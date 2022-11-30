2023 KTM 890 Adventure

KTM’s popular 890 Adventure is getting a once-over for 2023, starting with new colours, bodywork and graphics however the updates go a little deeper than just styling.

Overall we’re seeing tweaks which will make for a more usable machine overall with KTM promising a more comfortable seat and a new windshield for better protection.

The two-piece seat runs new foam, and is adjustable – offering the choice between 840 mm and 860 mm, with a grippy seat cover and narrow design at the front to help reach to the ground. Additional accessory seat options remain available, including a single-piece low seat, while a lowering kit can bring the bike down further if needed.

Updates extend to an upgraded five-inch TFT display with USB connection, while a new switch-block integrates the hazard warning function.

Features which can be unlocked as extras include the ‘Rally’ display mode, with a minimalist high contrast design, while the default layout offers automatic brightness. The KTMConnect connectivity unit is needed for syncing of a smartphone to the TFT, and opens up Turn-by-Turn+ navigation.

Demo Mode is another standard feature, activating any optional electronic features for the first 1500 km (like Quickshift+ or Cruise Control), before automatically disabling them. That caused a bit of a furore online, with some riders pointing out they’ve already paid for all these features if they only need to be activated to work.

Also updated on the electronics front is the Cornering ABS system, not using the 9.3 MP ABS unit, with Offroad Mode switching the bike to Offroad ABS, with rear ABS deactivated, lean angle data ignored, and less sensitive activation on the front end.

The front fork is also updated, with new underlying settings that aim to offer a better package straight out of the box and rebound and compression adjustment. That’s a WP 43 mm open cartridge USD fork, matched to the WP APEX shock, with rebound adjustment and an external preload adjuster.

A 21/18 inch wheel set-up is now clad in Pirelli Rally STR tyres, however you’ll need to dip into the accessory range for the TPMS.

The 889 cc parallel twin produces 77 kW at 8000 rpm and 100 Nm at 6500 rpm, and receives a reworked airbox and wrap-around aluminium guard which also protects the fuel tanks, but is otherwise unchanged.

Overall the 2023 890 Adventure looks to be boasting some nice improvements that the vast majority of riders will appreciate, the main question left outstanding is where the price will go in comparison to the outgoing model.

The KTM 890 Adventure is available to pre-order now through any KTM Authorised dealer in Australia and New Zealand and will be ready for the road from February 2023.

2023 KTM 890 Adventure Specifications