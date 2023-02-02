2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul

Superbike Thursday Session Two

I expected many riders to go quicker this morning at Sydney Motorsport Park and I was not disappointed. Josh Waters set a new outright ASBK benchmark at 1m29.570 to best Cru Halliday’s 1m29.658, also set this morning. Mike Jones also in the 29s this morning with a 1m29.997.

However the 50-degree track temperature in the second session that got underway just after midday saw few riders improve their standing in this session. Josh Waters quickest on his third and final lap of the session, a 1m29.761. Cru Halliday next best on 1m30.254. Mike Jones best in this one a 1m30.882.

Troy Herfoss didn’t manage to eclipse his Wednesday best of 1m30.024 this morning but interestingly Lachlan Epis lowered his marker this morning to 1m30.275 after switching to the Dunlop rubber he will be running in the Asian Road Racing Championships this year. Herfoss did a 1m30.409 in this warmer second session while Epis managed a 1m30.696.

Max Stauffer has been steadily plugging his way and getting quicker. He set a best of 1m30.824 on Wednesday then improved further to 1m30.603 this morning. The warmer conditions in this second session though saw him slip back to 1m31.088.

Broc Pearson had a tumble this morning which stunted his progress but his 1m30.235 on Wednesday signalled his potential. Broc’s best in this one a 1m30.951.

Senna Agius has been turning plenty of laps not only to get seat time ahead of his return to Europe but also to test Michelin tyres on the JMT Civil Fireblade. His best of 1m30.810 thus far recorded in this session on a hot track.

The third Superbike session is scheduled to get underway around at 1400 this afternoon before the final 25-minute session wraps up at 1610.

Superbike Thursday Session Two Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Josh WATERS (VIC) Ducati V4R 1:29.761 2 Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:30.254 3 Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:30.409 4 Lachlan EPIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:30.696 5 Senna AGIUS (NSW) Honda CBR RR 1:30.810 6 Mike JONES (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:30.882 7 Broc PEARSON (QLD) Ducati V4R 1:30.951 8 Max STAUFFER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:31.088 9 Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW M RR 1:31.098 10 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Honda CBR RR 1:32.374 11 Arthur SISSIS (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:32.555 12 Paris HARDWICK (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:34.074 13 Josh SODERLAND (NSW) Ducati V4R 1:35.471 14 Dominic DE LEON (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:36.247 15 Nick MARSH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:36.842 16 Michael EDWARDS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:37.175 17 Michael KEMP (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:39.030 18 Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:39.202

Supersport Thursday Session Two

Harrison Voight sneaked under Jamie Stauffer’s long-standing Supersport race lap record this morning at Sydney Motorsports Park. Harry’s 1m32.486 quicker than Stauffer’s 1m32.654 race lap record from 2008, but Voight still has to get a little quicker if he is to eclipse Jamie’s Supersport qualifying lap record which stands at 1m32.009, also from 2008.

Voight did improve further in Thursday morning’s second session, a 1m32.480 on his first flying lap which he bettered again a couple of laps later, lowering his marker to 1m32.138, inching closer to that outright qualifying benchmark of Jamie’s. Harry gave it a good shake with plenty more fast laps but didn’t quite manage to get there. The 16-year-old has now packed up for the day and is heading home. He will contest the opening round of the Australian Superbike Championship at Phillip Island late this month before winging his way back to Europe for his tilt at the 2023 FIM Moto2 European Championship.

Supersport Thursday Session Two Times

Pos Rider Class Bike F.Lap 1 Harrison VOIGHT (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:32.138 2 Sean CONDON (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.297 3 Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.401 4 Tom BRAMICH (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.620 5 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.931 6 John LYTRAS (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.957 7 Dallas SKEER (SA) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.145 8 Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.272 9 Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.767 10 Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.056 11 Ben BAKER (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.109 12 Hayden NELSON (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.152 13 Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.252 14 Ty LYNCH (SA) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.754 15 Jack FAVELLE (NSW) SS Honda CBR RR 1:35.788 16 Luca DURNING (QLD) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.911 17 Reece OUGHTRED (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.483 18 Noel MAHON (VIC) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:37.656 19 Hunter FORD (NSW) SS Kawasaki ZX6R 1:37.868 20 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) SS Honda CBR RR 1:38.987 21 Simone BOLDRINI (NSW) SS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.088 22 Brian BOLSTER (NSW) ST Suzuki SV 1:45.085 23 Dan HUGHES (WA) ST Yamaha YZF-R7 1:48.241

Supersport 300/Moto3 Thursday Session Two Times

Pos Rider Class Bike F.Lap 1 Carter THOMPSON (NSW) M3 Honda NSR 250 1:38.823 2 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) M3 Honda NSF 250 1:40.008 3 Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW) M3 Honda NSF 250 1:41.002 4 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) M3 Honda NSR 250 1:42.330 5 Hudson THOMPSON (NSW) M3 Honda NSR 250 1:44.184 6 Brandon DEMMERY (NSW) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:44.811 7 Sam PEZZETTA (SA) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:45.251 8 Brodie GAWITH (VIC) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:45.680 9 Luke JHONSTON (VIC) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.617 10 Joshua NEWMAN (NSW) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:46.744 11 Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.795 12 Henry SNELL (QLD) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.882 13 Steve SFORZIN (VIC) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:47.096 14 Cooper ROWNTREE (SA) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.298 15 Tara MORRISON (SA) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:47.508 16 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.642 17 Casey MIDDLETON (QLD) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:47.845 18 Abbie CAMERON (WA) SS3 Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.551 19 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES (QLD) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:48.630 20 Calvin MOYLAN (WA) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:50.452 21 Daley MILLS (QLD) SS3 Kawasaki Ninja 1:52.135

OJC Thursday Session Two Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:00.831 2 Riley NAUTA (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.228 3 Sam DRANE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.359 4 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.472 5 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.489 6 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.850 7 Rikki HENRY (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.914 8 Alexander CODEY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.981 9 Jake PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.039 10 John PELGRAVE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.930 11 Jed FYFFE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.985 12 Nixon FROST (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.231 13 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.668 14 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.778 15 Haydn FORDYCE (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.792 16 Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.989 17 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:06.871 18 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:07.264 19 Rossi McADAM (WA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:08.983 NC Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 .000

Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test

Official Schedule

Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule Thursday, February 2 12.35 12.50 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 3 15 mins 12.55 13.20 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 3 25 mins 13.25 13.50 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 3 25 mins 13.55 14.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 3 25 mins 14.25 14.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 4 15 mins 14.45 15.10 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 4 25 mins 15.15 15.40 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 4 25 mins 15.45 16.10 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 4 25 mins 16.10 17.00 All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm Pitlane 50 mins All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)

