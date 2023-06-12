2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round Four, Mugello

The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies kicked off in Mugello with points leader Angel Piqueras claiming pole, just 0.110 seconds faster than arch-rival and fellow Spaniard Màximo Quiles, while Australia’s 18-year-old Jacob Roulstone completed the front row.

Jacob Roulstone – P3

“Very happy with that, I knew that FP1 and 2 would be a challenge. In FP2 I was working alone, I wanted to see what that was like and it was worth it. I went out in Qualifying determined to put all the lessons I have learnt stuffing up before, putting myself in the wrong position,” he laughed. I worked on it and put everything into the second lap. That was good and then I was surprised to be able to do multiple low ones. I am hoping that tomorrow is not going to be a huge group but the bike is feeling good, it’s a pleasant surprise to be fast at the end of the straight, being one of the tallest. I just got to review everything this evening, keep calm, focus and make it work tomorrow.”

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan qualified fifth, behind Guido Pini, Rico Salmela completing the second row.

Cormac Buchanan – P5

“That’s a good Qualifying result, especially after Le Mans. P5 is good for tomorrow even though of all the tracks Qualifying position is not that important at Mugello. But it is still a very good way to start the weekend. It does mean there is less work to do in the opening laps so we’ll see what the conditions are tomorrow could be a wet race or maybe dry, we’ll see. I don’t care if it is wet or dry, obviously last year in the rain was one of my best races even though it didn’t end the way I wanted. If it is wet I am looking for some redemption. It was quite windy out there today and I am going to ask the suspension guy to make some changes overnight and hopefully it will make the bike a bit better.”

Carter Thompson had expected to return to racing at Mugello, however time on track revealed his collarbone wasn’t fully mended, with the choice being made to sit out the event for safety, now planning to return at Assen.

Race One

Alberto Ferrandez dominated a soaking wet Race 1 at Mugello. The 15-year-old Spaniard won by over 30 seconds while a string of pursuers fell off, nowhere near able to match his pace.

Alberto Ferrandez – P1

“I can’t believe it, what an incredible feeling. The whole race was all about concentration, almost from the start I was just thinking, don’t crash, don’t crash, at every corner. It was a long and hard race for the mind. I do enjoy riding in the rain so I was confident going into the race but of course also nervous about what might happen. I am so happy. I am also getting a better and better feeling with the KTM every time I ride it so for tomorrow I hope we have a dry race, I want to be able to do the same thing on a dry track.”

Local Guido Pini fell from second place at the first corner of the last lap leaving Jakob Rosenthaler no chance of avoiding his sliding KTM, gifting second to Casey O’Gorman, 31.580-seconds off pace.

Marco Morelli took a well deserved third ahead of points leader Angel Piqueras, over three-seconds separating the duo, who were a minute off the leader.

Jacob Roulstone had a solid race to seventh, racing in the main secondary group, encompassing third through eighth.

Jacob Roulstone

“Wet and treacherous Race 1 here Mugello Circuit. Happy to have stayed on and finish in seventh.”

Cormac Buchanan was a DNF.

Cormac Buchanan

“Split Enz got it wrong when they sung History Never Repeats. I discovered today it does. And it hurts. Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be today. It feels like deja vu at the moment. Another chance tomorrow will give my 100%! Thanks to everyone who never stopped believing in me – moments like this make me stronger.”

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA 31’41.531 2 Casey O’GORMAN IRL 31.580 3 Marco MORELLI ARG 1’02.926 4 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 1’06.391 5 Arbi ADITAMA INA 1’06.411 6 Alvaro CARPE SPA 1’06.543 7 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 1’06.678 8 Danial SHAHRIL MAL 1’07.403 9 Shinya EZAWA JPN 1’09.134 10 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA 1’09.176 11 Kevin FARKAS HUN 1’24.786 12 Rico SALMELA FIN 1’26.271 13 Eddie O’SHEA GBR 1’28.952 14 Marcos RUDA SPA 1’29.099 Not classified Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 1 lap Guido PINI ITA 1 lap Amaury MIZERA FRA 5 laps Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 6 laps Hakim DANISH 8 laps Máximo QUILES SPA 11 laps Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 11 laps Rhys STEPHENSON 12 laps

Race Two

Màximo Quiles fought for every corner of the 13-lap Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at Mugello in Race Two.

The 15-year-old Spaniard had crashed out of the soaking wet race on Saturday but mastered a cold track and avoided the damp patches on a beautiful Sunday morning to take his second victory of the season.

Màximo Quiles – P1

“I pushed hard all race. For the first half I saw that there were a lot of people, I thought that I should try and break the group because I was confident I was fast. Then I saw it was just 8 or so, much better. In the last 3 or 4 laps I was 1st most of the time, I was comfortable in the lead. In the last lap, others were overtaking. I was 3rd and I didn’t want to be there because it is a bit complicated, you can be overtaken while you are finding a place to overtake. Then in the Arrabbiata I overtook Piqueras, then I went for the lead and through the last sector just closed all the gaps, gave no one the chance to get past me. I’m happy.”

Crucially, Cup points leader and fellow countryman Angel Piqueras rode another strategic race to take second ahead of Guido Pini. Just 0.749 seconds covered Quiles to the 10th placed KTM of Jakob Rosenthaler at the flag.

Jacob Roulstone finished ninth, 0.587s off leading pace, while Cormac Buchanan was again a DNF.

Cormac Buchanan

“I felt very good out there. I stayed calm at the start and was starting to put my plan to use to push in the last 6 laps. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to avoid the bike in front but thankfully everything is all okay and no injuries. Time to train and come back better for Assen. Thanks everyone for the messages and checking in, and the Shivas Clan for being trackside to support me – it means a lot. Big ups to dad and my mechanic Alexi for a solid effort on my bikes.”

When it comes to the standings, Cup leader Piqueras has more points than the following two riders put together, however there are still 150 to be won in the remaining six races, across three rounds.

In second and third are Max Quiles and Alberto Ferrandez on 90 and 87-points respectively.

Jacob Roulstone holds sixth on 71-points, Cormac Buchanan 15th on 24.

Carter Thompson will be looking forward to getting back on track following injury, currently only holding eight-points in 20th.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Máximo QUILES SPA 26’50.807 2 Angel PIQUERAS SPA 0.165 3 Guido PINI ITA 0.280 4 Rico SALMELA FIN 0.403 5 Alberto FERRANDEZ SPA 0.418 6 Hakim DANISH MAL 0.445 7 Marcos RUDA SPA 0.496 8 Alvaro CARPE SPA 0.506 9 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS 0.587 10 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT 0.749 11 Arbi ADITAMA INA 2.341 12 Marco MORELLI ARG 2.398 13 Shinya EZAWA JPN 2.482 14 Danial SHAHRIL MAL 3.807 15 Amaury MIZERA FRA 15.972 16 Kevin FARKAS HUN 15.975 17 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT 15.980 18 Rhys STEPHENSON GBR 49.129 19 Alexander ENRIQUEZ USA 52.465 Not classified Eddie O’SHEA GBR 4 laps Casey O’GORMAN IRL 7 laps Cormac BUCHANAN NZE 7 laps

Red Bull Rookies Championship Points