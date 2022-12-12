2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250SX Review

Well more of a first taste really…

By Wayne Vickers – Images Russell Colvin

We were lucky enough to briefly throw a leg over a 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250SX recently, despite the bike still being three months away from going on sale here in Australia.

The addition of the 250SX means there will soon be four capacities available in the V-Strom range, the 250, 650, upcoming 800 and the big daddy 1050. So one for every rider wherever they are on their riding journey.

The 250 is pitched as an entry level crossover bike, hence the SX (Sports Crossover) designation.

It’s good looking, light, low, slim, simple and comfortable. Easy to get on, ride, and learn the ropes.

While I only managed to ride it off-road, it would be perfectly in its element around town, or on open country roads. Entirely forgiving and user friendly.

And it’s cheap. Like $6490 Ride Away cheap. The bike comes with a USB port and, if you get in early enough, a luggage rack and top box for no extra cost.

The smallest sibling in the V-Strom family runs an oil-cooled single-cylinder that makes a solid 26 horsepower, wrapped in a 167 kg chassis (wet) and carries the V-Strom family DNA.

While it feels very much like a small dirt bike the suspension is plush and soft, so in terms of setting realistic expectations – it’s not going to be hitting 30 foot double jumps any time soon, however the bike is perfectly capable of hitting fire-trails and getting off the beaten track.

I found the V-Strom 250SX to be quite natural and instinctive, nice light steering and quite well balanced really.

Very slim between the knees with a super low seat height of 835 mm – short enough for even the most vertically challenged to comfortably have either foot down.

The 19-inch front rim and dual-purpose rubber that come stock are surprisingly good off-road, I had no trouble punting through soft sand and ripping skids around the carpark much to the amusement of the snappers.

Five minutes on the bike and I’m drifting it… the only one of its kind in the country.. So yes, it’s pretty confidence inspiring.

The V-Strom 250SX is small, light, nimble and the clincher – I did mention it was cheap. Six and a half grand ride away. Ahuh. Which by my quick scan is over two thousand cheaper than its next cheapest rival.

And in terms of build quality? The bike I saw looked way better than that price point suggests. I’m told that of the Gixxer 250s that New Zealand has had for two years now that carry the same engine platform as the V-Strom – there hasn’t been a single warranty claim. Suzuki are obviously pretty confident as they’re offering a three-year warranty. You can’t go wrong.

It’s not going to be as outright capable as the lighter, taller and more focussed Honda CRF300 Rally or KTM’s 390 Adventure for instance, but then… they’re half as expensive again… plus Suzuki are offering a free top box for pre-orders. So don’t muck about if you’re keen as you can get your order in now. The bike also comes with the option of some similarly cheap accessories too.

The V-Strom 250 is made by Suzuki India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuki Japan. Suzuki are a pretty big thing in India too it seems (cars they’re #1 in sales apparently). Which means that their production numbers are frankly astonishing. How big? The engine plant produced its six millionth engine earlier this year… So, yeah. Big. As a result of that volume and of course the exchange rate – the baby V-Strom is nothing short of exceptional value for money.

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250SX Specifications