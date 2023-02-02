2023 ASBK SMP Test Times

Superbike

Increasing track temperatures this afternoon cruelled any chances of the new benchmark set by Josh Waters this morning being threatened in the latter sessions, thus it was somewhat of an anti-climax here this afternoon.

That said, for a thorough examination of the field along with some interesting news I recommened you read the comprehensive overview I wrote yesterday here.

This morning there was plenty of action, with Josh Waters stealing Cru Halliday’s glory and headline with a 1m29.570 establishing a new benchmark around SMP for ASBK, just after Cru had set a 1m29.658.

Both Josh and Cru recorded a few 1m29s over the two days and that pair had the most outright speed here this week, however, when the track really warmed up Waters was the only rider to continue to display consistent speed.

Throughout today’s third and then final session where track temperatures were around 60-degrees, Waters really set himself apart from the rest of the field. Even dropping in a 1m29.622 late in the final session to underline his dominance.

Mike Jones was also in the 1m29s club this morning to end the test third overall and is confident he has the tools and speed to successfully defend his title.

Troy Herfoss is not far behind but was not as consistently fast as that aforementioned trio, however he did show more consistency and speed than DesmoSport Ducati’s Broc Pearson. Pearson was only two-tenths off Herf’s best on a single lap attack but the Honda man put in a lot more fast laps than the youngster.

Lachlan Epis showed good pace on the BMW whether running Pirelli or Dunlop rubber.

Max Stauffer continued his steady progress and signed off the day with a 1m30.453 in the final session, he will leave here buzzing tonight and dad Jamie will be stoked with his, and their, progress.

Senna Agius has put in plenty of laps here not only to get seat time ahead of his FIM Moto2 European Championship but also to help Michelin out with some tyre testing.

Ted Collins chipped away at getting comfortable on the Livson BMW M 1000 RR and shows potential of closing the gap.

Yesterday was pretty much a write-off for Arthur Sissis and the bike problems continued this morning. Sissis eventually got some meaningful laps in this afternoon but the team will leave here unfulfilled. As will Mark Chiodo whose recent promise at a Phillip Island track day did not translate to speed here in Sydney this week.

Superbike Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap (Comb) Speed (km/h) 1 Josh WATERS (VIC) Ducati V4R 1:29.570 295 2 Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:29.658 294 3 Mike JONES (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:29.997 291 4 Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:30.024 295 5 Broc PEARSON (QLD) Ducati V4R 1:30.235 296 6 Lachlan EPIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:30.275 293 7 Max STAUFFER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:30.453 289 8 Senna AGIUS (NSW) Honda CBR RR 1:30.810 293 9 Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW M RR 1:31.098 291 10 Arthur SISSIS (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:31.306 289 11 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Honda CBR RR 1:32.374 291 12 Paris HARDWICK (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:33.771 285 13 Josh SODERLAND (NSW) Ducati V4R 1:35.471 287 14 Dominic DE LEON (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:36.053 279 15 Nick MARSH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:36.075 272 16 Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:36.125 277 17 Michael EDWARDS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:37.152 275 18 Michael KEMP (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:37.232 279

Supersport

Harrison Voight came, saw and conquered early enough to pack up following lunch earlier today, after setting a pace that nobody could get within a second of. Harry will contest the opening round at Phillip Island before heading to Europe for a tilt at the FIM Moto2 European Championship.

On this week’s form it is fair to say that Sean Condon has established himself as championship favourite after being consistently fast across the two days.

John Lytras will have his work cut out for him in defending his title this year, as the Supersport field is actually looking pretty stacked going on the form displayed this week.

However, I am sure fortunes will wax and wane as we visit different circuits on the calendar and the challenge will test his mettle. Making it two in a row would be a huge achievement that will draw an undisputed line under his credentials.

It will also be very interesting to follow Cam Dunker’s development. The recently turned 15-year-old wrapped up both the Supersport 300 and YMF R3 Cup titles in 2022 and now turns his talents to the 600 ranks where he is showing more signs of being a quick learner.

Ty Lynch has little experience at SMP and couldn’t find his groove this week but ran Lytras closest last year. Then we have a quick and determined looking Jake Farnsworth along with the likes of Jack Passfield, Scott Nicholson, Ben Baker, Dallas Skeer and a young Jonathan Nahlous.

Hunter Ford making his return after a long forced hiatus can not be discounted and veteran Giuseppe Scarcella could surprise. But so could plenty of others…

Unfortunately there were a few red flag incidents in the final session with a rider going down then bringing mess back on to the track which caused other riders to fall.

Supersport Combined Times

Pos Rider Class Bike F.Lap (Comb) Speed

(km/h) 1 Harrison VOIGHT (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:32.138 261 2 Sean CONDON (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.184 253 3 John LYTRAS (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.335 260 4 Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.401 259 5 Tom BRAMICH (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.620 262 6 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.931 255 7 Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.011 256 8 Dallas SKEER (SA) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.145 253 9 Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.150 255 10 Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.272 254 11 Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.502 256 12 Hayden NELSON (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.843 253 13 Ty LYNCH (SA) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.844 251 14 Ben BAKER (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.063 258 15 Jack FAVELLE (NSW) SS Honda CBR RR 1:35.140 253 16 Luca DURNING (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.911 253 17 Reece OUGHTRED (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.281 258 18 Noel MAHON (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:37.656 250 19 Hunter FORD (NSW) SS Kawasaki ZX6R 1:37.674 247 20 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) SS Honda CBR RR 1:38.637 250 21 Simone BOLDRINI (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.088 243 22 Brian BOLSTER (NSW) ST Suzuki SV 1:44.638 204 23 Dan HUGHES (WA) ST Yamaha YZF-R7 1:47.632 205

Supersport 300/Moto3 Combined Times

Pos Rider Class Bike F.Lap (Comb) Speed

(km/h) 1 Carter THOMPSON (NSW) M3 Honda NSR 250 1:38.823 212 2 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) M3 1:39.168 210 3 Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW) M3 1:39.893 220 4 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) M3 Honda NSR 250 1:41.579 207 5 Hudson THOMPSON (NSW) M3 Honda NSR 250 1:44.184 198 6 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:44.633 189 7 Brandon DEMMERY (NSW) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:44.811 189 8 Cameron SWAIN (QLD) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:45.148 192 9 Sam PEZZETTA (SA) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:45.251 189 10 Brodie GAWITH (VIC) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:45.513 191 11 Steve SFORZIN (VIC) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:45.713 195 12 Cooper ROWNTREE (SA) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.131 189 13 Joshua NEWMAN (NSW) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:46.349 191 14 Henry SNELL (QLD) SS3 1:46.371 188 15 Luke JHONSTON (VIC) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.470 193 16 Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.795 190 17 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.907 198 18 Tara MORRISON (SA) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:47.508 192 19 Casey MIDDLETON (QLD) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:47.845 191 20 Abbie CAMERON (WA) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.551 186 21 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES (QLD) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:48.630 188 22 Calvin MOYLAN (WA) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:50.227 185 23 Daley MILLS (QLD) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:50.769 187 24 Will NASSIF (NSW) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:53.834 181

bLU cRU OJC Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap (Comb) Speed (km/h) 1 Rikki HENRY (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 1:59.364 151 2 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 1:59.753 151 3 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 1:59.974 151 4 Riley NAUTA (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:00.160 150 5 Sam DRANE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:00.890 150 6 Jake PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.069 150 7 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.074 151 8 Jed FYFFE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.321 150 9 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.332 151 10 Alexander CODEY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.492 151 11 John PELGRAVE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.570 151 12 Nixon FROST (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.824 151 13 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.208 150 14 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.429 150 15 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.853 151 16 Haydn FORDYCE (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.123 150 17 Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.370 150 18 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.437 150 19 Rossi McADAM (WA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.749 149 20 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:06.020 150

2023 ASBK Calendar