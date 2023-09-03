2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Springfield Mile I

Kody Kopp could have cruised to a safe fifth to successfully defend his Parts Unlimited AFT Singles title but instead he took the narrowest of victories – 0.010-seconds to fend off a hard charging Tom Drane for the win.

Kopp ran third for much of the race, tucked in close behind a back-and-forth dogfight waged by fellow prodigies Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R).

The reigning champ began to slot into second here and there as the minutes ticked away. With two minutes to go, the race bunched up to a six-rider affair as second-ranked Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), rookie ace Declan Bender (No. 216 Killer Bee Racing/Luczak Racing KTM 450 SX-F), and veteran pilot Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) all closed to within striking distance.

But even in close quarters, the battle for victory still looked to be decided between Drane and Saathoff. Drane led to open the final lap, Saathoff powered by as they navigated Turn 2, and Drane dove back into the lead entering 3. But right there was Kopp in the shadow of the Australian, perfectly positioned to pounce as they sprinted to the line.

Kopp pulled out of the draft and nudged ahead by inches at the last possible moment. The 0.01-second victory saw the factory Red Bull KTM star simultaneously become just the category’s second two-time champion, earn his first-career Mile triumph, and match Dallas Daniels’ class single-season victory record with his eighth win on the year.

Kody Kopp

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Kopp. “It’s no secret that the KTM team was struggling on the Miles this year, but we’ve got some guys in our corner that don’t give up. The guys on the team want to win as badly as I do, and they built us a heck of a runner this weekend. Second championship… I’m speechless. It’s insane.”

Drane came away with his ninth podium in his last 11 attempts in second, while Saathoff will carry his pursuit of a maiden victory over to Sunday after finishing third, just 0.092 seconds off the Saturday win.

Brunner and Mischler rounded out the top five, finishing just ahead of Bender, who made a huge push for Rookie of the Year honors by finishing sixth, less than seven-tenths back of Kopp in first.

Max Whale

“I felt really good here in Springfield. The bike was awesome as soon as we hit the track and I was running up front in all sessions, before an issue in the Heat Race sent me to the LCQ. I fought from the back of the grid in the LCQ to second, and then in the Main Event I was way back with the grid position, but tried as hard as I could and managed to come back to ninth place. We’ve been trying all season long, so we’ll line up and give it another shot tomorrow!”

While Kopp has now clinched the crown with 333 points, the fight for second is yet to be decided. Brunner stands a mere four points ahead of his Estenson Racing teammate Drane (289-285) for the honor, while Saathoff holds an outside shot himself at 270.

AFT Singles Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 18 Laps 25 2 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 0.010 21 3 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 0.092 18 4 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 0.486 16 5 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 0.638 15 6 Declan Bender KTM 450 SX-F 0.676 14 7 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 5.500 13 8 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 5.505 12 9 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F 5.609 11 10 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 5.742 10 11 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F 7.605 9 12 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 7.857 8 13 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 8.736 7 14 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 8.947 6 15 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R 14.359 5 16 Hunter Bauer Honda CRF450R 14.571 4 17 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R 14.692 3 18 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 26.114 2 19 Jordan Jean Honda CRF450R 10 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 333 2 Trevor Brunner 289 3 Tom Drane 285 4 Chase Saathoff 270 5 Max Whale 255 6 Trent Lowe 246 7 Dalton Gauthier 243 8 Morgen Mischler 185 9 James Ott 166 10 Chad Cose 164 11 Travis Petton IV 106 12 Aidan RoosEvans 92 13 Tarren Santero 82 14 Jared Lowe 78 15 Shayna Texter-Bauman 76 16 Cole Zabala 72 17 Justin Jones 62 18 Hunter Bauer 60 19 Declan Bender 52 20 Logan Eisenhard 43

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

Reigning Grand National Champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750) took a huge step toward yet another premier-class crown with a triumphant performance in the Mission Springfield Mile I presented by Drag Specialties.

While fans of Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, flocked to the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, in anticipation of a showdown for Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle supremacy featuring Mees and challenger Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Saturday’s contest instead delivered a flashback to Grand National Championships past.

As it was, Mees was pushed to the checkered flag by long-time rival Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 790 Duke) after the two shook free from a six-rider pack to decide the race between them. The factory Indian star dug in with two laps remaining and ripped open a late 0.340-second margin as he moved that much closer to completing another successful title defense.

Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) finished third after coming on strong in the early going, running around the outside of Daniels, JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), Bauman, and Mees in quick succession to briefly claim the lead three minutes into the race.

Robinson then ran in close formation with Mees and Bauman before fading to a distant third over the final five minutes, ultimately surviving a last-gasp assault from Beach to claim final place on the podium.

Meanwhile, for the first – and least opportune – time this season, Daniels simply lacked podium pace. He did what he could to cling on to the lead group but was dropped from contention by the race’s halfway point. From there forward, it became all about damage limitation, which he managed by fending off Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) for fifth position.

Even so, what had been a one-point championship deficit is now 11 (367-356). As Mees holds the tiebreaker, that means even if Daniels turns his fortunes around overnight and wins on Sunday, Mees needs only finish sixth or better to add yet another championship trophy to his already expansive collection.

While nothing is guaranteed, that seems like a relatively modest task for the winner of six of the last Springfield Miles.

Jared Mees

“It was the most technical Springfield Mile I’ve ever raced. There wasn’t much grip out there, and you really had to let the motorcycle hook up. If you got just a little bit excited you buzzed it up. Honestly, it’s probably the very first Springfield Mile that you were better off leading the race because you could be timid, and if the guy behind you wanted to wick it up, it would spin up. I’ve got a phenomenal team, and we’re working really hard to get this thing done… It feels really good, but there’s one more tomorrow. Anything can happen, and we’ve got to bring it.”

Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750) finished seventh just ahead of KTM-mounted Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Wally Brown Racing/JMC Motorsports KTM 790 Duke), while Henry Wiles (No. 17 BriggsAuto.com/Martin Trucking Indian FTR750) and Johnny Lewis (No. 10 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) completed the top ten.

SuperTwins Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 25 Laps 25 2 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 0.340 21 3 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 4.348 18 4 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 4.412 16 5 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 5.734 15 6 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 5.992 14 7 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 15.060 13 8 Jarod Vanderkooi KTM 790 Duke 15.371 12 9 Henry Wiles Indian FTR750 17.820 11 10 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 18.200 10 11 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 24.325 9 12 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 24.445 8 13 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 24.508 7 14 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 35.357 6 15 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 36.758 5 16 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 16 Laps 4 17 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 15 Laps 3 18 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 13 Laps 2 19 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 8 Laps 1

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Jared Mees 367 2 Dallas Daniels 356 3 JD Beach 287 4 Briar Bauman 274 5 Davis Fisher 239 6 Brandon Robinson 231 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 205 8 Bronson Bauman 172 9 Kolby Carlile 165 10 Ben Lowe 162 11 Johnny Lewis 149 12 Henry Wiles 90 13 Dan Bromley 77 14 Cameron Smith 65 15 Billy Ross 64 16 Kasey Sciscoe 56 17 Ryan Wells 55 18 Sammy Halbert 54 19 Jeffery Lowery 46 20 Kayl Kolkman 27

The 2023 Progressive American Flat Track season will conclude with Sunday’s Mission Springfield Mile II presented by Drag Specialties at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois.