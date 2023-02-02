2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul
Superbike Thursday Session Two
I expected many riders to go quicker this morning at Sydney Motorsport Park and I was not disappointed. Josh Waters set a new outright ASBK benchmark at 1m29.570 to best Cru Halliday’s 1m29.658, also set this morning. Mike Jones also in the 29s this morning with a 1m29.997.
However the 50-degree track temperature in the second session that got underway just after midday saw few riders improve their standing in this session. Josh Waters quickest on his third and final lap of the session, a 1m29.761. Cru Halliday next best on 1m30.254. Mike Jones best in this one a 1m30.882.
Troy Herfoss didn’t manage to eclipse his Wednesday best of 1m30.024 this morning but interestingly Lachlan Epis lowered his marker this morning to 1m30.275 after switching to the Dunlop rubber he will be running in the Asian Road Racing Championships this year. Herfoss did a 1m30.409 in this warmer second session while Epis managed a 1m30.696.
Max Stauffer has been steadily plugging his way and getting quicker. He set a best of 1m30.824 on Wednesday then improved further to 1m30.603 this morning. The warmer conditions in this second session though saw him slip back to 1m31.088.
Broc Pearson had a tumble this morning which stunted his progress but his 1m30.235 on Wednesday signalled his potential. Broc’s best in this one a 1m30.951.
Senna Agius has been turning plenty of laps not only to get seat time ahead of his return to Europe but also to test Michelin tyres on the JMT Civil Fireblade. His best of 1m30.810 thus far recorded in this session on a hot track.
The third Superbike session is scheduled to get underway around at 1400 this afternoon before the final 25-minute session wraps up at 1610.
Superbike Thursday Session Two Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Josh WATERS (VIC)
|Ducati V4R
|1:29.761
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:30.254
|3
|Troy HERFOSS (QLD)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:30.409
|4
|Lachlan EPIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:30.696
|5
|Senna AGIUS (NSW)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:30.810
|6
|Mike JONES (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:30.882
|7
|Broc PEARSON (QLD)
|Ducati V4R
|1:30.951
|8
|Max STAUFFER (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:31.088
|9
|Ted COLLINS (VIC)
|BMW M RR
|1:31.098
|10
|Mark CHIODO (VIC)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:32.374
|11
|Arthur SISSIS (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:32.555
|12
|Paris HARDWICK (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:34.074
|13
|Josh SODERLAND (NSW)
|Ducati V4R
|1:35.471
|14
|Dominic DE LEON (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:36.247
|15
|Nick MARSH (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:36.842
|16
|Michael EDWARDS (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:37.175
|17
|Michael KEMP (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:39.030
|18
|Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:39.202
Supersport Thursday Session Two
Harrison Voight sneaked under Jamie Stauffer’s long-standing Supersport race lap record this morning at Sydney Motorsports Park. Harry’s 1m32.486 quicker than Stauffer’s 1m32.654 race lap record from 2008, but Voight still has to get a little quicker if he is to eclipse Jamie’s Supersport qualifying lap record which stands at 1m32.009, also from 2008.
Voight did improve further in Thursday morning’s second session, a 1m32.480 on his first flying lap which he bettered again a couple of laps later, lowering his marker to 1m32.138, inching closer to that outright qualifying benchmark of Jamie’s. Harry gave it a good shake with plenty more fast laps but didn’t quite manage to get there. The 16-year-old has now packed up for the day and is heading home. He will contest the opening round of the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island late this month before winging his way back to Europe for his tilt at the 2023 FIM Moto2 European Championship.
Supersport Thursday Session Two Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:32.138
|2
|Sean CONDON (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.297
|3
|Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.401
|4
|Tom BRAMICH (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.620
|5
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.931
|6
|John LYTRAS (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.957
|7
|Dallas SKEER (SA)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.145
|8
|Jack PASSFIELD (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.272
|9
|Scott NICHOLSON (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.767
|10
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.056
|11
|Ben BAKER (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.109
|12
|Hayden NELSON (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.152
|13
|Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.252
|14
|Ty LYNCH (SA)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.754
|15
|Jack FAVELLE (NSW)
|SS
|Honda CBR RR
|1:35.788
|16
|Luca DURNING (QLD)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.911
|17
|Reece OUGHTRED (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.483
|18
|Noel MAHON (VIC)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:37.656
|19
|Hunter FORD (NSW)
|SS
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|1:37.868
|20
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|SS
|Honda CBR RR
|1:38.987
|21
|Simone BOLDRINI (NSW)
|SS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.088
|22
|Brian BOLSTER (NSW)
|ST
|Suzuki SV
|1:45.085
|23
|Dan HUGHES (WA)
|ST
|Yamaha YZF-R7
|1:48.241
Supersport 300/Moto3 Thursday Session Two Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON (NSW)
|M3
|Honda NSR 250
|1:38.823
|2
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|M3
|Honda NSF 250
|1:40.008
|3
|Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW)
|M3
|Honda NSF 250
|1:41.002
|4
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|M3
|Honda NSR 250
|1:42.330
|5
|Hudson THOMPSON (NSW)
|M3
|Honda NSR 250
|1:44.184
|6
|Brandon DEMMERY (NSW)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:44.811
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA (SA)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:45.251
|8
|Brodie GAWITH (VIC)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:45.680
|9
|Luke JHONSTON (VIC)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.617
|10
|Joshua NEWMAN (NSW)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:46.744
|11
|Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.795
|12
|Henry SNELL (QLD)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.882
|13
|Steve SFORZIN (VIC)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:47.096
|14
|Cooper ROWNTREE (SA)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.298
|15
|Tara MORRISON (SA)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:47.508
|16
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.642
|17
|Casey MIDDLETON (QLD)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:47.845
|18
|Abbie CAMERON (WA)
|SS3
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.551
|19
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES (QLD)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:48.630
|20
|Calvin MOYLAN (WA)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:50.452
|21
|Daley MILLS (QLD)
|SS3
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:52.135
OJC Thursday Session Two Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Bodie PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:00.831
|2
|Riley NAUTA (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.228
|3
|Sam DRANE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.359
|4
|Hunter CORNEY (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.472
|5
|Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.489
|6
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.850
|7
|Rikki HENRY (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.914
|8
|Alexander CODEY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.981
|9
|Jake PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.039
|10
|John PELGRAVE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.930
|11
|Jed FYFFE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.985
|12
|Nixon FROST (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.231
|13
|Oscar LEWIS (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.668
|14
|Ethan JOHNSON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.778
|15
|Haydn FORDYCE (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.792
|16
|Hunter CHARLETT (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.989
|17
|Archie SCHMIDT (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:06.871
|18
|Elijah ANDREW (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:07.264
|19
|Rossi McADAM (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:08.983
|NC
|Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|.000
Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test
Official Schedule
|Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule
|Thursday, February 2
|12.35
|12.50
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|12.55
|13.20
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.25
|13.50
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.55
|14.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|14.25
|14.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|14.45
|15.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.15
|15.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.45
|16.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|16.10
|17.00
|All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm
|Pitlane
|50 mins
|All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Test
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|Feb 1-2
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3