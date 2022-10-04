2023 Fox Motocross Boots

Fox Racing has launched their Next Generation of Motocross Boots, with Instinct, Motion, and Comp models.

With innovations in grip, durability, and protection, each boot is built from the sole up, including a new patented buckle closure system, and will be available in half sizes, providing instant step in comfort & precise fit.

Alongside the established Instinct and Comp boot models, Fox Racing have introduced the all-new performance Motion boot with the perfect blend of grip and durability.

The Motion boot adds another option to Fox Racing’s lineup, providing a race-ready boot with the patented Hinge Lockout for riders of all levels.

The full collection, combined with the Reboot launch campaign is a part of the brand’s declaration to be the most technically superior boot brand.

Jeff Sagud – Global Director of Merchandising at Fox Racing

“The brand prioritised fit, comfort, and durability with the new boot collection. Our new and improved last, now available in half sizes, provides riders with the most accurate fit. Each model offers tiered benefits to service riders of all levels. The all-new Motion boot was designed for the weekend warrior, elite youth riders, and all genders, that have varying foot shapes and sizes. We’re embracing our role to be more inclusive for a major segment of riders.”

Sagud led the team that began designing the new boots three years ago, when Fox Racing refocused on becoming a hardgoods innovation leader.

Built off a new and improved last, the Motion Boot offers step-in comfort and excellent fit, and Fox’s exclusive Duratac proprietary grip compound provides the perfect blend of grip and durability. The patented hinge lockout stops motion before hyperextension, and the new patented buckle closure system provides the most secure lock and perfect fit.

The Instinct, Motion and Comp Boot will retail for $699.99, $499.99, and $349.99, respectively and are available now, on www.foxracing.com.au and at participating Fox Racing dealers.

