2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 1301…?

Images S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Husqvarna is testing a new prototype on the road in southern europe and we’ve got the first spy shots.

We believe that this is the new Husqvarna Vitpilen 1301 for 2023.

What we can see is that they have taken a KTM 1290 Super Duke R and put a Husqvarna spin on it.

The Brembo brake system features brake ventilation á la MotoGP which we have also seen at the KTM RC890 prototype. The design of this prototype is adapted to the current Husqvarna model line up.

The headlight in particular leaves no doubt that this is a new high-flyer from Husqvarna.

A couple of body parts are still camouflaged to hide the final design.