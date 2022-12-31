Dakar 2023

Aussie Assault

121 riders have now completed their shakedown tests and administrative checks ahead of the 2023 Dakar Rally and are now readying to take on the 14-stage event in Saudi Arabia and leading the Aussie charge will be Toby Price and Daniel Sanders.

Held in the Middle East for the fourth consecutive year, the legendary Dakar Rally celebrates its 45th edition in 2023.

Presenting a huge challenge to all riders right from day one, the event will be held over 14 full stages of racing with competitors covering a total distance of over 8,500 grueling kilometres along the way. Around 4,700 of those kilometres will be raced against the clock in the 14 timed specials and single prologue qualifier, which make up the event.

Following the first eight full stages, riders will enjoy a well-earned rest day in Riyadh before taking on the final six stages leading to the rally finish at Dammam on January 15.

Coming into his ninth Dakar, Toby Price will be looking to make amends for the navigational issue that saw him fighting to make up for lost time right from the start of the 2022 event.

With his strength, endurance, and ability to remain focused no matter the conditions, Price is well suited to long events like the 14-stage 2023 Dakar and will be aiming to clinch his third motorcycle class win for himself and the Red Bull KTM team.

Toby Price

“I’m really looking forward to getting the 2023 Dakar underway. 2022 wasn’t so kind to me – I had good pace, but after losing so much time really early on, it was a tall ask to claw that back. If anything, that only motivates me even more for this year, so I can’t wait for the race to kick off and we can get stuck in. The usual goal is possibly even more important than ever with the event being so long this year – stay smooth, consistent, and be there right at the end. All in all, it’s going to be a tough one, but let’s make sure it’s a good one!”

GASGAS Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders is ready for the fast, short, 11-kilometre sprint that will be used to determine the starting order for the 14-stage event, with the first true special stage then taking place on January 1, 2023.

After his incredible Dakar debut in 2021 where he placed a stunning fourth, Daniel Sanders confidently entered the 2022 edition with high hopes of claiming a spot on the podium. Topping the time-sheets on two of the first six stages to lie third overall entering week two, he clearly indicated his ability, until an unfortunate crash and serious elbow injury on stage seven ruled the hard-charging Aussie out of the race. After rehabbing for almost a year, Sanders is back and ready to roll up his sleeves and get stuck into Dakar 2023.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s been a long time since I raced and a long time recovering from my crash last year but we’re here and pretty much ready to go. My elbow isn’t quite 100% but once I get out there riding, I know it’ll be just fine. It’s probably going to be the toughest race of my career having been off the bike for so long, especially with there being two more stages this time around, but I’m pumped to be back racing. I’ll be looking for a steady start to the race with the ultimate goal of reaching the finish line. It’s a modest goal but it’s been a long road to get back racing and I can’t wait to get back out there in the dunes and be racing with the boys again.”

Following the short prologue stage on December 31, positions will be decided for day one of the rally, which will see riders take on the 590-kilometre looped stage starting and finishing at the bivouac at Sea Camp. A 368-kilometre timed special will give riders their first proper taste of the desert conditions at the 2023 event.