’34.406s and he completed 48 laps with Redding and his team working to finetune the set-up of his machine.

Scott Redding

“So we finished the two days test here in Misano. I’m really happy with the work that we have done. We changed a lot at the bike angles. We had some new parts to test. That changed a lot on the bike. So we focused mainly on getting a feeling for me with this bike. It was very positive, and I enjoyed the two days here. We made some good steps, and we managed to close the gap to the front guys. That was important to me. I can go home from this test very happy. So we are going in the right direction, and I’m looking forward to Barcelona.”

He was the sole factory BMW rider on track, but he was closely followed by Bonovo Action BMW pair Eugene Laverty and Loris Baz as they finished within a tenth of Redding’s time. Laverty posted a 1’34.443s to claim seventh spot, ahead of Baz in eighth whose best time was a 1’34.476s, with the pair racking up 49 and 69 laps respectively.

Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) had spent the first day focusing on braking, with his focus for day two switching to a potential time attack. The Italian’s best time was a 1’34.865s as he completed 58 laps. The team also worked on different setups throughout the test, while Bassani was aiming to find some more confidence with his Panigale V4 R. Rookie Luca Bernardi (Barni Spark Racing Team) was only a tenth behind as he continues his comeback from injury and adapts to WorldSBK machinery, posting a 1’34.930s and lapping the Misano venue 45 times. French rider Christophe Ponsson (Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha) rounded out the WorldSBK field with a best time of 1’36.167s and completed 52 laps, after trying two different chassis throughout the test with a decision to make on which one to use in 2022.

In WorldSSP, three riders for three manufacturers went under the all-time lap record set by Jules Cluzel in 2015 which was a 1’37.482s. Turkish star Can Öncü (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) topped the times in WorldSSP on day two at Misano as he posted a 1’37.209s on his ZX-6R machine with Öncü hoping to work on long runs throughout the test. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Corse Clienti) was second and also under the lap record with a 1’37.348s with MV Agusta looking at the electronics of their bike. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was the first to go under Cluzel’s lap record time but finished third in the standings with a 1’37.356s to his name.

Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was fourth in the WorldSSP standings as he prepares for his rookie WorldSSP campaign, with Montella, like team-mate Öncü hoping to complete a race simulation. His best time was a 1’37.972s, seven tenths off his team-mate’s pace. Austrian rookie Maximilian Kofler (CM Racing) completed 48 laps on his way to fifth in WorldSSP, with a best time of 1’39.081s, while Oli Bayliss (Barni Spark Racing Team) was sixth in the standings and three tenths behind Kofler., WorldSSP300 graduate Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was also out on track throughout the two-day test although no lap times were provided for him.

Misano WorldSBK Test Day Two