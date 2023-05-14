2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round Three, Le Mans

15-year-old Marco Morelli claimed pole for only the second-ever Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race at Le Mans, joined on the front row by Finland’s Rico Salmela and Italian Guido Pini.

A new track for this year’s Rookies shook things up and the French GP weather was cool, catching a few out with low track temperatures. It was not business as usual for the established KTM front runners.

Points leader Angel Piqueras did qualify fourth but the 16-year-old Spaniard slid off early in the session. Arch rival Màximo Quiles had to start from back on the third row after failing to find the tow he needed in the late afternoon session.

Carter Thompson was well-placed for the race, qualifying in fifth, just ahead of New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan..

Carter Thompson – Qualifying P5

“I’m happy with it, it’s my highest Qualifying by far in the Rookies,” pointed out the 15-year-old Australian who bounced back from a heavy fall in Free Practice. “A good position, a good place to start the race from tomorrow. I feel good, I could do laps pretty consistently quick and without too many people around so I feel that I’ve got good pace, and hopefully can have a good day tomorrow. It’s my first time here, I’m happy with the bike, I made a little change after the first session and now it feels OK. I’m just getting used to the track, it’s a bit slipperier than I’m used to so I am getting myself adapted to that.”

Cormac Buchanan – Qualifying P6

“My best Qualifying by quite a long shot,” smiled the 16-year-old New Zealander. ”I am finally happy that I could string together a good few laps. I’m even more happy about the race pace because I didn’t necessarily need a guy in front to do the lap time which bodes well for the race. I’ve been struggling with the bike all year but finally in Free Practice 2 I found a good feeling with it and it translated into the good lap times. I knew the track before I got here because I have done so many laps on the PlayStation. It is the one track I have always wanted to ride. I am definitely looking forward to the race tomorrow, wet or dry it will be a good race for sure.”

Jacob Roulstone also qualified inside the top-ten, ninth, for a third row start.

Race One

Rising Finnish star Rico Salmela rode an almost perfect race ahead of the chasing KTM pack and nearly scored his second Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup victory, only for the 15-year-old to be passed at the penultimate corner by Angel Piqueras.

The 16-year-old points leader stood for the Spanish National Anthem for the fourth time this season as a result with 16-year-old South African Ruche Moodley rounding out the podium, behind Salmela, who was just 0.122s off the win.

The top six were separated by less tan a second, Quiles, Pini and Carpe all in close contention for the podium.

Alberto Ferrandez was a more distant seventh, followed by Cormac Buchanan in eighth.

The Aussie duo of Carter Thompson and Jacob Roulstone finished in 10th and 11th.

Carter Thompson – P10

“Saturday Race 1 Le Man’s I got off the to a good start I was running with the front riders but made a few mistakes mid race and dropped back a little. I’m feeling better and better every race. Looking forward to Race 2.”

Jacob Roulstone – P11

“Had a terrible first lap falling back positions then lost the group. Caught up the best I could but a bit disappointed. Another race tomorrow.”

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 28’22.282 2 Rico SALMELA FIN 0.122 3 Ruché MOODLEY RSA 0.388 4 Máximo QUILES SPA 0.563 5 Guido PINI ITA 0.798 6 Alvaro CARPE SPA 0.879 7 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA 3.364 8 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 5.567 9 Hakim DANISH MAL 11.720 10 Carter THOMPSON AUS 12.784 11 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 12.881 12 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL 13.130 13 Marco MORELLI ARG 13.370 14 Arbi ADITAMA INA 20.434 15 Eddie O’SHEA GBR 20.743 16 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 20.838 17 Kevin FARKAS HUN 21.194 18 Amaury MIZERA FRA 24.011 19 Shinya EZAWA JPN 48.888 20 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 56.105 Not classified 23 Rhys STEPHENSON GBR 3 laps 25 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA 10 laps 47 Dodo BOGGIO ITA 12 laps Not finished first lap 67 Casey O’GORMAN IRL 69 Marcos RUDA SPA

Race Two

There was plenty of drama in Race 2 of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at Le Mans but it didn’t prevent Angel Piqueras taking his fifth win of the season, the 16-year-old Spaniard brilliantly held off Italian 15-year-old Guido Pini by a bike length.

Spaniard Alberto Ferrández took third from Argentina’s Marco Morelli as the 15-year-olds battled to the line for the final podium spot, a second behind the race winner, but almost 10s clear of fifth placed Cormac Buchanan, with many riders unable to hold their pace the full race distance.

Cormac Buchanan – P5

“Well, very lucky, I was P11 going into the second to last lap and finished P5 so it is the first top 5. Lucky but then to finish first, first you have to finish so I’ll take it. The starts this weekend have been really good, I am finally getting back to the way I felt at the end of last year so I’m really pleased with that but I just need to work on staying a bit more calm because when I get in that front group it gets a bit hectic and I kind of make a lot of mistakes. Then start losing the group. There is still plenty to work on and I am going to train hard for Mugello and get P5 with more merit shall we say.”

In sixth was Jacob Roulstone, improving on his race one result into sixth, followed by Arbi Aditama, Lorenz Luciano, Eddie O’Shea and Maximo Quiles, which rounded out the top 10.

The race saw nine riders crash or retire but it was a strange one for young Aussie Carter Thompson who went down exiting pit-lane before the race which delayed the start of the weekend’s final contest as Carter was treated by medical staff.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 28’27.050 2 Guido PINI ITA +0.145 3 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA +1.040 4 Marco MORELLI ARG +1.203 5 Cormac BUCHANAN NZE +10.742 6 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +13.987 7 Arbi ADITAMA INA +14.281 8 Lorenz LUCIANO BEL +14.086 9 Eddie O’SHEA GBR +17.412 10 Máximo QUILES SPA +23.608 11 Dodo BOGGIO ITA +29.561 12 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT +29.694 13 Shinya EZAWA JPN +29.972 14 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT +37.349 15 Marcos RUDA SPA +48.126 Not classified Alvaro CARPE SPA 1 lap Hakim DANISH MAL 1 lap Rico SALMELA FIN 1 lap Casey O’GORMAN IRL 1 lap Ruché MOODLEY RSA 2 laps Amaury MIZERA FRA 8 laps Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA 9 laps Kevin FARKAS HUN 10 laps Rhys STEPHENSON GBR 13 laps Not started Carter THOMPSON AUS

Red Bull Rookies Championship Points