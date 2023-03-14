2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR

When the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR broke out of its cage in 2021 it sold out quickly and no doubt the 2023 iteration of the RR will do the same. Only 500 will be made and an extremely limited number of units are coming to Australia (priced at $42,795 AUD Ride Away) and New Zealand (priced at $44,499 NZD plus on road costs).

More agile, lighter, stiffer, and boasting dramatically improved high-speed stability, it tips the scales at 11 kg less than the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO. Thanks to a 180 kg weight and 180 hp, the RR boasts a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

Every panel has been calculated for optimum thickness, with carbon-fibre taking the place of plastic in all key areas. Not only has this saved weight, but it also provided optimal and functional stiffness.

Carbon, carbon, carbon everywhere…

Carbon front fender

Carbon brake cooling duct kit

Carbon fuel tank inner fairing

Carbon ignition lock cover

Carbon splash protection and chain-guard

Carbon undertray with single-seat unit

Licence plate removal carbon kit

Thanks in part to its dedicated RR race-derived WP PRO components with track-developed suspension settings, KTM claim that this is the most track-focused naked-bike ever.

Fully adjustable WP APEX PRO 7548 Close Cartridge fork, together with an adjustable WP APEX PRO 7117 steering damper are used to keep the front end in check, improving performance and response. An internal reservoir also ensures damping is kept much more consistent through the fork travel movement.

The WP APEX PRO 7746 shock allows for height adjustment between 353 and 360 mm. It allows riders the ability to find their perfect geometry for sharper turn-in, delivering maximum precision and feedback thanks to the new Super Competition Shock (SCS) Big Valve Technology.

A lightweight CNC-machined triple clamp saves 320 grams over the standard Super Duke, while retaining the standard 32 mm offset, KTM claims the triple clamps afford more precision during hard braking manoeuvres thanks to less friction in the front forks and improves pressure distribution in the clamping area of the forks.

Seven-spoke forged wheels, 6.00”x17 on the rear and 3.5”x17 on the front, are 1.5 kg lighter than the standard Super Duke R units and are developed from data collected from the KTM RC16 MotoGP racer, arming the Super Duke RR with super-fast steering.

The one-piece carbon fibre sub-frame is supported by an aluminium support and weighs just over 800 grams, while integrating a unique single seat unit the tailpiece also boasts LED taillights incorporated into LED turn signals for an even sleeker look.

The Euro5 compliant V-Twin produces 180 hp at 9,500 rpm and 140 Nm at 8,000 rpm and in the RR this is controlled via a quick turn throttle twist grip, making the connection between the wrist, throttle and the engine almost instant with a 65-degree opening angle.

A lightweight Akrapovic slip-on line exhaust comes standard and is made from titanium with a carbon-fibre end cap. A titanium Akrapovic EVO line full-system is available as an optional extra.

The RR boasts the most complete track-orientated electronics pack ever seen on a KTM street machine.

The usual ride modes are accessible via the TFT dashboard as per the regular Super Duke R but the RR scores additional ‘Performance’ and ‘Track’ modes as standard.

‘Performance’ mode is a step up from ‘Sport’ mode and allows a certain level of customisation with the key features being the selection of traction control level intervention and throttle control.

‘Track’ mode allows the same level of traction and throttle control customisation as ‘Performance’ mode but graphics on the TFT are improved with icons, with key data displayed in a larger format and any secondary information not displayed.

Anti-wheelie can also be switched off and of course, Launch Control is allowed for those perfect starts. Cruise control and KTMconnect are also available.

A new, lightweight Lithium-Ion battery saves 2.5 kg over the standard unit, providing an exceptional weight saving.

This is, in the truest sense, a race bike for the road. For that reason, the tank has been angled slightly outwards, so the rider has more support under hard braking and improved contact with the motorcycle when getting the elbow down. This also resulted in the handlebar being moved lower for better control without compromising comfort.

The seat on the RR has been developed to provide the maximum level of grip, but also unhindered rider movement. At 847 mm, the seat height is 12 mm taller than the standard Super Duke R, providing a more track-focused stance. However, thanks to the adjustability of the rear shock, the seat height can be adjusted down to 837 mm to suit riders of different heights.

Precision engineered by Gilles, 12-way adjustable footpegs are CNC-machined from aluminium, with a carbon heel guard. These have been developed on the track and allow vastly improved boot grip and lean angles.

Lots of adjustment to suit the rider

Hydraulic clutch and brake levers are both fully adjustable.

Shift and rear brake lever are fully adjustable by three mounting positions for both length and height – including the option for a reverse shift pattern.

Handlebars are adjustable in four positions and can be moved by 22 mm to the front or rear.

You want more….?

A full range of KTM PowerParts has been developed

Akrapovic-Kit ‘Evolution Line’

Developed exclusively for use on the race track

Improved response, torque and performance due to special engine mapping

Manufactured entirely from high-grade titanium

Substantial weight-saving

Unique exhaust note which complies with current FIM noise regulations

Uncompromised RACE styling

Ignition and Clutch Cover Protection

Developed for use on the race track

Exceptionally robust, made from special, high-strength plastic

Developed for use on the race track

Permanently protects the engine cover from damages

Specifically adapted to the shape of the engine cover

Wave Brake Disc Set

Pure race feeling with consistent, high-level braking performance

No brake fade, no distortion

Greater safety in all conditions

Clear pressure point across the entire temperature range

Elegant anodised inner ring with an outer ring made of high-performance stainless steel

Want one…?

Orders will be taken exclusively online, with the order window open from Wednesday, March 22nd at 1200 AEDT / 1400 NZST and orders will be taken on a first come, first served basis.