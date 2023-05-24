2024 Ducati Monster

A week after revealing the Supersport 950 S with the white stripe treatment, Ducati have now revealed a new Iceberg White livery for the Monster, which is added to the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey colour options.

The new livery is also available for the Plus version, characterised by the addition of a front fairing and passenger seat cover.

The Monster is arguably the most important motorcycle – in financial terms – Ducati has ever created and the range got a huge update two years ago that lopped 18 kg from the machine.

The current generation Monster, introduced in 2021, benefitted from an 18 kg weight reduction over its predecessors and scored a 937 cc engine taken and altered from the Hypermotard and Supersport, sitting as a stressed member inside a chassis that no longer consisted of tubular steel trellis sections but a Front Frame layout, similar to what we got on the first Panigale V4 superbike of 2018.

Ducati engineers then also upped the compression ratio to 13.3:1 to help produce 111 horsepower at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. The new model outshines the old Monster 821 spectacularly from 4000-8000 rpm, maintaining a near 27 Nm advantage. Valve clearance checks went out to 30,000 km intervals.

The Monster’s IMU mitigates the eight stage traction control, three stage Cornering ABS, and four stage wheelie control (which you can thankfully turn off), and it also dictates the cut time for the quick shifter. If you’re on the side of the tyre, the cut is faster than when you’re bolt upright to reduce the chance of the chassis getting all out of shape.

The Monster is available from $19,700 ride away with the new Iceberg White version starting from $20,000 ride away and expected to be available in the next month or two.