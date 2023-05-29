2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Three – Finland

Friday AKRAPOVIC Super Test

After a lengthy absence, Heinola welcomed the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship back to Finland. Round three of this year’s championship battle, the GP of Finland also marks the first leg of back-to-back Scandinavian races.

Points leader of the AKRAPOVIC Super Test series, Beta’s Brad Freeman finally put his name to the top of the time sheets. Having placed third and second to date in 2023, the Brit went one better tonight to secure the win by over one second.

Putting in a solid showing, TM Racing’s Matteo Cavallo ended his night as runner-up. Behind the top two, the field was incredibly tight with less than one second separating third to 10th.

Theo Espinasse (Beta) was pleased with his result to take third, edging out TM Racing’s Daniel Milner by just three-hundredths of a second. GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona completed the top five overall.

Fantic’s Jed Etchells enjoyed a great start to his GP of Finland. The GALFER FIM Enduro Junior World Championship point’s leader was seventh outright, but more importantly fastest in category.

After missing round two, the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship was back in action. Fantic’s Jane Daniels didn’t hang about. She placed over five seconds clear of Elodie Chaplot (Sherco) in second, with Rosie Rowett (Rieju) third.

AKRAPOVIC Super Test

Brad Freeman (Beta) 1:36.32 Matteo Cavallo (TM Racing) 1:37.52 Theo Espinsse (Beta) 1:38.04 Daniel Milner (TM Racing) 1:38.07 Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 1:38:14

Day One – Saturday

While the weather was proving ever changeable, the biggest talking point for riders on Saturday morning was the JUST1 Enduro Test. Rugged, gnarly, forest-based and typically Finnish – at over 11 minutes in length for the fastest riders – it was set to prove decisive for all.

Chasing his fifth EnduroGP victory on the bounce, Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman was quick to attack on the opening JUST1 Enduro Test. Stopping the clock over 15 seconds faster than Steve Holcombe (Beta) in second, Freeman was off to a flying start.

Although losing a little time on the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test won by Holcombe, Freeman duly won the following ACERBIS Cross Test and JUST1 Enduro Test to extend his lead. A mistake from Holcombe on the final ACERBIS Cross Test offered some added breathing room to Freeman’s lead as he held strong to win the day.

Enjoying the demanding, old school enduro terrain, Holcombe too was pushing hard. Pleased with topping two of the day’s three POLISPORT Extreme Tests, he was rewarded with the runner-up overall result for his efforts.

Behind the leading Beta riders, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia steadily progressed during the day. Needing more time than he hoped to adjust to the terrain, he ended his day with a solid final lap for third overall.

Coming through for his best result of the season, CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald finally cracked the top five with fourth on Saturday in Heinola. The New Zealander enjoyed the ‘home-like’ terrain in Finland.

Closing out the top five, the battle for fifth between GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona and Beta Oxmoto’s Theo Espinasse went right to the wire. Coming down to the final test, Verona narrowly beat Espinasse by half of a second. Aussie Wil Ruprecht just missed out on the top ten overall, 11th quickest on Saturday, while countryman Daniel Milner had a much more difficult day. Fourth quickest in the Super Test on Friday Milner was hampered by a chain derailment that cost him a lot of time and could claim only 33rd quickest for the day.

In Enduro1, Josep Garcia (KTM) was top of the pile. The Spaniard took the win, with Theo Espinasse (Beta) in second. Zach Pichon (Sherco) completed the top three.

Steve Holcombe (Beta) was best of the Enduro2 riders, winning by over one minute from Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald. With Andrea Verona (GASGAS) third, Holcombe also gained some ground in their title battle. Wil Ruprecth was just off the podium in fourth while those chain issues for Milner put him down in 12th place in E2 for the day.

There was no stopping Freeman in Enduro3 as he powered clear to a three-minute margin of victory. The fight for second was much closer, with TM Racing’s Matteo Cavallo holding off Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) by 20 seconds to finish as runner-up.

There was no one to touch Fantic’s Jane Daniels in the Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship. Leading from the off, she won the first four special tests. Taking chunks of time off her rivals in the crucial JUST1 Enduro Test.

Australia’s Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) and Britain’s Rosie Rowett (Rieju) battled it out for the runner-up result. Neck and neck all day, Gardiner bettered Rowett on the final two tests to get the job done. Sweden’s Hedvig Malm (KTM) and Britain’s Nieve Holmes (Sherco) completed the top five.

As ever the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship was closely contested. Continuing his winning form from the AKRAPOVIC Super Test, Jed Etchells (Fantic) won the first two tests of the day in Heinola. With two more test wins and remaining inside the top three, Etchells did enough to hold off Sweden’s Albin Norrbin (Fantic) for the win. Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) joined them on the podium for third.

The Youth Enduro class saw Kevin Cristino (Fantic) top the time sheets for the fifth consecutive race day. The Italian is so far showing no signs of slowing down and added to his win tally in Finland. Leo Joyon (Beta) and Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) rounded out the podium.

Day One Results – Top 25

P. Rider Nat Cl. Gap 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 – 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 +54.72 3 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 +1:27.96 4 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 +1:59.08 5 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 +2:22.21 6 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 +2:22.67 7 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 +2:47.39 8 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 +2:59.69 9 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 +3:20.18 10 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 +3:20.23 11 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 +3:22.88 12 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 +3:24.10 13 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +3:38.30 14 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 +3:48.38 15 PAVONI Matteo ITA E1 +3:57.60 16 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E1 +4:15.40 17 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 +4:20.56 18 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 +4:39.28 19 FARGIER Luc FRA E3 +4:39.62 20 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 +4:53.13 21 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 +5:11.69 22 POHJOLA Eemil FIN E2 +5:14.35 23 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI E3 +5:18.43 24 SORECA Davide ITA E1 +5:18.61 25 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 +5:43.05

Day Two – Sunday

Day two at the GP of Finland for round three of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw a new name, finally, top the results sheet. Having won every race so far in 2023, Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman would have to play second best to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia on Sunday. Overnight the Spaniard found that little bit extra needed to fight with the leading duo of Freeman and Steve Holcombe (Beta) on day two and duly won.

Showing solid pace in the closing stages of day one, Garcia knew the JUST1 Enduro Test was his weak point. And despite having just completed six hours of racing, he headed back out into the forest that evening to walk the special test again and find some gains.

That tactic paid off and by winning the opening ACERBIS Cross Test the Spaniard was up to speed with his rivals. Freeman attacked on the opening JUST1 Enduro Test to lead over Holcombe and Garcia, but with Garcia answering back with the fastest time on the first POLISPORT Extreme Test, Freeman’s advantage was not as big as he hoped for.

Lap two saw Garcia fastest again on the ACERBIS Cross Test and POLISPORT Extreme Test. But with a crash from Freeman on the JUST1 Enduro Test the tables had turned. Holcombe was now in control of the race lead as they began the third and final lap, with Garcia second and Freeman third.

Again, Garcia topped the JUST1 Enduro Test on lap three to see the lead change once more. But with the JUST1 Enduro Test to follow, the pressure was on. With conditions now at their toughest the Spaniard was incredibly fastest for the first time this weekend. And with enough in hand on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test, he played his cards just right to take a memorable win.

Josep Garcia (KTM)

“My weekend here in Finland has been good. I made a small mistake in the Super Test, which wasn’t the best start to the GP, but I knew with all the training I have been doing over the past couple of weeks I would have the pace to challenge for the podium. On Saturday I finished third in EnduroGP, but it took me a little time to get used to the different terrain here – especially in the enduro test. On Sunday, I felt a lot more comfortable. And although I was still struggling a little in the enduro test, especially in the rockier sections, I knew I would have to put in some good times if I was to have any chance of a win. I gave it everything I had and came out with my first overall win of the season. I’m looking forward to Sweden now as I think we can do the same again and challenge for that top step overall.”

For Holcombe it looked like he also had the better of his Beta teammate. However, despite having three seconds in hand entering the final test, it wasn’t to be. A brilliant effort from Freeman on the POLISPORT Extreme Test saw him snatch the runner-up result by just seven-tenths of a second.

Brad Freeman (Beta)

“I’m a little disappointed with how I rode today. It was just an off day. I had the lead on the first lap, but on the second enduro test I pushed too hard and crashed. I managed to pull enough time back to get second at the end.“

With the battle for victory taking centre stage in Heinola, it was GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona who came through for fourth, finishing 14 seconds ahead of CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald in fifth.

Andrea Verona (GASGAS)

“It’s been a difficult weekend. I’m not fully satisfied with my riding. Although in the cross test my pace was good, I just didn’t have an answer to the leaders in the enduro test and I couldn’t get myself into the fight. These conditions in Finland are difficult, they are quite unique and hard to master in a short space of time. Thankfully we have the GP of Sweden next weekend to give us a chance to regroup and be stronger. I’ll give it my all there, like I did here in Finland and continue to fight.”

Mirroring Saturday’s results, Garcia, Holcombe, and Freeman again topped their respective Enduro1, Enduro2 and Enduro3 categories. Theo Espinasse (Beta) could be very pleased with his efforts in Finland with the Frenchman taking second in Enduro1. Class rookie Zach Pichon (Sherco) showed good form with third place.

In Enduro 2 it was Verona who this time took the runner-up result to Holcombe, with Kiwi MacDonald completing the top three. Third on Saturday, Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) went one better on Sunday in Enduro3 to finish as runner-up to a dominant Freeman. Sherco’s Antoine Magain put in a solid ride for third. Daniel Milner was fifth in E2 on Sunday and 13th outright, while countryman Wil Ruprecht was sixth for the day and 20th outright.

The Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship was once again all about Jane Daniels (Fantic) with the Brit making it four wins from four starts in 2023. However, her winning margin on day two was halved compared to day one, with RedMoto Honda’s Francesca Norcera putting in a fighting ride for second. The Italian also had a battle on her hands with Sweden’s Hedvig Malm (KTM) chasing her home for third place.

Jane Daniels (Fantic)

“So far it’s been the perfect season, but I’m taking nothing for granted. These conditions favoured me and I really enjoyed the enduro test, it was my sort of going. I’m really happy with how everything went. My team, my bike, it’s been perfect.”

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) and Rosie Rowett (Rieju) completed the top five.

In the GALFER Junior Enduro World Championship the battle for victory between the Fantic pairing of Jed Etchells and Albin Norrbin rumbled on into day two. Day one winner Etchells had a fight on his hands if he wished to make it a double. Norrbin was in a determined mode and the Swede was comfortable in the ‘home-like’ terrain. Fastest in the final four special tests, Norrbin reeled in early leader Etchells and secured his first victory of the season. With Etchells pushed back to second, Max Ahlin (KTM) rounded out the podium.

It seems that Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) has the measure of the Youth Enduro class now. Racing clear for his sixth straight win, Cristino will be aiming to keep this winning momentum rolling in Sweden from next Thursday. Day two saw Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) put in an improved ride to finish in second, while Leo Joyon (Beta) took third.

The Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship continues with round four in Skovde, Sweden later this week, June 1-3.

Day Two Results – Top 25

P. Rider Nat Cl. Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 – 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 +8.24 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 +8.95 4 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 +1:00.83 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 +1:15.22 6 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 +1:53.85 7 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 +2:24.17 8 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 +2:31.16 9 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 +2:33.58 10 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +2:44.18 11 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E1 +2:45.97 12 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 +3:06.53 13 MILNER Daniel AUS E2 +3:19.55 14 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 +3:29.79 15 PAVONI Matteo ITA E1 +3:34.67 16 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 +3:49.03 17 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 +3:55.15 18 FARGIER Luc FRA E3 +3:55.69 19 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN E1 +3:56.78 20 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 +4:12.69 21 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 +4:24.32 22 POHJOLA Eemil FIN E2 +4:32.34 23 LE QUERE Leo FRA E3 +4:35.18 24 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI E3 +4:54.37 25 KOUBLE Krystof CZE ACCR 1:01:52.30

EnduroGP Standings

P. Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 117 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 92 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 92 4 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 84 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 63 6 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 43 7 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 42 8 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 42 9 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 39 10 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 34 11 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 26 12 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 22 13 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 19 14 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 18 15 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 16 16 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 13 17 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 8 18 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 8 19 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 4 20 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 3 21 KYTONEN Roni markus FIN Honda 1

E1 Standings

P. Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 117 2 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA Beta 81 3 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 78 4 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 75 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA TM RACING 72 6 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 71 7 SORECA Davide ITA Sherco 49 8 KYTONEN Roni Markus FIN Honda 41 9 HALJALA Hermanni FIN Beta 41 10 CRIVILIN Bruno BRA Honda 32 11 EDMONDSON Jack GBR Husqvarna 31 12 GESLIN Anthony FRA Husqvarna 21 13 MINOT Carlo ITA KTM 14 14 HUEBNER Edward GER KTM 10 15 OBRADO GARCIA Samuel ESP GASGAS 8 16 FASTH Adam SWE KTM 8 17 SEGANTINI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 6 18 PAVONE Luca ITA TM RACING 2

E2 Standings

P. Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Beta 114 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 106 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 88 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Honda 64 5 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 60 6 MILNER Daniel AUS TM RACING 57 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 54 8 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 45 9 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA KTM 33 10 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 31 11 KUTULAS Nicolas Andres ARG KTM 21 12 BOLT Billy GBR Husqvarna 19 13 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 18 14 POHJOLA Eemil FIN Honda 17 15 MARTINI Gianluca ITA GASGAS 16 16 SILVA Renato POR Beta 8 17 BIGIARINI Alessio ITA Husqvarna 5 18 BURUD Kevin NOR KTM 3 19 MEISOLA Ville FIN Kawasaki 2

E3 Standings

P. Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 120 2 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 94 3 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 86 4 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 81 5 FISCHEDER Luca GER Sherco 57 6 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Sherco 52 7 FARGIER Luc FRA Beta 49 8 HERRERA RIED Benjamin CHI GASGAS 38 9 LE QUERE Leo FRA Rieju 38 10 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA Fantic 37 11 BETRIU ARMENGOL J… ESP KTM 30 12 BUXTON Tom NZL Sherco 25 13 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 23 14 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 18 15 ADIELSSON Marcus SWE Beta 6 16 CIANI Mirko ITA Beta 3 17 MARTINI Andrea ITA Sherco 1

FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship