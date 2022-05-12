2023 Sherco Enduro Range

The 2023 Sherco Enduro enduro line-up has been unveiled, with seven ‘Factory’ models – three two-stroke and a quartet of four-strokes – to go on sale in Australia from July.

All seven Factory models – the 125 SE, 250 SE, 300 SE, 250 SEF, 300 SEF, 450 SEF and 500 SEF – feature new graphics with InMold technology, with pricing to be announced by late May/early June.

The decision to take the Factory-only route in 2023 means the base Sherco ‘Racing’ models will no longer be offered. And the extra production capacity at Sherco headquarters in France is a win for local Factory customers, with a much earlier on-sale date than 2022.

In Australia, over 90 per cent of Sherco sales have historically been for the higher-spec Factory range – a huge demand that’s also been replicated around the globe.

The 2023 Sherco Factory line-up carries over all the improvements and refinements made over the last few years, especially to the top-selling 300 SE and 300 SEF models.

Family updates in 2022 included a new diamond-pattern grey Selle Dalla Valle seat, new Brembo brakes pads and a new Neken handlebar pad.

The 125 SE also scored a new electronic power valve, while the thumping 450 and 500 SEF four-strokes arrived with a new factory exhaust, a new crankshaft, revised gearbox, upgraded ignition timing and more efficient cooling.

Other universal Factory specs include:

KYB suspension;

Galfer brake disc;

AXP skid plate;

Thermo fan;

Radiator expansion tank;

Black Excel rims;

Blue Soft bi-composite grips; and

Black frame protectors.

Contact your local Sherco dealer for more