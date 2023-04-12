2023 Indian Pursuit Elite & Chieftain Elite

Indian Motorcycles have announced the reintroduction of the Pursuit to the limited edition Elite line-up, alongside the Chieftain Elite, but in strictly limited production numbers.

If you like what you see, you’ll want to get your name down fast, as only eight of each variant will be coming to Australia, with the Chieftain Elite demanding a $49,995 ride-away price, and the Pursuit Elite being $54,995 ride-away.

2023 Indian Pursuit Elite

For the 2023 Indian Pursuit Elite there will only be 150 available worldwide, powered by the 1768 cc PowerPlus V-Twin engine, with 90 kW and 178 Nm, backed by premium amenities for long distances and ride-enhancing technology.

That includes electronically adjustable Fox rear suspension, specifically for preload, via the bike’s infotainment system. Smart Lean Technology is also featured with a Bosch IMU, tuning traction control, ABS and torque delivery.

Backlit switchcubes also impove visibility of the switchblock controls at night, with the Pathfinder Adaptive headlight system further boosting visibility, alongside the Pathfinder S LED driving lights and saddlebag lights.

Standard is heated seats for both rider and pillion, again controlled through the infotainment system.

The Pursuit Elite also runs the seven-inch Ride Command TFT display, including Apple Carplay, turn-by-turn navigation, BT and much more. This is combined with the Powerband Audio system and built in amplifiers, with nine-band equaliser and 16-speakers in total, ensuring clear audio at any speed.

Lockable storage includes weatherproof saddlebags and trunk, with remote locking, and a colour matched low profile trunk is also available from the accessories range.

The Indian Pursuit Elite comes in Super Graphite Metallic and Black Metallic paint with Shadow Bronze Chrome, with matching Elite badging.

2023 Indian Pursuit Elite Specifications

2023 Indian Pursuit Elite Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 60˚ V-twin, 1768 cc Compression Ratio 11.0 : 1 Bore x Stroke 108 mm x 96.5 mm Torque 178 Nm at 3800 rpm Horsepower 122 hp Transmission 6-speed/constant mesh/foot shift Clutch Wet, multi-plate with assist Exhaust Split dual exhaust with resonator Final Drive Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, closed loop/52 mm dual bore Chassis Front Suspension Telescopic fork, 43 mm diameter, 130 mm travel Rear Suspension FOX Single shock 114 mm travel, electronically adjustable preload Front Brake Dual Brembo 320 mm floating rotor with 4-piston calipers Rear Brake Single Brembo 298 mm floating rotor with 2-piston caliper Tyres Metzeler Cruisetec, 130/60B19 66H, 180/60R16 80H Wheel Five-spoke precision cut 19″ x 3.5″, 16″ x 5.0″, with tire pressure monitoring Dimensions Weight (As Shipped) 400kg Ground Clearance 137 mm GVWR 2609mm Length 2501 mm Rake/Trail 25° / 150 mm Seat Height 672 mm Wheelbase 1668 mm Fuel Capacity 22.7 L Infotainment Screen Size – 7-inch, 178 mm Audio System – 16 speakers with AM/FM, Bluetooth and USB input Apple Carplay Integration GPS Navigation – Turn-by-turn directions, built-in points of interest Customizable Route Builder – Add up to 100 way points

2023 Indian Chieftain Elite

For 2023 the Indian Chieftain Elite aims to offer more aggressive styling and custom-inspired details out of the factory with just 175 to be produced worldwide in a Super Graphite Smoke colour scheme with Shadow Bronze chrome finishes and Indian Motorcycle headdress floorboards.

The open fender of the bike also showcases a new 10-spoke machined front wheel, with other features including the Adaptive Pathfinder LED headlight, rear saddlebag LED lights and an adjustable tinted flair windshield, which can be set via the switchblock.

The Chieftain Elite runs Indian’s most powerful air-cooled engine, the Thunderstroke 116, producing 171 Nm of torque and including the rear cylinder deactivation tech that helps in slow traffic. Ride modes include Tour, Sport and Standard for customised throttle response to suit the conditions.

The tech doesn’t stop there however, with the Ride Command system and a seven inch touch-screen display, Apple CarPlay, GPS Navigation and more.

Other standard features include blacklit switches, integrated PowerBand audio system, ABS, keyless ignition, TPS and weatherproof remote locking saddlebags with 68 litres of storage.

2023 Indian Chieftain Elite Specifications

2023 Indian Cheiftain Elite Specifications Engine Air-cooled, 49˚ V-Twin, 1890 cc Bore x Stroke 103.2 mm x 113 mm Compression 11.0 : 1 Torque 171 Nm at 3000 rpm Transmission Six-speed/constant mesh/foot shift Clutch Wet, multi-plate Exhaust Split dual exhaust with crossover Final Drive Belt drive, 152 tooth Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, closed loop/54 mm bore Chassis Front Suspension Telescopic fork, 46 mm diameter, 119 mm travel Rear Suspension Single shock 114 mm travel, air adjustable Front Brake Dual 300 mm floating rotor with 4-piston calipers, ABS Rear Brake Single 300 mm floating rotor with 2-piston caliper, ABS Tyres Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 61H, 180/60R16 80H Wheels Precision Machined 19 x 3.5″, 16 x 5.0″ with tire pressure monitoring Dimensions Weight (As Shipped) 362 kg Ground Clearance 130 mm GVWR 628 kg Length 2506 mm Rake/Trail 25° / 150 mm Seat Height 650 mm Wheelbase 1668 mm Fuel Capacity 20.8 L Infotainment Screen Size – 7 inch, 178 mm Premium Audio System – 8 speakers with AM/FM, Bluetooth® and USB input Apple Carplay Integration GPS Navigation – Turn-by-turn directions, built-in points of interest Customizable Route Builder – Add up to 100 way points

2023 Indian Pursuit Elite Gallery

2023 Indian Chieftain Elite Gallery