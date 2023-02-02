2023 ASBK SMP Test Times
Superbike
Increasing track temperatures this afternoon cruelled any chances of the new benchmark set by Josh Waters this morning being threatened in the latter sessions, thus it was somewhat of an anti-climax here this afternoon.
That said, for a thorough examination of the field along with some interesting news I recommened you read the comprehensive overview I wrote yesterday here.
This morning there was plenty of action, with Josh Waters stealing Cru Halliday’s glory and headline with a 1m29.570 establishing a new benchmark around SMP for ASBK, just after Cru had set a 1m29.658.
Both Josh and Cru recorded a few 1m29s over the two days and that pair had the most outright speed here this week, however, when the track really warmed up Waters was the only rider to continue to display consistent speed.
Throughout today’s third and then final session where track temperatures were around 60-degrees, Waters really set himself apart from the rest of the field. Even dropping in a 1m29.622 late in the final session to underline his dominance.
Mike Jones was also in the 1m29s club this morning to end the test third overall and is confident he has the tools and speed to successfully defend his title.
Troy Herfoss is not far behind but was not as consistently fast as that aforementioned trio, however he did show more consistency and speed than DesmoSport Ducati’s Broc Pearson. Pearson was only two-tenths off Herf’s best on a single lap attack but the Honda man put in a lot more fast laps than the youngster.
Lachlan Epis showed good pace on the BMW whether running Pirelli or Dunlop rubber.
Max Stauffer continued his steady progress and signed off the day with a 1m30.453 in the final session, he will leave here buzzing tonight and dad Jamie will be stoked with his, and their, progress.
Senna Agius has put in plenty of laps here not only to get seat time ahead of his FIM Moto2 European Championship but also to help Michelin out with some tyre testing.
Ted Collins chipped away at getting comfortable on the Livson BMW M 1000 RR and shows potential of closing the gap.
Yesterday was pretty much a write-off for Arthur Sissis and the bike problems continued this morning. Sissis eventually got some meaningful laps in this afternoon but the team will leave here unfulfilled. As will Mark Chiodo whose recent promise at a Phillip Island track day did not translate to speed here in Sydney this week.
Superbike Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap (Comb)
|Speed (km/h)
|1
|Josh WATERS (VIC)
|Ducati V4R
|1:29.570
|295
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:29.658
|294
|3
|Mike JONES (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:29.997
|291
|4
|Troy HERFOSS (QLD)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:30.024
|295
|5
|Broc PEARSON (QLD)
|Ducati V4R
|1:30.235
|296
|6
|Lachlan EPIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:30.275
|293
|7
|Max STAUFFER (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:30.453
|289
|8
|Senna AGIUS (NSW)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:30.810
|293
|9
|Ted COLLINS (VIC)
|BMW M RR
|1:31.098
|291
|10
|Arthur SISSIS (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:31.306
|289
|11
|Mark CHIODO (VIC)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:32.374
|291
|12
|Paris HARDWICK (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:33.771
|285
|13
|Josh SODERLAND (NSW)
|Ducati V4R
|1:35.471
|287
|14
|Dominic DE LEON (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:36.053
|279
|15
|Nick MARSH (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:36.075
|272
|16
|Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:36.125
|277
|17
|Michael EDWARDS (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:37.152
|275
|18
|Michael KEMP (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:37.232
|279
Supersport
Harrison Voight came, saw and conquered early enough to pack up following lunch earlier today, after setting a pace that nobody could get within a second of. Harry will contest the opening round at Phillip Island before heading to Europe for a tilt at the FIM Moto2 European Championship.
On this week’s form it is fair to say that Sean Condon has established himself as championship favourite after being consistently fast across the two days.
John Lytras will have his work cut out for him in defending his title this year, as the Supersport field is actually looking pretty stacked going on the form displayed this week.
However, I am sure fortunes will wax and wane as we visit different circuits on the calendar and the challenge will test his mettle. Making it two in a row would be a huge achievement that will draw an undisputed line under his credentials.
It will also be very interesting to follow Cam Dunker’s development. The recently turned 15-year-old wrapped up both the Supersport 300 and YMF R3 Cup titles in 2022 and now turns his talents to the 600 ranks where he is showing more signs of being a quick learner.
Ty Lynch has little experience at SMP and couldn’t find his groove this week but ran Lytras closest last year. Then we have a quick and determined looking Jake Farnsworth along with the likes of Jack Passfield, Scott Nicholson, Ben Baker, Dallas Skeer and a young Jonathan Nahlous.
Hunter Ford making his return after a long forced hiatus can not be discounted and veteran Giuseppe Scarcella could surprise. But so could plenty of others…
Unfortunately there were a few red flag incidents in the final session with a rider going down then bringing mess back on to the track which caused other riders to fall.
Supersport Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|F.Lap (Comb)
|Speed
(km/h)
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:32.138
|261
|2
|Sean CONDON (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.184
|253
|3
|John LYTRAS (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.335
|260
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.401
|259
|5
|Tom BRAMICH (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.620
|262
|6
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.931
|255
|7
|Scott NICHOLSON (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.011
|256
|8
|Dallas SKEER (SA)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.145
|253
|9
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.150
|255
|10
|Jack PASSFIELD (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.272
|254
|11
|Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.502
|256
|12
|Hayden NELSON (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.843
|253
|13
|Ty LYNCH (SA)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.844
|251
|14
|Ben BAKER (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.063
|258
|15
|Jack FAVELLE (NSW)
|SS
|Honda CBR RR
|1:35.140
|253
|16
|Luca DURNING (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.911
|253
|17
|Reece OUGHTRED (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.281
|258
|18
|Noel MAHON (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:37.656
|250
|19
|Hunter FORD (NSW)
|SS
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1:37.674
|247
|20
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|SS
|Honda CBR RR
|1:38.637
|250
|21
|Simone BOLDRINI (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.088
|243
|22
|Brian BOLSTER (NSW)
|ST
|Suzuki SV
|1:44.638
|204
|23
|Dan HUGHES (WA)
|ST
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|1:47.632
|205
Supersport 300/Moto3 Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|F.Lap (Comb)
|Speed
(km/h)
|1
|Carter THOMPSON (NSW)
|M3
|Honda NSR 250
|1:38.823
|212
|2
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|M3
|1:39.168
|210
|3
|Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW)
|M3
|1:39.893
|220
|4
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|M3
|Honda NSR 250
|1:41.579
|207
|5
|Hudson THOMPSON (NSW)
|M3
|Honda NSR 250
|1:44.184
|198
|6
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:44.633
|189
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY (NSW)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:44.811
|189
|8
|Cameron SWAIN (QLD)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:45.148
|192
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA (SA)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:45.251
|189
|10
|Brodie GAWITH (VIC)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:45.513
|191
|11
|Steve SFORZIN (VIC)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:45.713
|195
|12
|Cooper ROWNTREE (SA)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.131
|189
|13
|Joshua NEWMAN (NSW)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:46.349
|191
|14
|Henry SNELL (QLD)
|SS3
|1:46.371
|188
|15
|Luke JHONSTON (VIC)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.470
|193
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.795
|190
|17
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.907
|198
|18
|Tara MORRISON (SA)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:47.508
|192
|19
|Casey MIDDLETON (QLD)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:47.845
|191
|20
|Abbie CAMERON (WA)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.551
|186
|21
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES (QLD)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:48.630
|188
|22
|Calvin MOYLAN (WA)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:50.227
|185
|23
|Daley MILLS (QLD)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:50.769
|187
|24
|Will NASSIF (NSW)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:53.834
|181
bLU cRU OJC Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap (Comb)
|Speed (km/h)
|1
|Rikki HENRY (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1:59.364
|151
|2
|Bodie PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1:59.753
|151
|3
|Hunter CORNEY (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1:59.974
|151
|4
|Riley NAUTA (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:00.160
|150
|5
|Sam DRANE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:00.890
|150
|6
|Jake PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.069
|150
|7
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.074
|151
|8
|Jed FYFFE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.321
|150
|9
|Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.332
|151
|10
|Alexander CODEY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.492
|151
|11
|John PELGRAVE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.570
|151
|12
|Nixon FROST (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.824
|151
|13
|Ethan JOHNSON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.208
|150
|14
|Oscar LEWIS (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.429
|150
|15
|Archie SCHMIDT (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.853
|151
|16
|Haydn FORDYCE (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.123
|150
|17
|Hunter CHARLETT (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.370
|150
|18
|Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.437
|150
|19
|Rossi McADAM (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.749
|149
|20
|Elijah ANDREW (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:06.020
|150
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Test
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|Feb 1-2
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3